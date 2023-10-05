CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) shareholders are still up 106% over 3 years despite pulling back 5.8% in the past week

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) share price is 106% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. It's also good to see the share price up 21% over the last quarter.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

CNX Resources became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on CNX Resources' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that CNX Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 21% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 8% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CNX Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for CNX Resources (2 are potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

