CNS Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

2 min read

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held in New York, NY and virtually on September 12-14, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

A video webcast of the presentation will be accessible for viewing on-demand beginning on Monday, September 12 at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and will be available on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company's website (www.cnspharma.com). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information, please visit the conference website.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

Additionally, the Company is advancing the development of its WP1244 drug technology portfolio, which utilizes anthracycline and distamycin-based scaffolds to create small molecule agents and is believed to be 500x more potent than daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation. Preclinical studies of WP1244 demonstrated high uptake in the brain with antitumor activity. CNS Pharmaceuticals is evaluating the use of the WP1244 portfolio in the treatment of brain cancers, pancreatic, ovarian, and lymphomas.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

 




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cns-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-24th-annual-global-investment-conference-301619088.html

SOURCE CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

