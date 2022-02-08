CNO Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Cision

Strong fourth quarter and full year results; double-digit EPS growth; record 2021 share repurchases

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today announced that for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, net income was $115.8 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, compared to net income of $111.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in 4Q20. Net operating income (1) in 4Q21 was $108.5 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared to $86.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in 4Q20.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $441.0 million, or $3.36 per diluted share, compared to $301.8 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, in 2020. Net operating income (1) for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $365.6 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, compared to $362.3 million, or $2.53 per diluted share, in 2020.

"Solid fourth quarter results capped off another strong year, demonstrating CNO's continued agility navigating the pandemic and the successful execution of our strategic priorities," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "While visibility into COVID's ongoing impact on our business remains unclear, the dedication of our associates and agents and the strength of our model will enable us to continue to drive value for all of the constituents we serve."

Full Year 2021 Highlights

Earnings per diluted share of $3.36, up 59% compared to 2020

Operating (1) EPS of $2.79, up 10% from 2020

Total new annualized premiums (NAP) (4) up 9% from 2020

Direct-to-consumer life insurance NAP (4) up 16% from 2020, exceeding $100 million for first time, up 40% from 2019

Annuity collected premiums up 20% from 2020

Returned $468.1 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases (a record $402.4 million) and dividends ($65.7 million)

Return on equity (ROE) of 8.5%; operating ROE, as adjusted (6), of 12.1%

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Earnings per diluted share of $0.93 in 4Q21, up 16% compared to 4Q20

Operating (1) EPS of $0.87 in 4Q21, up 43% compared to 4Q20

Total NAP (4) up 2% from 4Q20

Direct-to-consumer life insurance NAP (4) up 21% from 4Q20

Annuity collected premiums up 15% from 4Q20

Returned $115.7 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases ($100.0 million) and dividends ($15.7 million); reduced weighted average share count by 11% since 4Q20

Book value per share was $43.69, up 8% from 4Q20; book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (2), was $26.86, up 12% from 4Q20

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Quarter End



(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Net operating income, a non-GAAP(a) financial measure, is used consistently by CNO's management to evaluate the operating performance of the Company and is a measure commonly used in the

life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as net investment gains (losses), changes in fair values of embedded derivatives and

the liability for a deferred compensation plan, and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding

the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





Per diluted share















Quarter ended

Quarter ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021



2020

%

change

2021



2020

%

change



























Income from insurance products (b) $ 0.89



$ 0.48

85

$ 110.5



$ 67.9

63 Fee income 0.02



0.02

—

2.9



2.9

— Investment income not allocated to product lines (c) 0.34



0.41

(17)

42.8



57.8

(26) Expenses not allocated to product lines (0.14)



(0.12)

17

(17.4)



(17.8)

(2) Operating earnings before taxes 1.11



0.79





138.8



110.8



Income tax expense on operating income (0.24)



(0.18)

33

(30.3)



(24.8)

22 Net operating income (1) 0.87



0.61

43

108.5



86.0

26 Net realized investment gains from sales,

impairments and change in allowance for credit

losses (net of related amortization) 0.04



0.09





4.7



12.6



Net change in market value of investments

recognized in earnings (0.10)



0.04





(12.1)



6.0



Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities

(net of related amortization) 0.15



0.12





19.1



16.3



Other (0.02)



(0.01)





(2.4)



(2.2)



Non-operating income before taxes 0.07



0.24





9.3



32.7



Income tax expense on non-operating income (0.01)



(0.05)





(2.0)



(6.9)



Net non-operating income 0.06



0.19





7.3



25.8



Net income $ 0.93



$ 0.80





$ 115.8



$ 111.8































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 125.0



140.4



















FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Year End

(Amounts in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Per diluted share















Year ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021



2020

%

change

2021



2020

%

change



























Income from insurance products (b) $ 2.65



$ 2.54

4

$ 347.2



$ 363.8

(5) Fee income 0.15



0.11

36

19.4



16.7

16 Investment income not allocated to product lines (c) 1.41



1.17

21

184.5



167.1

10 Expenses not allocated to product lines (0.62)



(0.58)

7

(80.5)



(83.8)

(4) Operating earnings before taxes 3.59



3.24





470.6



463.8



Income tax expense on operating income (0.80)



(0.71)

13

(105.0)



(101.5)

3 Net operating income (1) 2.79



2.53

10

365.6



362.3

1 Net realized investment gains (losses) from sales,

impairments and change in allowance for credit

losses (net of related amortization) 0.27



(0.22)





34.8



(31.1)



Net change in market value of investments

recognized in earnings (0.13)



(0.02)





(17.4)



(2.7)



Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities

(net of related amortization) 0.51



(0.55)





67.2



(79.1)



Other 0.09



(0.04)





12.5



(6.6)



Non-operating income (loss) before taxes 0.74



(0.83)





97.1



(119.5)



Income tax (expense) benefit on non-operating income (0.17)



0.17





(21.7)



25.0



Valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other

tax items —



0.24





—



34.0



Net non-operating income (loss) 0.57



(0.42)





75.4



(60.5)



