U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,161.66
    +6.28 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,035.02
    -26.48 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,540.69
    +4.67 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.01
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.12
    -1.05 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.90
    +4.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9320
    -0.0640 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2538
    +0.0049 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8610
    -0.3200 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,302.16
    -574.46 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.25
    -4.99 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,525.68
    -18.87 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at Medical Fair Brasil 2022 in São Paulo on May 3-6

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CODX

SALT LAKE CITY, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx,"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth at the Medical Fair Brasil, held May 3-6, 2022, at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, Brazil.

Co-Diagnostics Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics)
Co-Diagnostics Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics)

The international exhibition on hospital, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, medical and rehabilitation equipment and supplies is described on its website as a communication channel with the healthcare sector where companies present their products, innovations and services with the purpose of supplying and transforming the healthcare chain. With visitors including hospital and laboratory managers and administrators, laboratory technicians, clinicians, and physicians, Co-Dx believes that the fair will provide opportunities for Company representatives and distributors to introduce Company products directly to those individuals responsible for making purchasing decisions for their institutions.

Attendees interested in learning more about the Company and its products, including its upcoming point-of-care and at-home rapid PCR diagnostics platform, are invited to visit Booth # 204.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co-diagnostics-inc-to-host-booth-at-medical-fair-brasil-2022-in-sao-paulo-on-may-3-6-301538513.html

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer COVID-19 pill fails as preventive therapy in trial

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Pfizer saying its COVID-19 treatment pill has failed as a preventive therapy in a clinical trial.

  • ‘Recession risk has risen,’ Goldman finally admits, but sees a silver lining in the U.S. consumer

    A bumpy fall into recession or a "soft landing" for the Federal Reserve? Goldman Sachs says the U.S. consumer could hold the key.

  • Mizuho Continues To See Upside In Alibaba, JD, Baidu, Dada Amid Odds

    Mizuho saw a challenging 1H22 for China's internet, given the ongoing disruptions to consumer spending and business activities from COVID restrictions. Mizuho expects the negative impact to spread across all internet segments, including e-commerce, advertising, and cloud computing. As a result, Mizuho lowered its revenue growth rate by 5 points in 1H22 and 3 points for FY22. Mizuho cut the PT for Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $300 to $285 (127.7% upside) and maintained a Buy. Mizuho cut the PT

  • Gold Markets Test 200 Day EMA

    Gold markets have fallen hard during the trading session on Monday to break down below the $1850 level. By doing so, the market has reached down to the 200 day EMA, an area that I think would probably cause a little bit of hesitation.

  • Rivian’s IPO Lockup Is Almost Over. Here’s What That Means for the Stock.

    Rivian sold shares to the public in its initial public offering in November. The IPO lockup, which bars some early investors in the electric-vehicle maker from selling stock, ends in early May.

  • Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?

    Russia may have averted default as it announced it had made several overdue payments in dollars on its overseas bonds, shifting the market's focus to upcoming payments and whether it would stave off a historic default. Russia's $40 billion in international bonds and the chance of a default have become the focus of global financial markets since it was hit with sanctions from the United States and its allies after its invasion of Ukraine in late February. Dubbed a "special military operation" by Russia, the invasion has turned Russia into a pariah, including in financial markets, and has entangled its ability to pay its debts.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger Takes Another Swipe at Robinhood

    Warren Buffett’s right-hand man says the ‘unraveling’ of the trading platform after last year’s trading boom is a sign ‘God is getting just.’

  • Chipmaker Onsemi Smashes First-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher

    Chipmaker Onsemi smashed Wall Street's targets for the first quarter and guided higher for the current period.

  • As the Market Breaks Down, Here Are the Key Support Levels to Watch

    While data suggest some relief, the charts have yet to imply we have seen a completion of the current market correction.

  • Don’t panic about the Fed (maybe)

    After the turmoil so far this year, retirees must be wondering just how high inflation and interest rates can rise — and how low their bond funds can fall. General bond index funds — such as the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (VBTLX) — have fallen about 10% in price even while consumer prices have gone up. The market fears rising interest rates.

  • During COVID, shareholder wealth soared while workers were left behind: Brookings

    The COVID-19 pandemic saw lower income populations around the world disproportionately affected in terms of financial impact while the amount of household wealth owned by the ultra-rich grew significantly. In a similar vein, shareholder wealth soared throughout the pandemic while workers were left behind according to recent data released by the Brookings Institution.

  • Southeast Sacramento industrial property sold for $37.75 million

    Real estate investment trust Realty Income Corp. has moved from retail to industrial properties in its local acquisitions, buying a southeast Sacramento site for $37.75 million.

  • Record Fuel Exports From U.S. Gulf Coast Drain Tanks at Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Record fuel exports from the U.S. Gulf Coast are eating into domestic supplies, leaving gasoline and diesel tanks on the East Coast emptier than they have been in decades. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erase

  • Farewell TINA? Why stock-market investors can’t afford to ignore rising real yields.

    Rising inflation-adjusted yields in the U.S. are undermining the long-running trade in which investors have favored stocks over other asset classes.

  • Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos to step down

    Biogen Inc. said Tuesday that it is conducting a search to replace CEO Michel Vounatsos, who will stay in his role unless a successor is named. The announcement was made in the company's first-quarter earnings, which saw Biogen missing Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue. Vounatsos has served as CEO since 2017. Biogen's stock is down 13.4% this year, while the S&P 500 has declined 12.8%.

  • Morgan Stanley says the S&P 500 could fall 16% in the ‘near term’ as earnings growth slows

    Analysts say to expect an 8% drop in the S&P 500 at a minimum, as U.S. companies reveal disappointing earnings guidance.

  • Activision shares rise after Buffett reveals Berkshire's 9.5% stake

    Activision Blizzard Inc shares rose on Monday after Warren Buffett said his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc had taken a 9.5% stake in the video game maker, which Microsoft Corp has agreed to buy for $68.7 billion. Buffett revealed the approximately $5.6 billion investment in Activision on Saturday at Berkshire's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. Activision shares were up $2.13, or 2.8%, at $77.73 in afternoon trading, after earlier rising to $78.22.

  • India Accuses Xiaomi of Forex Violations in Latest China Clash

    (Bloomberg) -- India accused Xiaomi Corp. of breaching the country’s foreign-exchange laws and seized 55.51 billion rupees ($726 million) from a local unit of the smartphone maker, in India’s latest clash with a Chinese company over their activities in the market.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Drop as Treasury Yields Climb With Dollar: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy R

  • To Succeed, ESG Practices Must Take a ‘Management Approach’

    The report was done in partnership with Accenture, the Responsible Business Coalition, Fashion Makes Changes and WWD.

  • Rockwell Automation Stock Plunges as Profit Forecast Is Cut

    The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.66 from $1.8 billion in sales. Wall Street was looking for EPS of $2.25 a share.