U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,706.05
    -13.93 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,502.80
    -21.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,726.63
    -45.77 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.61
    -23.34 (-1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.70
    +0.88 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,637.60
    -18.20 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    -0.27 (-1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9782
    -0.0083 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0880
    +0.0900 (+2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1244
    -0.0078 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7300
    +0.5430 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,161.27
    -400.54 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.81
    -2.88 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,921.18
    -15.56 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booths at Conferences in Washington, D.C. and Bangkok, Thailand

·2 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that the Company will be hosting booths this week at IDWeek 2022 in Washington, D.C., and at Asia Health/Medlab Asia in Bangkok, Thailand.

Co-Diagnostics Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics)
Co-Diagnostics Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics)

This year's objectives for IDWeek, held on October 19-23 and live for the first time in 3 years, include updating infectious disease industry professionals on developments in the field, helping to bridge the gap between clinical practice and research, and facilitating advances in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The Asia Health/Medlab Asia conference (October 19-21) is being held in Thailand for the first time, and is intended to bring together healthcare and laboratory communities to network and do business in what the conference website describes as a virtual one-stop-shop for all healthcare and medical laboratory sourcing needs, with over 40% of the audience being made up of distributors.

The Company's booths will showcase Co-Diagnostics' state-of-the-art CoPrimer™ PCR technology and infectious disease products to conference attendees, along with its upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home testing platform.

Additional details, including registration information, can be found on the conference websites:

https://idweek.org/

https://www.medlabasia.com/asiahealth/en/congress/congress-overview.html

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co-diagnostics-inc-to-host-booths-at-conferences-in-washington-dc-and-bangkok-thailand-301653314.html

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

Recommended Stories

  • BD (BDX)-Biocorp's Latest Deal to Enhance Tracking Adherence

    BD's (BDX) newest agreement is expected to enable the care provision to transition to alternate settings and improve chronic disease outcomes.

  • White House COVID response coordinator: ‘We still have lots of work to do’ to get past the pandemic

    White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha speaks at Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit on the state of the pandemic.

  • Genetic Networks Founder on Bridging DAOs With Drug Discovery

    Genetic Networks founder and chairman Gennaro D'Urso joins "First Mover" host Christine Lee and DeFi Education Fund’s Policy Director Miller Whitehouse-Levine to discuss the limitations of the pharmaceutical industry and ways in which DAOs can benefit drug discovery.

  • White House COVID response coordinator talks vaccine politicization and how the U.S. has responded to the pandemic

    White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha joins Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani at Yahoo Finance's 2022 All Markets Summit.

  • Moderna CEO: COVID-19 accelerated manufacturing network by 5 years

    Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel spoke with Anjalee Khemlani at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit about Moderna's manufacturing network and how it plays into what the company can now do.

  • Analysts Estimate Zurn Water (ZWS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    Zurn Water (ZWS) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Oil Prices Little Changed After Day of Volatile Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices were barely changed after struggling to find direction all day as traders contend with both a dimming demand outlook and tightening crude supplies.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze

  • Microsoft lays off more employees, but is mum on details

    The company said it would "continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

  • Netflix Returns to Growth, Saying the Worst of Slowdown Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. is growing again, and Hollywood can breathe a sigh of relief.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaThe streaming leader added 2.41 million customers in the third quarter, exceeding internal forecas

  • Twitter Freezes Employee Equity Award Accounts

    Twitter Inc.&nbsp;froze the equity awards accounts for employees on Monday as the deadline to seal a deal with&nbsp;Elon Musk&nbsp;approaches.&nbsp;The deadline is October 28. Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • These Are the New Federal Tax Brackets and Standard Deductions for 2023

    Big news for tax payers: The Internal Revenue Service unveiled inflation adjustments to tax provisions. Among other changes, the standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2023 will rise to $27,700, up $1,800 from tax year 2022. The annual gift exclusion will rise to $17,000 per recipient.

  • Starbucks sued for accusing unionized workers of assault, kidnapping

    (Reuters) -Starbucks Corp was sued on Monday by eight employees at a unionized South Carolina store who said the company falsely accused them of criminal conduct after they demanded a raise from their manager. The workers filed a lawsuit in South Carolina state court against Starbucks and the manager at the store in Anderson, a few miles from Clemson University. At least 240 other Starbucks in the United States have unionized over the past year, and the company has been accused of illegal labor practices at dozens of locations.

  • Meta accepts UK order to sell Giphy after antitrust battle

    Britain's competition regulator has ordered Facebook-owner Meta to sell animated-images platform Giphy on Tuesday after a tribunal upheld its view that the acquisition could damage its rivals and remove a potential competitor in advertising. Meta said it would accept the Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) order to unwind the 2020 deal. "We will work closely with the CMA on divesting Giphy."

  • Fed Can’t Pause Rate Hikes With Core Inflation Accelerating, Kashkari Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve can’t pause its campaign of monetary policy tightening once its benchmark interest rate reaches 4.5% to 4.75% if “underlying” inflation is still accelerating, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaChinese Econom

  • New IRS tax language tweaked to include NFTs

    The IRS updated its annual income tax instructions in a Monday draft that does away with the taxable category "virtual currency" and replaces it with the term "digital assets," which explicitly includes NFTs.

  • Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Southside Bancshares (SBSI) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Nordstrom Finance Chief Steps Down; Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

    Nordstrom Inc (NYSE: JWN) Chief Financial Officer Anne Bramman has informed the company of her intention to step down from her role, effective December 2, 2022. She will remain with the company through reporting third quarter 2022 financial results to facilitate a smooth transition. Michael Maher, SVP and chief accounting officer, will assume the role of interim CFO upon Bramman's departure. Also Read: This Luxury Retailer Has Analysts Bullish As GenZ, Millennials Aim To 'Refresh Their Closets'

  • U.S. stocks finish higher, with Dow climbing around 340 points, as investors digest earnings

    U.S. stocks ended higher Tuesday, booking back-to-back gains, as investors digested earnings results from companies including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.1% higher, while the S&P 500 gained around 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Goldman was among the Dow's best performers with a gain of more than 2%, FactSet data show. Shares of the Wall Street bank rallied after topping its third-quarter earnings target

  • If You're a Netflix 'Watcher', Here's How to Approach the Stock

    The bullish opening gap was faded immediately and, if we're looking at the Invesco QQQ Trust , dip buyers didn't emerge until the gap filled. As you can see on the chart below, even after buyers stepped into the market, the session's volume-weighted average price (VWAP) kept a lid on any afternoon recovery. While it's impossible to say if Tuesday's after-hours strength will continue into this morning's open, it's worth noting that QQQ, along with all the index ETFs, spiked higher immediately following the better-than-expected results from Netflix .

  • Here's Why You Should Add Intra-Cellular Therapeutics (ITCI) Stock Now

    Intra-Cellular's (ITCI) product revenues are primarily driven by higher sales of its schizophrenia and bipolar disorder drug Caplyta. Caplyta is also being evaluated for other CNS indications.