Net income $ 3.36



$ 2.11





$ 441.0



$ 301.8































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 131.1



143.2























(a) GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (b) Income from insurance products is the sum of the insurance margins of the annuity, health and life segments, less allocated insurance administrative expenses. It excludes the fee income segment, excess investment income, parent company expenses and income taxes. Insurance margin is management's measure of the profitability of its annuity, health and life segments' performance and consists of premiums plus allocated investment income less insurance policy benefits, interest credited, commissions, advertising expense and amortization of acquisition costs. (c) Investment income not allocated to product lines is defined as net investment income less: (i) equity returns credited to policyholder

account balances; (ii) the investment income allocated to our product lines; (iii) interest expense on notes payable and investment

borrowings; and (iv) certain expenses related to benefit plans that are offset by special-purpose investment income.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (continued)

Management vs. GAAP Measures

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, and book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive

income, are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income

which is primarily attributable to fluctuations in interest rates associated with fixed maturities, available for sale. Management views the business in this

manner because the Company has the ability and generally, the intent, to hold investments to maturity and meaningful trends can be more easily identified

without the fluctuations. In addition, shareholders' equity excludes net operating loss carryforwards in our non-GAAP return on equity measures as such

assets are not discounted and, accordingly, will not provide a return to shareholders until after it is realized as a reduction to taxes that would otherwise

be paid. Management believes that excluding this value from the equity component of this measure enhances the understanding of the effect these

non-discounted assets have on operating returns.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________



Quarter ended

December 31,

2021

2020







Trailing twelve months return on equity (a) 8.5%

6.5% Trailing twelve months operating return on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) (6) 12.1%

12.9% Trailing twelve months operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding accumulated other

comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) (6) 11.8%

12.0%















Shareholders' equity $ 5,259.7

$ 5,484.2 Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,947.1)

(2,186.1)







Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income 3,312.6

3,298.1 Net operating loss carryforwards (243.7)

(341.9) Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income and net operating loss

carryforwards $ 3,068.9

$ 2,956.2







Book value per diluted share $ 42.65

$ 39.82 Accumulated other comprehensive income (15.79)

(15.87)







Book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (a non-GAAP financial

measure) (2) $ 26.86

$ 23.95

(a) Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.

INSURANCE OPERATIONS

Annuity products accounted for 37 percent of the Company's margin for the quarter.

Annuity premiums collected increased 15 percent and annuity account values increased 7 percent in 4Q21 compared to 4Q20.

Health products accounted for 51 percent of the Company's insurance margin for the quarter and 66 percent of insurance policy income.

Life products accounted for 12 percent of the Company's insurance margin for the quarter and 33 percent of insurance policy income.

Sales of health products were down 3 percent and sales of life products were up 7 percent in 4Q21 compared to 4Q20.

ANNUITY COLLECTED PREMIUMS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

Quarter ended December 31,





2021

2020

%

change Annuity collected premiums $ 397.4

$ 345.0

15

INSURANCE POLICY INCOME (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

Quarter ended December 31,





2021

2020

%

change Annuity $ 4.1

$ 4.4

(7) Health 415.2

422.6

(2) Life 210.6

202.0

4 Total insurance policy income $ 629.9

$ 629.0

—

SALES MEASURED AS NEW ANNUALIZED PREMIUMS FOR LIFE AND HEALTH PRODUCTS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

Quarter ended December 31,





2021

2020

%

change Health $ 47.7

$ 49.1

(3) Life 39.8

37.1

7 Total new annualized premiums (4) $ 87.5

$ 86.2

2

INSURANCE MARGIN

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Insurance margin is management's measure of profitability of its annuity, health and life segments' performance and consists of premiums

plus allocated investment income less insurance policy benefits, interest credited, commissions, advertising expense and amortization of

acquisition costs. Income from insurance products is the sum of the insurance margins of the annuity, health and life segments, less allocated

insurance administrative expenses. It excludes the fee income segment, investment income not allocated to product lines, expenses not

allocated to product lines and income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business

and a more meaningful analysis of our operations. Insurance income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which

is reconciled to net income in the Financial Summary section above.





Quarter ended

December 31,

2021

% of

insurance

policy

income



December 31,

2020

% of

insurance

policy

income

%

change Margin



















Annuity interest margin $ 93.9







$ 68.1





38 Life insurance interest margin 1.3







0.4





225 Total interest-sensitive margin 95.2







68.5





39 Insurance margin



















Health 129.5

31



125.2

30

3 Life (a) 29.1

14



36.9

18

(21) Total other insurance margin 158.6

25



162.1

26

(2)





















Total insurance margin 253.8







230.6





























Allocated expenses (143.3)







(162.7)







Income from insurance products $ 110.5







$ 67.9





























Per diluted share $ 0.89







$ 0.48















Weighted average diluted shares 125.0







140.4













(a) Net of $21.8 million and $15.6 million of non-deferred television advertising expense related to our direct distribution channel in the 2021 and 2020 periods, respectively.

Total allocated expenses were $143.3 million, down 12 percent from the year-ago quarter.

Total insurance margins were favorably impacted by $25.9 million and $11.8 million in the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, due to adjustments arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions. See pages 19 and 21 for summaries of the impacts of significant items.

In addition, total insurance margins were favorably impacted by approximately $16 million and $19 million in the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, due to the estimated impacts of COVID-19.