Cnova N.V. appoints new CFO

October 10 2022, 18:15 CET Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) (“Cnova” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of Yves Trézières as CFO, effective on the date hereof.

Yves Trézières was previously Finance and Transformation Director at Cdiscount since March 2022. Prior thereto, Yves served successively in a variety of senior management roles over the past 30 years as Vice President Logistics, Information Systems, Finance, Risk, Transformation and Project at Nexans, a French listed Industrial company with 6-billion-euro revenue and a worldwide scope. Yves holds a degree in Finance, French University.

Yves Trézières will succeed Mr. Maxime Dubarry as from the date hereof. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Dubarry for his contribution to the Company.

About Cnova N.V.

Cnova N.V., the French ecommerce leader, serves 9.1 million active customers via its state-of-the-art website, Cdiscount. Cnova N.V.’s product offering provides its clients with a wide variety of very competitively priced goods, fast and customer-convenient delivery options, practical and innovative payment solutions as well as travel, entertainment and domestic energy services. Cnova N.V. is part of Groupe Casino, a global diversified retailer. Cnova N.V.'s news releases are available at www.cnova.com. Information available on, or accessible through, the sites referenced above is not part of this press release.

This press release contains regulated information (gereglementeerde informatie) within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) which must be made publicly available pursuant to Dutch and French law. This press release is intended for information purposes only.

