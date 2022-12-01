U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,084.50
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,585.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,049.25
    +7.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.60
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.62
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.80
    +29.90 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.68 (+3.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0430
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    -0.0450 (-1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -1.31 (-5.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2084
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7630
    -1.3170 (-0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,135.18
    +281.53 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.26
    +5.57 (+1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,299.60
    +330.61 (+1.18%)
     

CNOOC Limited Announces the Full Line Connection of Shen'an Pipeline

·3 min read

HONG KONG, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883, SSE: 600938) announces today that Shenmu-Anping coalbed methane pipeline (the "Shen'an pipeline") has been fully connected and is ready for operation.

CNOOC Logo (PRNewsfoto/CNOOC Limited)
CNOOC Logo (PRNewsfoto/CNOOC Limited)

Shen'an pipeline starts from Shenmu, Yulin City of Shanxi Province and ends at Anping County, Hengshui City of Hebei Province. The total length of the pipeline is approximately 623 kilometers, with a designed gas transmission capacity of 5 billion cubic meters per annum. With the pipeline putting into operation, it will effectively release the production capacity of upstream projects, help to maximize the resource value of the two unconventional natural gas production bases in the Qinshui Basin and the eastern edge of the Erdos Basin and strongly support the natural gas supply in North China. The pipeline will further enhance the Company's capacity to ensure stable supply of clean energy, and contribute to the Company's green and low-carbon transition.

Shen'an pipeline is currently the longest coalbed methane pipeline in China. The concepts of green development, safety, environmental protection and digital intelligence were actively implemented in the whole process of pipeline construction.

Shen'an pipeline is constructed and operated by Zhonglian Huarui Natural Gas Co., Ltd. As a joint venture partner, China United Coalbed Methane Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited, holds 51% interest in Zhonglian Huarui Natural Gas Co., Ltd. Huasheng Xinneng Gas Group Co., Ltd. holds the remaining 49% interest.

Notes to Editors:

More information about the Company is available at http://www.cnoocltd.com.

*** *** *** ***

This press release includes forward looking information, including statements regarding the likely future developments in the business of the Company and its subsidiaries, such as expected future events, business prospects or financial results. The words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company as of this date in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company currently believes are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will meet the current expectations and predictions of the Company is uncertain. Actual results, performance and financial condition may differ materially from the Company's expectations, including but not limited to  those associated with fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas prices, macro-political and economic factors, changes in the tax and fiscal regimes of the host countries in which we operate, the highly competitive nature of the oil and natural gas industry, environmental responsibility and compliance requirements, the Company's price forecast, the exploration and development activities, mergers, acquisitions and divestments activities, HSSE and insurance policies and changes in anti-corruption, anti-fraud, anti-money laundering and corporate governance laws.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company cannot assure that the results or developments anticipated will be realised or, even if substantially realised, that they will have the expected effect on the Company, its business or operations.

*** *** *** ***

For further enquiries, please contact:

Ms. Ariel Wang
Media & Public Relations
CNOOC Limited
Tel: +86-10-8452-6832
Fax: +86-10-8452-1441
E-mail: mr@cnooc.com.cn

Mr. Bunny Lee
Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group
Tel: +852 3150 6707 
Fax: +852 3150 6728
E-mail: cnooc.hk@pordahavas.com

SOURCE CNOOC Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba stock flies toward best month in 7 years

    Alibaba stock ends best month in 7 years on a high note, amid hope over China's moves toward easing its zero-COVID policy.

  • Market rally: Fed Chair Powell ‘snatched victory from jaws of defeat,’ strategist says

    Cornerstone Wealth Senior Investment Analyst Sean Bandazian and Opimas CEO Octavio Marenzi examine the conditions surrounding fresh market gains following Fed Chair Powell's latest rate hike comments, while also discussing the market outlook, inflation, and mortgages in the housing market.

  • Salesforce stock falls amid weakened Q4 guidance, CEO resignation

    Shares of Salesforce fell despite the company's Q3 earnings beat after news of co-CEO Bret Taylor resigning and weakened fourth-quarter guidance.

