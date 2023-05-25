CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 23rd of June to $0.15. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.8%.

CNO Financial Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, CNO Financial Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 84.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

CNO Financial Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.08, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 22% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that CNO Financial Group has been growing its earnings per share at 9.6% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for CNO Financial Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

CNO Financial Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for CNO Financial Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

