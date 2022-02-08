U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,521.54
    +37.67 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,462.78
    +371.65 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,194.46
    +178.79 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,045.37
    +32.77 (+1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.52
    -1.80 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.20
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1425
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3549
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5400
    +0.4600 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,239.82
    +294.75 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.74
    -10.12 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

CNO Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CNO
Cision

Strong fourth quarter and full year results; double-digit EPS growth; record 2021 share repurchases

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today announced that for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, net income was $115.8 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, compared to net income of $111.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in 4Q20. Net operating income (1) in 4Q21 was $108.5 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared to $86.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in 4Q20.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $441.0 million, or $3.36 per diluted share, compared to $301.8 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, in 2020. Net operating income (1) for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $365.6 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, compared to $362.3 million, or $2.53 per diluted share, in 2020.

"Solid fourth quarter results capped off another strong year, demonstrating CNO's continued agility navigating the pandemic and the successful execution of our strategic priorities," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "While visibility into COVID's ongoing impact on our business remains unclear, the dedication of our associates and agents and the strength of our model will enable us to continue to drive value for all of the constituents we serve."

Full Year 2021 Highlights

  • Earnings per diluted share of $3.36, up 59% compared to 2020

  • Operating (1) EPS of $2.79, up 10% from 2020

  • Total new annualized premiums (NAP) (4) up 9% from 2020

  • Direct-to-consumer life insurance NAP (4) up 16% from 2020, exceeding $100 million for first time, up 40% from 2019

  • Annuity collected premiums up 20% from 2020

  • Returned $468.1 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases (a record $402.4 million) and dividends ($65.7 million)

  • Return on equity (ROE) of 8.5%; operating ROE, as adjusted (6), of 12.1%

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.93 in 4Q21, up 16% compared to 4Q20

  • Operating (1) EPS of $0.87 in 4Q21, up 43% compared to 4Q20

  • Total NAP (4) up 2% from 4Q20

  • Direct-to-consumer life insurance NAP (4) up 21% from 4Q20

  • Annuity collected premiums up 15% from 4Q20

  • Returned $115.7 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases ($100.0 million) and dividends ($15.7 million); reduced weighted average share count by 11% since 4Q20

  • Book value per share was $43.69, up 8% from 4Q20; book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (2), was $26.86, up 12% from 4Q20

FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Quarter End

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Net operating income, a non-GAAP(a) financial measure, is used consistently by CNO's management to evaluate the operating performance of the Company and is a measure commonly used in the
life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as net investment gains (losses), changes in fair values of embedded derivatives and
the liability for a deferred compensation plan, and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding
the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.



Per diluted share









Quarter ended


Quarter ended


December 31,


December 31,


2021



2020


%
change


2021



2020


%
change















Income from insurance products (b)

$ 0.89



$ 0.48


85


$ 110.5



$ 67.9


63

Fee income

0.02



0.02



2.9



2.9


Investment income not allocated to product lines (c)

0.34



0.41


(17)


42.8



57.8


(26)

Expenses not allocated to product lines

(0.14)



(0.12)


17


(17.4)



(17.8)


(2)

Operating earnings before taxes

1.11



0.79




138.8



110.8



Income tax expense on operating income

(0.24)



(0.18)


33


(30.3)



(24.8)


22

Net operating income (1)

0.87



0.61


43


108.5



86.0


26

Net realized investment gains from sales,
impairments and change in allowance for credit
losses (net of related amortization)

0.04



0.09




4.7



12.6



Net change in market value of investments
recognized in earnings

(0.10)



0.04




(12.1)



6.0



Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities
(net of related amortization)

0.15



0.12




19.1



16.3



Other

(0.02)



(0.01)




(2.4)



(2.2)



Non-operating income before taxes

0.07



0.24




9.3



32.7



Income tax expense on non-operating income

(0.01)



(0.05)




(2.0)



(6.9)



Net non-operating income

0.06



0.19




7.3



25.8



Net income

$ 0.93



$ 0.80




$ 115.8



$ 111.8

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

125.0



140.4










FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Year End

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


Per diluted share









Year ended


Year ended


December 31,


December 31,


2021



2020


%
change


2021



2020


%
change















Income from insurance products (b)

$ 2.65



$ 2.54


4


$ 347.2



$ 363.8


(5)

Fee income

0.15



0.11


36


19.4



16.7


16

Investment income not allocated to product lines (c)

1.41



1.17


21


184.5



167.1


10

Expenses not allocated to product lines

(0.62)



(0.58)


7


(80.5)



(83.8)


(4)

Operating earnings before taxes

3.59



3.24




470.6



463.8



Income tax expense on operating income

(0.80)



(0.71)


13


(105.0)



(101.5)


3

Net operating income (1)

2.79



2.53


10


365.6



362.3


1

Net realized investment gains (losses) from sales,
impairments and change in allowance for credit
losses (net of related amortization)

