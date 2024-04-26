CNX Resources Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$5.80m

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CNX Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Bernard Lanigan for US$3.7m worth of shares, at about US$22.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$23.94. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 311.89k shares worth US$5.8m. But they sold 1.23k shares for US$26k. Overall, CNX Resources insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about US$18.59 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Are CNX Resources Insiders Buying Or Selling?

In the last quarter there were insider sales totalling US$26k. That's only a tiny bit more than the purchases, worth US$25k. Looking at the net result, we don't think this recent trading sheds much light on how insiders, as a group, are feeling about the company's prospects.

Does CNX Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that CNX Resources insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about US$82m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The CNX Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

We can't make any useful conclusions about recent trading, since insider buying and selling has been balanced. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think CNX Resources insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for CNX Resources (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

