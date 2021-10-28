U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

CNX Reports Third Quarter Results

·2 min read
In this article:
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) ("CNX" or "the company") today released financial and operational results for the third quarter 2021 by posting those results on its website as detailed below.

Third quarter earnings results and supplemental information regarding quarterly E&P data such as production volumes and hedging information, financial statements, and non-GAAP reconciliations can be accessed by clicking here.

A company presentation to accompany the CNX earnings conference call can be accessed by clicking here.

The company's earnings results and supplemental information, and presentation materials are also available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at www.cnx.com.

As previously disclosed, the CNX earnings conference call details are as follows:

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Thursday, October 28

  • Dial-In: 855-656-0928 (domestic) 412-902-4112 (international)

  • Reference "CNX Resources Call"

  • Webcast: investors.cnx.com

A brief Q&A session for securities analysts will immediately follow the discussion. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be maintained on the Investor Relations page on CNX's website.

About CNX Resources Corporation

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is the premier independent natural gas development, production, and midstream company, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. Our vertically integrated model includes transmission, storage, gathering systems, and water infrastructure that support energy development from wellhead to end user. With the benefit of a more than 150-year legacy and a substantial asset base amassed over many generations, the company deploys a strategy focused on responsibly developing its resources to create long term per share value for its shareholders, employees, and the communities where it operates. As of December 31, 2020, CNX had 9.55 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information may be found at www.cnx.com.

CNX Resources Corporation logo (PRNewsfoto/CNX Resources Corporation,CNX...)
CNX Resources Corporation logo (PRNewsfoto/CNX Resources Corporation,CNX...)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnx-reports-third-quarter-results-301410191.html

SOURCE CNX Resources Corporation