  • XPeng stock surges following strong earnings, production outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Xpeng shares following the EV developer's latest earnings report and production figures.

  • Why XPeng, Li Auto, and Nio Stocks All Soared Today

    Rushing to buy Chinese electric car stocks after an earnings miss, are investors making a big mistake?

  • Why Netflix, Apple, Amazon, and Other FAANG-M Stocks Rocketed Higher Today

    Uncertainty regarding the length and duration of the downturn have hung over the market like an anvil this year, with many investors afraid to buy the dip for fear of suffering further declines. Add to that the Federal Reserve Bank's relentless campaign of rising interest rates to combat persistent inflation, and it's no wonder that consumers and investors alike have shifted their behavior based on the tough macroeconomic conditions. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) surged 9.2%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) jumped 5.4%, honorary member Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) climbed 5.8%, while Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) each rallied 4.5% by the time the market closed on Wednesday.

  • Elon Musk Fears Economic Disaster if This Is Not Done Immediately

    The richest man in the world runs five companies. And he never hesitates to let the world know what he thinks.

  • 3 Reasons Nvidia Could Crush the Market in 2023

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) look set to end 2022 on a high -- the stock is up 20% in the past month, and the company's latest results seem to give Wall Street hope that its fortunes could turn around in 2023. The segment's revenue increased 31% year over year to $3.8 billion, accounting for 64% of the company's top line.

  • Fed: ‘There’s bad news embedded in the good news’ surrounding rate hike slowdowns, strategist says

    Threadneedle Ventures Founder Ann Berry joins Yahoo Finance Live to assess the economic trajectory surrounding the Fed's latest rate hike comments, the market outlook, and the forward forecast for the S&P 500.

  • S&P 500 Surges Above Key Level On Fed Chief Powell, But Inflation, Jobs Report Loom

    The S&P 500 jumped above the key 200-day level on Fed chief Powell's comments. But inflation data and the jobs report loom.

  • Why Shares of Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Are Rising Today

    Several fintech stocks reversed course and moved higher this afternoon after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, during a highly anticipated press conference, said that the Fed is preparing to slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. Shares of the artificial intelligence-assisted lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 3% higher in the final hour of trading today. Meanwhile, shares of the digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 4% higher, and shares of the buy now, pay later company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) were up close to 6%.

  • 15 Biggest Copper Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest copper companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Copper Companies in the World. Copper is the third most used metal in the world with Chile as its biggest producer and China as its biggest importer. Copper price […]

  • CrowdStrike stock plunges on weaker outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for CrowdStrike.

  • Why Rivian Shares Jumped Today

    Rivian's CEO has investors seemingly content with its current status, and looking forward to its upcoming R2 vehicle platform.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is a Surefire Winner in 2023

    Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is no stranger to investors; the company is a longtime staple in the healthcare industry. It got a lift in late 2020 and in 2021 as one of the COVID-19 vaccine suppliers, but investors seem to have grown bored with Pfizer's story, and the stock is down about 16% since the start of 2022. The thing is, investors shouldn't be so quick to write off Pfizer stock.

  • Eleven Stocks Turned $10,000 To $261,421 In 11 Months

    Most S&P 500 investors got a little gain this month. But investors willing to look off the beaten path found huge gains.

  • Synopsys (SNPS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Synopsys (SNPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.80% and 0.39%, respectively, for the quarter ended October 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Tesla Stock Hit the Accelerator Today

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock was rising this afternoon after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that smaller interest rate hikes will begin in December. The electric vehicle stock was up by 5.3% as of 3:34 p.m. EST. Speaking at the Brookings Institution today, Powell said that the Federal Reserve will likely begin smaller increases to the federal funds rate at its December meeting.

  • Why Knot Offshore Partners Stock Is Plunging Today

    Units of Knot Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) had sunk by more than 18% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the master limited partnership (MLP) was an oversupply of shuttle tankers in the North Sea. Knot Offshore Partners issued its third-quarter report, and CEO Gary Chapman said in the accompanying release that its financial results, liquidity, and distributable cash flow "reflect our heavy scheduled drydocking program."