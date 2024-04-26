This CNO Financial Group Insider Increased Their Holding By 40% Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of CNO Financial Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:CNO ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CNO Financial Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Steven Shebik for US$274k worth of shares, at about US$22.02 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$26.45. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of CNO Financial Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.4% of CNO Financial Group shares, worth about US$68m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CNO Financial Group Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded CNO Financial Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in CNO Financial Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that CNO Financial Group has 2 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

