CNO Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
Strong fourth quarter and full year results; double-digit EPS growth; record 2021 share repurchases
CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today announced that for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, net income was $115.8 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, compared to net income of $111.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in 4Q20. Net operating income (1) in 4Q21 was $108.5 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared to $86.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in 4Q20.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $441.0 million, or $3.36 per diluted share, compared to $301.8 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, in 2020. Net operating income (1) for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $365.6 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, compared to $362.3 million, or $2.53 per diluted share, in 2020.
"Solid fourth quarter results capped off another strong year, demonstrating CNO's continued agility navigating the pandemic and the successful execution of our strategic priorities," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "While visibility into COVID's ongoing impact on our business remains unclear, the dedication of our associates and agents and the strength of our model will enable us to continue to drive value for all of the constituents we serve."
Full Year 2021 Highlights
Earnings per diluted share of $3.36, up 59% compared to 2020
Operating (1) EPS of $2.79, up 10% from 2020
Total new annualized premiums (NAP) (4) up 9% from 2020
Direct-to-consumer life insurance NAP (4) up 16% from 2020, exceeding $100 million for first time, up 40% from 2019
Annuity collected premiums up 20% from 2020
Returned $468.1 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases (a record $402.4 million) and dividends ($65.7 million)
Return on equity (ROE) of 8.5%; operating ROE, as adjusted (6), of 12.1%
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights
Earnings per diluted share of $0.93 in 4Q21, up 16% compared to 4Q20
Operating (1) EPS of $0.87 in 4Q21, up 43% compared to 4Q20
Total NAP (4) up 2% from 4Q20
Direct-to-consumer life insurance NAP (4) up 21% from 4Q20
Annuity collected premiums up 15% from 4Q20
Returned $115.7 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases ($100.0 million) and dividends ($15.7 million); reduced weighted average share count by 11% since 4Q20
Book value per share was $43.69, up 8% from 4Q20; book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (2), was $26.86, up 12% from 4Q20
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Net operating income, a non-GAAP(a) financial measure, is used consistently by CNO's management to evaluate the operating performance of the Company and is a measure commonly used in the
Per diluted share
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
%
Income from insurance products (b)
$ 0.89
$ 0.48
85
$ 110.5
$ 67.9
63
Fee income
0.02
0.02
—
2.9
2.9
—
Investment income not allocated to product lines (c)
0.34
0.41
(17)
42.8
57.8
(26)
Expenses not allocated to product lines
(0.14)
(0.12)
17
(17.4)
(17.8)
(2)
Operating earnings before taxes
1.11
0.79
138.8
110.8
Income tax expense on operating income
(0.24)
(0.18)
33
(30.3)
(24.8)
22
Net operating income (1)
0.87
0.61
43
108.5
86.0
26
Net realized investment gains from sales,
0.04
0.09
4.7
12.6
Net change in market value of investments
(0.10)
0.04
(12.1)
6.0
Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities
0.15
0.12
19.1
16.3
Other
(0.02)
(0.01)
(2.4)
(2.2)
Non-operating income before taxes
0.07
0.24
9.3
32.7
Income tax expense on non-operating income
(0.01)
(0.05)
(2.0)
(6.9)
Net non-operating income
0.06
0.19
7.3
25.8
Net income
$ 0.93
$ 0.80
$ 115.8
$ 111.8
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
125.0
140.4
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
(Amounts in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Per diluted share
Year ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
%
Income from insurance products (b)
$ 2.65
$ 2.54
4
$ 347.2
$ 363.8
(5)
Fee income
0.15
0.11
36
19.4
16.7
16
Investment income not allocated to product lines (c)
1.41
1.17
21
184.5
167.1
10
Expenses not allocated to product lines
(0.62)
(0.58)
7
(80.5)
(83.8)
(4)
Operating earnings before taxes
3.59
3.24
470.6
463.8
Income tax expense on operating income
(0.80)
(0.71)
13
(105.0)
(101.5)
3
Net operating income (1)
2.79
2.53
10
365.6
362.3
1
Net realized investment gains (losses) from sales,
0.27
(0.22)
34.8
(31.1)
Net change in market value of investments
(0.13)
(0.02)
(17.4)
(2.7)
Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities
0.51
(0.55)
67.2
(79.1)
Other
0.09
(0.04)
12.5
(6.6)
Non-operating income (loss) before taxes
0.74
(0.83)
97.1
(119.5)
Income tax (expense) benefit on non-operating income
(0.17)
0.17
(21.7)
25.0
Valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other
—
0.24
—
34.0
Net non-operating income (loss)
0.57
(0.42)
75.4
(60.5)
Net income
$ 3.36
$ 2.11
$ 441.0
$ 301.8
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
131.1
143.2
(a)
GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
(b)
Income from insurance products is the sum of the insurance margins of the annuity, health and life segments, less allocated insurance administrative expenses. It excludes the fee income segment, excess investment income, parent company expenses and income taxes. Insurance margin is management's measure of the profitability of its annuity, health and life segments' performance and consists of premiums plus allocated investment income less insurance policy benefits, interest credited, commissions, advertising expense and amortization of acquisition costs.