0.27



(0.22)




34.8



(31.1)



Net change in market value of investments
recognized in earnings

(0.13)



(0.02)




(17.4)



(2.7)



Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities
(net of related amortization)

0.51



(0.55)




67.2



(79.1)



Other

0.09



(0.04)




12.5



(6.6)



Non-operating income (loss) before taxes

0.74



(0.83)




97.1



(119.5)



Income tax (expense) benefit on non-operating income

(0.17)



0.17




(21.7)



25.0



Valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other
tax items



0.24






34.0



Net non-operating income (loss)

0.57



(0.42)




75.4



(60.5)



Net income

$ 3.36



$ 2.11




$ 441.0



$ 301.8

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

131.1



143.2












(a)

GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(b)

Income from insurance products is the sum of the insurance margins of the annuity, health and life segments, less allocated insurance administrative expenses. It excludes the fee income segment, excess investment income, parent company expenses and income taxes. Insurance margin is management's measure of the profitability of its annuity, health and life segments' performance and consists of premiums plus allocated investment income less insurance policy benefits, interest credited, commissions, advertising expense and amortization of acquisition costs.

(c)

Investment income not allocated to product lines is defined as net investment income less: (i) equity returns credited to policyholder
account balances; (ii) the investment income allocated to our product lines; (iii) interest expense on notes payable and investment
borrowings; and (iv) certain expenses related to benefit plans that are offset by special-purpose investment income.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (continued)
Management vs. GAAP Measures
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, and book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
income, are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income
which is primarily attributable to fluctuations in interest rates associated with fixed maturities, available for sale. Management views the business in this
manner because the Company has the ability and generally, the intent, to hold investments to maturity and meaningful trends can be more easily identified
without the fluctuations. In addition, shareholders' equity excludes net operating loss carryforwards in our non-GAAP return on equity measures as such
assets are not discounted and, accordingly, will not provide a return to shareholders until after it is realized as a reduction to taxes that would otherwise
be paid. Management believes that excluding this value from the equity component of this measure enhances the understanding of the effect these
non-discounted assets have on operating returns.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________


Quarter ended


December 31,


2021


2020





Trailing twelve months return on equity (a)

8.5%


6.5%

Trailing twelve months operating return on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) (6)

12.1%


12.9%

Trailing twelve months operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) (6)

11.8%


12.0%









Shareholders' equity

$ 5,259.7


$ 5,484.2

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(1,947.1)


(2,186.1)





Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income

3,312.6


3,298.1

Net operating loss carryforwards

(243.7)


(341.9)

Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income and net operating loss
carryforwards

$ 3,068.9


$ 2,956.2





Book value per diluted share

$ 42.65


$ 39.82

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(15.79)


(15.87)





Book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (a non-GAAP financial
measure) (2)

$ 26.86


$ 23.95

(a)

Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.

INSURANCE OPERATIONS

Annuity products accounted for 37 percent of the Company's margin for the quarter.

Annuity premiums collected increased 15 percent and annuity account values increased 7 percent in 4Q21 compared to 4Q20.

Health products accounted for 51 percent of the Company's insurance margin for the quarter and 66 percent of insurance policy income.

Life products accounted for 12 percent of the Company's insurance margin for the quarter and 33 percent of insurance policy income.

Sales of health products were down 3 percent and sales of life products were up 7 percent in 4Q21 compared to 4Q20.

ANNUITY COLLECTED PREMIUMS

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)


Quarter ended December 31,




2021


2020


%
change

Annuity collected premiums

$ 397.4


$ 345.0


15

INSURANCE POLICY INCOME

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)


Quarter ended December 31,




2021


2020


%
change

Annuity

$ 4.1


$ 4.4


(7)

Health

415.2


422.6


(2)

Life

210.6


202.0


4

Total insurance policy income

$ 629.9


$ 629.0


SALES MEASURED AS NEW ANNUALIZED PREMIUMS FOR

LIFE AND HEALTH PRODUCTS

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)


Quarter ended December 31,




2021


2020


%
change

Health

$ 47.7


$ 49.1


(3)

Life

39.8


37.1


7

Total new annualized premiums (4)

$ 87.5


$ 86.2


2

INSURANCE MARGIN
(Amounts in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Insurance margin is management's measure of profitability of its annuity, health and life segments' performance and consists of premiums
plus allocated investment income less insurance policy benefits, interest credited, commissions, advertising expense and amortization of
acquisition costs. Income from insurance products is the sum of the insurance margins of the annuity, health and life segments, less allocated
insurance administrative expenses. It excludes the fee income segment, investment income not allocated to product lines, expenses not
allocated to product lines and income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business
and a more meaningful analysis of our operations. Insurance income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which
is reconciled to net income in the Financial Summary section above.



