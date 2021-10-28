U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,551.50
    +7.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,413.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,651.75
    +64.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.30
    +1.80 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.12
    -0.54 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.40
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1587
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.96
    +0.98 (+6.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3742
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6970
    -0.1130 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,477.36
    +1,639.55 (+2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,457.48
    -16.85 (-1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.63
    -29.64 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

CNOOC Limited Announces Key Operational Statistics for Q3 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883, TSX: CNU) today announced its key operational statistics for the third quarter of 2021.

CNOOC Logo (PRNewsfoto/CNOOC Limited)
CNOOC Logo (PRNewsfoto/CNOOC Limited)

The Company achieved a total net production of 144.1 million barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") for the third quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 9.9% year-over-year ("YoY"). Production from China increased by 13.0% YoY to 100.1 million BOE, mainly attributable to production growth from the commencement of new projects including Caofeidian 6-4 oilfield, Luda 21-2 oilfield and the production growth from onshore unconventional gas fields. Overseas production increased by 3.2% YoY to 43.9 million BOE.

During the period, the Company made nine new discoveries and successfully appraised 13 oil and gas structures. In offshore China, a large-sized commercial discovery was made in the Kenli 10-2 structure with 100 million tons oil and gas proved in-place volume. A proved in-place volume of over 10 million tons was made in the Bozhong 28-1 structure. Baodao 21-1 structure was appraised with a positive progress. In overseas, three new discoveries were made in the Stabroek block in Guyana, namely Whiptail, Pinktail and Turbot-2. In terms of development and production, six new projects commenced production in the third quarter, which are Luda 29-1 oilfield, Liuhua 21-2 oilfield, Luda 6-2 oilfield, Bozhong 26-3 oilfield expansion project, Qinhuangdao/Caofeidian onshore power project and Bozhong 19-4 oilfield adjustment project. Among them, the successful commencement of operation of the Qinhuangdao/Caofeidian onshore power project makes a historical milestone in green, efficient, and intelligent development of China's offshore oilfield operations. It also signifies the energy consumption structure of offshore oilfields has embarked on a fully-fledged implementation of low-carbon transformation.

For the third quarter of 2021, the Company's average realised oil price increased by 63.6% YoY to US$70.38 per barrel, which is in line with the trend of international oil prices. The Company's average realised gas price increased by 21.0% YoY to US$7.08 per thousand cubic feet, mainly attributable to the higher realised gas in China and overseas. Due to combined effects of the increase in international oil and gas prices, and the increased oil and gas sales volume, the unaudited oil and gas sales revenue of the Company reached approximately RMB58.03 billion, representing an increase of 63.3% YoY.

During the period, the Company's capital expenditure increased by 13.8% YoY to approximately RMB20.94 billion, which was mainly due to the increase in workload.

Mr. Xu Keqiang, CEO of the Company, commented, "During the quarter, the Company has made steady progress in various performance, the key operational statistics have improved substantially. The Company is confident of achieving the annual production and operation targets, and will strive to create value for our shareholders."

- End -

Notes to Editors:

More information about the Company is available at http://www.cnoocltd.com.

*** *** *** ***

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected future events, business prospectus or financial results. The words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will meet the expectations and predictions of the Company depends on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including but not limited to the Company and its controlling shareholder being listed in the list of the U.S. for sanction against companies with alleged ties to the Chinese military, those associated with fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas prices, macro-political and economic factors, changes in the tax and fiscal regimes of the host countries in which we operate, the highly competitive nature of the oil and natural gas industry, environmental responsibility and compliance requirements, the Company's price forecast, the exploration and development activities, mergers, acquisitions and divestments activities, HSSE and insurance policies and changes in anti-corruption, anti-fraud, anti-money laundering and corporate governance laws. For a description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please see the documents the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April of the latest fiscal year. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company cannot assure that the results or developments anticipated will be realised or, even if substantially realised, that they will have the expected effect on the Company, its business or operations.

*** *** *** ***

For further enquiries, please contact:

Ms. Jing Liu
Manager, Media & Public Relations
CNOOC Limited
Tel: +86-10-8452-3404
Fax: +86-10-8452-1441
E-mail: mr@cnooc.com.cn

Bunny Lee
Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group
Tel: +852 3150 6707
Fax: +852 3150 6728
E-mail: cnooc.hk@pordahavas.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnooc-limited-announces-key-operational-statistics-for-q3-2021-301410748.html

SOURCE CNOOC Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/28/c3095.html

Recommended Stories

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • China warns unlicensed online brokerages they are breaking the law

    Online brokerages not licensed in China are conducting illegal businesses if they serve Chinese clients via the internet, a Chinese central banker said, in the first official comment on recent reports flagging regulatory risks facing firms such as U.S.-listed Futu Holding and UP Fintech Holding. Futu and UP Fintech face regulatory risks as China's new personal data privacy law takes effect on Nov. 1, the official People's Daily said in an analysis on its website on Oct 14.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Shell ups CO2 reduction targets as profits fall below $4.1bn

    New carbon targets leave out the bulk of greenhouse emissions from the business, however, which are released when customers burn fuel.

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen more than 6% as of 12:07 p.m. EDT today after the company's rival Visa (NYSE: V) reported earnings yesterday. For the fourth fiscal quarter of the year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.65 on total revenue of $6.6 billion. Payments volume at Visa grew 17% from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, while cross-border payments volume jumped 38% on a year-over-year basis.

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • LendingClub Corp (LC) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC)Q3 2021 Earnings CallOct 27, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood afternoon, and welcome to the LendingClub's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

  • Men Who Take Six Months of Parental Leave Are ‘Losers,’ Says VC

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Lonsdale, a founder of Palantir Technologies Inc. and a prolific venture capitalist, stoked a debate on Twitter about parental leave, saying any prominent man who takes six months off with his newborn is “a loser.”Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe comment was made in response to a tweet about Pete Buttigieg, the U.S.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • Why Genius Brands Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell on Wednesday after the children's media company announced a major acquisition. Genius Brands agreed to purchase WOW! The Canadian animation company has a strong presence on popular social media sites such as YouTube and TikTok, which Genius Brands says will help it better appeal to teens and young adults.

  • Twilio stock dives 13% after weak earnings guidance, COO’s announced departure

    Twilio reported a third-quarter loss of $224.1 million, or $1.26 a share, on sales of $740.2 million, up from $448 million a year ago. After adjusting for stock compensation and other factors, Twilio reported a profit of a penny a share, worse than adjusted earnings of 4 cents a share a year ago.

  • Nio Stock Dropped Wednesday: Is This an Opportunity?

    After kicking off Wednesday on a positive note and popping by 2% in early morning trading, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) shed all of those gains and then some. At the close of the session, Nio shares were down by 2.9%. Nio's chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is firing on all cylinders.

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best stocks to invest in right now according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now According to Hedge Funds. Choosing the right stocks to add to an investment portfolio […]

  • Alphabet posts earnings beat, Microsoft smashes expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the latest earnings reports for Alphabet and Microsoft.