U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,335.03
    -14.90 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,201.70
    +33.61 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,396.68
    -145.44 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,937.50
    -38.96 (-1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.25
    -1.10 (-1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.10
    -37.60 (-2.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    -1.15 (-4.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1151
    -0.0094 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8050
    -0.0430 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3385
    -0.0077 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2900
    +0.6300 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,273.80
    -1,080.14 (-2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    825.71
    +6.20 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

CNO Financial Group Earns Perfect Score in Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CNO

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today announced that it received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and earned the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. CNO joins the ranks of over 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index 2022 Logo
Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index 2022 Logo

"CNO is proud of our continued commitment to building an inclusive, representative workforce that reflects the communities where we live and the customers that we serve," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "At CNO, our associates have an opportunity to contribute, learn and grow. Today, we celebrate our associates for their ongoing dedication to creating a workplace that is built on the foundation of diverse perspectives, understanding, and fairness."

CNO is committed to facilitating an inclusive culture that encourages, supports, celebrates, and values its associates. The company's diversity, equity, and inclusion commitment is centered around three priorities that drive its mission and programming: associate education and awareness, associate development, and recruitment and selection. CNO also currently offers four associate-led Business Resource Groups (BRGs), including its PRISM LGBTQ+ BRG that plays a critical role in driving important DE&I conversations.

This year's CEI rated 1,271 U.S.-based companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars, including non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility. The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

For more information about CNO's commitment to corporate responsibility, read our 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,600 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cno-financial-group-earns-perfect-score-in-human-rights-campaigns-2022-corporate-equality-index-301470080.html

SOURCE CNO Financial Group, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Why Intel Stock Crashed 7% Today

    Shares of semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported an earnings beat Wednesday evening -- then its stock crashed Thursday morning. As of 10 a.m. ET, shares of Intel stock are down 7.2%. Analysts had forecast Intel would earn only $0.90 per share on sales of $18.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, but Intel beat those numbers with a stick.

  • Tesla is disappointing investors because it doesn't have a $25,000 car: analyst

    Tesla needs this one, one Wall Street analyst contends.

  • Intel ‘crushed the quarter, but it’s all about the outlook,’ strategist says

    Moor Insights & Strategy CEO Patrick Moorhead joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Intel's fourth quarter earnings, the company's recent stock dip, and the impact of supply shortages.

  • Why Apple Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Thursday

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) initially climbed higher on Thursday, adding as much as 2.6%. The catalyst that initially sent shares higher were reports that Apple plans to turn its iPhones into payment terminals, thereby challenging Block's Square. Rumors emerged late Wednesday that Apple has plans to introduce a new service that will allow small businesses to process payments on their iPhones without requiring additional hardware, according to a story that first appeared in Bloomberg.

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks To Buy For 2022

    In this article, we discuss oil price predictions and the 10 best energy stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy for 2022. The energy industry had a record 2021 with oil stocks climbing to the […]

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend stocks are worth serious consideration, especially given the current state of the economy. Let's look at two companies to consider -- both of which are excellent, dividend-paying companies and look like steals at current levels: AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Pharma giant AbbVie offers a dividend yield of 4.01%, significantly higher than the S&P 500's average of 1.27%.

  • Apple earnings: 'Upgrade super cycle' and services growth should lead to more profit, analyst says

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder R "Ray" Wang&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what expect with Apple earnings amid supply chain challenges.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    On a day chock-full of semiconductor news, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took another turn for the worse. As fellow chip giants Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) reported earnings numbers that sent their stocks rushing off in opposite directions, Nvidia stayed more or less mum. Result: As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Nvidia stock is down 2.9%.

  • Jefferies issues bullish note on buy-rated OrganiGram, upgrades Cronos and Hexo and cuts Tilray’s price target

    Jefferies upgraded two Canadian cannabis stocks on Thursday and reduced his price target on a third, remaining most bullish on buy-rated OrganiGram Holdings Inc., which it said is "really starting to hit its stride."

  • Why 1-800-FLOWERS.com Stock Plunged 35% at the Open Today

    The flower and gift retailer reported earnings and investors were not at all pleased with the update.

  • 3 Stocks To Buy Before Their Next Earnings Reports

    Earnings season is upon us, and with the broad sell-off going on right now among tech stocks, some buying opportunities have emerged. Three stocks that have taken a beating lately also happen to have the potential to soon report strong earnings: Unity Software (NYSE: U), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). During its third-quarter conference call back in early November, Unity Software management mentioned the word "metaverse" 14 times.

  • What Peloton's Low Churn Rate Really Means

    No matter how bad things get for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) bulls, they always have a metric they can trot out to boost their case. Peloton's churn rate, or the number of connected fitness subscribers who quit each month, has always been low. Less than 1% of Peloton's connected fitness subscribers leave the service each month, which seems to both vouch for the product itself and show how loyal the customer base is.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Fintech Stocks to Buy Now

    These companies are growing a lot faster than their stock prices suggest following the recent stock market correction.

  • Why Seagate Stock Surged 12% Today

    Computer memory maker Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) reported a modest earnings beat Wednesday evening, but the reaction in its stock price Thursday morning was downright immodest. After having been up by more than 20% earlier in the session, as of 11:55 a.m. ET, Seagate's shares were up 12%. Analysts had forecast Seagate would earn $2.36 per share on sales of $3.1 billion in its fiscal Q2 2022.

  • Cash Pours Into Anti-ARK ETF as Cathie Wood Struggles

    The Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF, which aims to achieve the inverse performance of the ARK Innovation ETF, saw its largest single-day net inflow of cash on Tuesday.

  • SoftBank COO in Talks to Leave After Clash Over Compensation

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure is in advanced negotiations to leave the Japanese conglomerate after clashing with founder Masayoshi Son over his compensation and responsibilities, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Whipsaw as Traders Ramp Up Fed-Hike Wagers: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching Ne

  • Why Shares of Affirm Are Rising Today

    Shares of the buy now, pay later company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) were roughly 12.5% higher as of 2:32 p.m. ET today, as tech stocks rallied and the company announced upgrades to its platform. After a difficult and volatile week for stocks, the Nasdaq Composite had risen 2.35% on Wednesday as of this writing. The Federal Reserve's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee wrapped up its first meeting of the year and didn't appear to drop any surprises, but hinted that it is likely to begin raising its benchmark overnight lending rate in March, which many suspected.