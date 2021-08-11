U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.07
    +3.32 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,433.80
    +169.13 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,720.38
    -67.71 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.70
    -13.66 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.87
    -0.42 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.90
    +18.20 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3520
    +0.0100 (+0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3862
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4720
    -0.0680 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,611.62
    +1,581.03 (+3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,163.36
    +31.52 (+2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,213.46
    +52.42 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

CNO Financial Group Earns Great Place to Work Certification for Second Year in a Row

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today that it has earned the designation as Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the second year in a row. The award is based entirely on what current CNO employees say about their experience working at the company.

(PRNewsfoto/CNO Financial Group)
(PRNewsfoto/CNO Financial Group)

"We are proud to be certified for a second time as a Great Place to Work," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "Our associates define CNO's culture and help create a workplace where everyone feels valued, respected and encouraged by their colleagues and leaders. This certification belongs to the entire CNO team who has continuously shown resiliency and dedication during the events of the past year."

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. Rankings are based on the employee's personal experience, no matter what job they perform. CNO's highest scores on the survey were related to camaraderie, flexibility, and pride. For example, 92% of employees say that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome. Another 90% say they feel good about the ways we contribute to the community.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that CNO is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

More details about CNO's ratings and certification can be found here.

CNO's re-certification as a Great Place to Work follows a multitude of well-being and diversity, equity and inclusion awards that the company received in 2021, including:

  • Named a 2021 Forbes Magazine Best Employers for Diversity

  • Recognized as a Philadelphia Business Journal's Healthiest Employer

  • Ranked #1 on the Orlando Business Journal's Healthiest Employer list

  • Named a Training Magazine 2021 Training Top 100 Winner

About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 5,000 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cno-financial-group-earns-great-place-to-work-certification-for-second-year-in-a-row-301353415.html

SOURCE CNO Financial Group, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • Ford battery venture with SK Innovation will extend to Europe, executive says

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co's electric vehicle battery joint venture with South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd will extend beyond North America into Europe, a senior Ford executive said on Wednesday. In May, Ford announced the joint venture with SK to produce about 60 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually in battery cells and array modules, starting in the middle of this decade, with the potential to expand.

  • Roku vs. Netflix: Which Media Stock to Pick?

    In the video streaming market, content is king and consumers are consuming it like never before. As a result, many viewers are cutting the cord on pay-TV and switching to content streaming. However, according to Nielsen data, streaming represents just 27% of television screen time in the U.S., while linear television represents 63%. Let us compare two streaming companies: a TV streaming one, Roku, to an online streaming one, Netflix, using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, and see how Wall Str

  • Air taxi maker Archer seeks $1 billion in damages from Boeing-backed rival

    Flying taxi developer Archer Aviation is seeking $1 billion in damages from Wisk Aero, a rival backed by Boeing and Google co-founder Larry Page's Kitty Hawk Corp, according to a court filing, raising the stakes in a heated legal dispute. The two have been embroiled in litigation since earlier this year when Wisk accused Archer, whose investors include United Airlines, of stealing trade secrets involving electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Archer countersued and said in a filing late Tuesday that it intends to "hold Wisk accountable for its false and malicious extra-judicial smear campaign that has caused substantial damage to Archer, likely to exceed $1 billion."

  • Exclusive-Exxon launches U.S. shale gas sale to kick-start stalled divestitures

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp has begun marketing U.S. shale gas properties as it ramps up a long-stalled program that aims to raise billions of dollars to shed unwanted assets and reduce debt taken on last year. The company's XTO Energy shale unit is seeking buyers for almost 5,000 natural gas wells in the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas, spokeswoman Julie King confirmed. The assets are among gas projects with declining production and market value Exxon is selling as it focus on newer ventures in Guyana, offshore Brazil and Texas's Permian Basin.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Says to Do This One Thing if You Want to Build Wealth

    Warren Buffett, arguably the greatest investor of all time, has amassed a fortune exceeding $100 billion. The business he runs, Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the world's largest corporations today.

  • Oil drops below $70 as U.S. urges OPEC+ to pump more

    Oil fell below $70 a barrel on Wednesday as the United States urged OPEC and its oil-producing partners to boost output, saying current production was not enough and could threaten the global economic recovery. The price of Brent crude is up 35% this year supported by OPEC-led supply curbs, even after oil last week suffered the steepest weekly loss in months on worries that travel restrictions to curb coronavirus infections would hit demand. The White House said in a statement on Wednesday that the Biden administration had urged OPEC and its partners to boost production.

  • Can my employer make me get vaccinated?

    More U.S. companies like Disney, Google and Netflix are asking workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is it legal?

  • Nearly 4 in 10 US workers say they may quit if their employer doesn’t mandate vaccines

    A large survey shows the majority of workers support vaccine mandates and nearly 40% would even consider leaving their jobs if mandates were not put in place. Still, a larger share would quit if they faced an ultimatum.

  • Kansas City Southern Deal to Get Regulatory Ruling by End of August

    Federal railroad regulators said they plan to issue a key ruling by the end of the month that would potentially clear the way for Canadian National Railway’s $30 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern.

  • JPMorgan launches new real-time payments service

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global payments giant JPMorgan Chase & Co has launched a real-time payments option that it hopes will increase its edge in the financial industry's battle to handle more of the surging volumes of global digital payments. The new product, called request for pay, lets corporate clients send payment requests to the bank's roughly 57 million retail clients who use its app or website, cutting the cost and time it takes for those companies to get paid, said Cyrus Bhathawalla, the bank's global head of real-time payments. The digital payments product is one of a handful JPMorgan has in the works, as the largest U.S. bank invests heavily in the sector which has grown sharply as more commerce occurs online, a trend further boosted during the coronavirus lockdowns.

  • Oil prices fall 1% as White House presses OPEC+ to boost output

    Oil futures lose ground after news reports says the Biden administration will press the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to further boost output.

  • Supply chain issues causing ‘unprecedented’ non-recession inventory slump: JPM

    Bottlenecks in US supply chains have led to the steepest non-recession decline in inventory in the past 20 years.

  • How auto makers like Ford and GM are reimagining the future of car buying

    Auto makers are speeding up the trend of making their mass-market vehicles nearly to order, one of the many ways that the pandemic and accompanying supply shortages and increased demand for one's own wheels may have changed the industry for years to come.

  • As Delta variant weighs on travel, expect every airline to update guidance: analyst

    Southwest Airlines is warning that it may not be profitable in Q3 as the Delta variant continues to spread. Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland discuss outlook for the airline industry with Helane Becker, Cowen Senior Analyst.

  • Carvana Just Crushed Earnings, but Investors Should Be Careful

    It was a record second quarter on every level, but the tide might be turning on the red-hot used car market.

  • Retirement: Gender financial gap is worsening amid savings imbalance

    The roaring stock market is minting a new crop of 401(k) millionaires, but only half of the population isn’t feeling the gains.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.

  • How Goodyear is shaping the future of tires

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi gets a sneak peak of Goodyear's global headquarters in Akron, Ohio before his interview with Goodyear CEO Rich Kramer.