(c)
Investment income not allocated to product lines is defined as net investment income less: (i) equity returns credited to policyholder
FINANCIAL SUMMARY (continued)
Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, and book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
Quarter ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Trailing twelve months return on equity (a)
8.5%
6.5%
Trailing twelve months operating return on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
12.1%
12.9%
Trailing twelve months operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding accumulated other
11.8%
12.0%
Shareholders' equity
$ 5,259.7
$ 5,484.2
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(1,947.1)
(2,186.1)
Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income
3,312.6
3,298.1
Net operating loss carryforwards
(243.7)
(341.9)
Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income and net operating loss
$ 3,068.9
$ 2,956.2
Book value per diluted share
$ 42.65
$ 39.82
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(15.79)
(15.87)
Book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (a non-GAAP financial
$ 26.86
$ 23.95
(a)
Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.
INSURANCE OPERATIONS
Annuity products accounted for 37 percent of the Company's margin for the quarter.
Annuity premiums collected increased 15 percent and annuity account values increased 7 percent in 4Q21 compared to 4Q20.
Health products accounted for 51 percent of the Company's insurance margin for the quarter and 66 percent of insurance policy income.
Life products accounted for 12 percent of the Company's insurance margin for the quarter and 33 percent of insurance policy income.
Sales of health products were down 3 percent and sales of life products were up 7 percent in 4Q21 compared to 4Q20.
ANNUITY COLLECTED PREMIUMS
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Quarter ended December 31,
2021
2020
%
Annuity collected premiums
$ 397.4
$ 345.0
15
INSURANCE POLICY INCOME
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Quarter ended December 31,
2021
2020
%
Annuity
$ 4.1
$ 4.4
(7)
Health
415.2
422.6
(2)
Life
210.6
202.0
4
Total insurance policy income
$ 629.9
$ 629.0
—
SALES MEASURED AS NEW ANNUALIZED PREMIUMS FOR
LIFE AND HEALTH PRODUCTS
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Quarter ended December 31,
2021
2020
%
Health
$ 47.7
$ 49.1
(3)
Life
39.8
37.1
7
Total new annualized premiums (4)
$ 87.5
$ 86.2
2
INSURANCE MARGIN
Insurance margin is management's measure of profitability of its annuity, health and life segments' performance and consists of premiums
Quarter ended
December 31,
% of
December 31,
% of
%
Margin
Annuity interest margin
$ 93.9
$ 68.1
38
Life insurance interest margin
1.3
0.4
225
Total interest-sensitive margin
95.2
68.5
39
Insurance margin
Health
129.5
31
125.2
30
3
Life (a)
29.1
14
36.9
18
(21)
Total other insurance margin
158.6
25
162.1
26
(2)
Total insurance margin
253.8
230.6
Allocated expenses
(143.3)
(162.7)
Income from insurance products
$ 110.5
$ 67.9
Per diluted share
$ 0.89
$ 0.48
Weighted average diluted shares
125.0
140.4
(a)
Net of $21.8 million and $15.6 million of non-deferred television advertising expense related to our direct distribution channel in the 2021 and 2020 periods, respectively.
Total allocated expenses were $143.3 million, down 12 percent from the year-ago quarter.
Total insurance margins were favorably impacted by $25.9 million and $11.8 million in the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, due to adjustments arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions. See pages 19 and 21 for summaries of the impacts of significant items.
In addition, total insurance margins were favorably impacted by approximately $16 million and $19 million in the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, due to the estimated impacts of COVID-19.
ANNUITY RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Annuity margin
Quarter ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Fixed index annuities
$ 77.4
$ 58.1
Fixed interest annuities
10.1
...