Quarter ended


December 31,
2021


% of
insurance
policy
income



December 31,
2020


% of
insurance
policy
income


%
change

Margin











Annuity interest margin

$ 93.9





$ 68.1




38

Life insurance interest margin

1.3





0.4




225

Total interest-sensitive margin

95.2





68.5




39

Insurance margin











Health

129.5


31



125.2


30


3

Life (a)

29.1


14



36.9


18


(21)

Total other insurance margin

158.6


25



162.1


26


(2)












Total insurance margin

253.8





230.6
















Allocated expenses

(143.3)





(162.7)





Income from insurance products

$ 110.5





$ 67.9
















Per diluted share

$ 0.89





$ 0.48





Weighted average diluted shares

125.0





140.4







(a)

Net of $21.8 million and $15.6 million of non-deferred television advertising expense related to our direct distribution channel in the 2021 and 2020 periods, respectively.

Total allocated expenses were $143.3 million, down 12 percent from the year-ago quarter.

Total insurance margins were favorably impacted by $25.9 million and $11.8 million in the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, due to adjustments arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions. See pages 19 and 21 for summaries of the impacts of significant items.

In addition, total insurance margins were favorably impacted by approximately $16 million and $19 million in the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, due to the estimated impacts of COVID-19.

ANNUITY RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)


Annuity margin


Quarter ended


December 31,


2021


2020

Fixed index annuities

$ 77.4


$ 58.1

Fixed interest annuities

10.1


...

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft reportedly pursuing deal for cybersecurity company Mandiant

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses a Bloomberg report that Microsoft is interested in acquiring Mandiant.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Why Teradata Stock Just Rocketed 24%

    Teradata (NYSE: TDC) stock surged in morning trading today, up 24.2% as of 10:50 a.m. ET, after the data management specialist reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings last night -- and beat analyst predictions with a stick. Heading into last night's report, analysts had forecast that Teradata would earn an adjusted profit of $0.27 per share on sales of $478.6 million. Granted, one way of looking at the numbers is that Teradata missed on sales, pulling in about 1% less revenue than predicted.

  • Velodyne Lidar stock surges after Amazon investment

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the recent stock surge in sensor maker Velodyne after Amazon invests in the company.

  • Why Rivian Stock Rode Higher Today

    As of 1:55 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian stock were up by a solid 3% -- but investors shouldn't let that fact make them complacent. Turns out, there's some disturbing news about Rivian afoot, and while it's not getting a whole lot of press yet, it does bear watching. As the Normal Fire Department explained in a press release:  "Normal Firefighters were called to the Rivian Automotive Plant at 100 N. Rivian Motorway just after 9 p.m. for the report of a vehicle on fire inside the building."

  • Buy These 2 Growth Stocks On the Dip

    There may well be more downside in store for the stock market, which would create a headwind for all stocks regardless of how much they've already suffered. There are a couple of growth stocks, however, that have already fallen too far to simply stand on the sidelines here. Consider buying PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) at their sharply depressed prices.

  • Why General Motors Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) were trading lower on Tuesday morning, after a prominent Wall Street auto analyst cut his bank's rating on the company's stock. As of 11 a.m. ET, GM's shares were down about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas cut the bank's rating on GM to equal weight, from overweight, and lowered its price target to $55, from $75.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.

  • Down 27% to 85%: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Warren Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru, but the fact that Apple is by far the largest stock holding in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio shows the famous investor doesn't maintain an overly strict dichotomy between "value stocks" and "growth stocks." Intelligent, long-term investing decisions have helped the investing conglomerate deliver returns of more than 5,200% over the last 30 years and go up more than 2,600,000% since Buffett took over the company in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, read on for a look at two tech stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that have what it takes to be huge winners.

  • As Meta Slides, Are Value Investors Holding the Bag?

    There has been a shift in the company's ownership during the past few years

  • Peloton is losing the CEO of its biggest acquisition ever

    The winds of change are blowing at Peloton.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    How far off is Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite … Continue reading → The post If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pfizer eyes $100B year on pandemic boon for 2022

    The pandemic has been transformational for many businesses, but few can boast near-global domination the way Pfizer (PFE) can. The Pfizer/BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine accounts for 70% of all doses in the U.S. and E.U., as of February 5, according to CEO Albert Bourla Tuesday.

  • Novavax's stock falls after Reuters report saying COVID-19 vaccine shipments are delayed in some regions

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Novavax Inc. (nvax) tumbled 12.2% in trading on Tuesday after a Reuters report said there are delays shipping the company's COVID-19 vaccines to Europe and the Philippines in the first quarter of the year.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • Here's Why This Insurance Stock Is Down by Nearly 50% Today

    The stock market was having a generally strong day on Tuesday, with all three major averages in the green shortly after noon ET, but online insurance broker SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) was a major exception. SelectQuote is an online insurance sales agency that sells life, auto, home, and Medicare insurance plans through its website. To put it mildly, SelectQuote missed analyst estimates by a mile.