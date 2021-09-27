U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,444.44
    -11.04 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,027.39
    +229.39 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,899.06
    -148.64 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,257.54
    +9.46 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.58
    +1.60 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.40
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    +0.20 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1701
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4960
    +0.0360 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3702
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8560
    +0.1710 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,474.91
    +259.74 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.29
    -19.23 (-1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,053.53
    +2.05 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Introduce At Home/Point of Care Device at AACC on Sept 28

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In addition to hosting a booth to promote its existing diagnostics products at the conference, the Company will also hold a press conference to introduce its upcoming at-home and point-of-care PCR device

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be introducing its upcoming at-home and point-of-care PCR device in a press conference at the 2021 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, held September 26-30 in Atlanta, GA, as well as hosting a booth to promote its existing suite of diagnostics products and technology applications.

Co-Diagnostics Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics)
Co-Diagnostics Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics)

The press conference is scheduled to take place at 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, September 28 in room C105 of the Georgia World Congress Center, and is expected to provide details on the development of the Company's new PCR Platform and other company updates. Co-Diagnostics also invites all interested parties to booth #2454, located in Hall C2 of the GWCC.

To learn more about the conference, including registration and exhibitor details, please visit https://meeting.aacc.org. The Company's press conference will later be made available on the Events and Webcasts section of the Co-Diagnostics website.

At the present time, the Company's new device has not been reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is not available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co-diagnostics-inc-to-introduce-at-homepoint-of-care-device-at-aacc-on-sept-28-301385415.html

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook Pauses Instagram for Kids Following Criticism

    Facebook said Monday it will pause plans to build a children’s version of its popular Instagram photo sharing social media application. The tech giant had come under increasing pressure from parents and lawmakers in recent months who expressed concerns about the impact social media was having on children’s health. Facebook (ticker FB) was approached for comment.

  • Amazon Target Cut at Morgan Stanley on Impact From Rising Wages

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com’s price target was cut at Morgan Stanley, which wrote that the online retailer’s profits could come under pressure as a result of a rising headcount and higher wages.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe firm lowered its target from $4,300

  • First Procedure in Asia-Pacific Performed with Medtronic Hugo™ Robotic-Assisted Surgery System

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and Apollo Hospitals Group today announced the first clinical procedure in Asia-Pacific with the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The robotic prostatectomy was performed on September 17 by Dr. N Ragavan, consultant urologist, uro-oncologist and robotic surgeon, at Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai, India.

  • Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague offers health update after surgery

    "Check your bodies people!"

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Rates are still near historic lows, but these 3 things are holding homeowners back from refinancing

    One mortgage pro says, "You’re missing out on the lowest rate you’ll ever have on a mortgage."

  • Backer Dumps Shares, PBOC Vows Healthy Market: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- One of China Evergrande Group’s major long-term backers is trying to minimize its exposure to the heavily indebted property developer in the event of its collapse.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignChinese Estates Holdings, a firm controlled by the bil

  • Quants Are Taking Over the World of Bonds in a Big Invesco Poll

    (Bloomberg) -- The quant revolution in fixed income is here at long last, if the latest Invesco Ltd. poll is anything to go by. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWith the work-from-home era fueling a boom in electronic trading, the majority of investors in a $31 tri

  • In Fashion: Warby Parker at the End of the Digital Revolution

    The buzzy eyewear brand is about to cash in on its hard work and its talent for being the poster child for what comes next.

  • Credit Suisse Greensill Funds to Pay Back Another $400 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignCredit Suisse Group AG said it plans to return about $400 million to investors in supply-chain finance funds that invested in Greensill Capital products, the fifth such disbursement since the bank was forced to freeze

  • To Prevent Burnout, Stop Micromanaging and Give More Autonomy

    In this excerpt from The Burnout Epidemic: The Rise of Chronic Stress and How We Can Fix It, author Jennifer Moss provides strategies for how employers can overcome micromanagement in order to keep employees from burning out. The post To Prevent Burnout, Stop Micromanaging and Give More Autonomy appeared first on Worth.

  • U.S. Slips in Retirement Index, and 682,400 Seniors Are Behind on Their Mortgage

    Retirement Roundup: The U.S. fell one spot, to No. 17, in Natixis' Global Retirement index; a Charles Schwab survey finds younger workers feeling the most financial stress; and more.

  • ‘Tough, but worth it.’ 5 crucial lessons I learned from buying a home in 2021’s competitive real estate market

    In my case, my agent found co-ops that accepted just 10% down. An FHA loan may require just 3.5% down, USDA and VA loans may not require a down payment at all, and here are more options to consider. Get an agent who understands your financials and what you are looking for, and can make the right suggestions and give the right advice.

  • Treasuries at Risk as Fed Paves the Way for a Breakout in Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Traffic on the road to higher Treasury yields appears finally to be clearing up as central banks edge closer to ending emergency pandemic policies.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAfter getting stuck for months, 10-year Treasury yields broke through

  • Netflix Roster Teases More Than Plotlines in Fight With HBO

    (Bloomberg) -- “WandaVision,” “The White Lotus” and “Ted Lasso” rank among the buzziest streaming hits of this year. Something else they have in common: None of them were on Netflix. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureCovid-related delays made for a light roster of 2

  • Central Banks Turning Slowly in Ending Pandemic’s Easy Money Era

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureGlobal monetary policy looks set to stay super easy well into 2022 even as central banks edge closer to dialing back thei

  • This California teen chats with such financial heavyweights as John Paulson and Howard Marks for his podcast

    Logan Lin, a 17-year-old senior in high school, speaks with billionaire investors, CEOs and other business experts for his FinanZe program

  • Cryptocurrency exchanges scramble to drop Chinese users after Beijing's ban

    Beijing's new blanket ban on all cryptocurrency trading and mining - the broadest yet by a major economy - has sent crypto exchanges and service providers scrambling to sever business ties with mainland Chinese clients. Industry executives noted, however, that many companies had already shifted key portions of their business outside China. Ten powerful Chinese government bodies said in a joint statement on Friday that overseas exchanges were barred from providing services to mainland investors via the internet - a previously grey area - and vowed to jointly root out "illegal" cryptocurrency activities.

  • U.S. stock futures turn mostly lower as Treasury yields extend rise

    U.S. stock futures gave up early gains Monday, with tech-related shares under pressure, as Treasury yields continued to rise. Futures on the S&P 500 (ES00) fell 0.3% to 4,433.25. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 33 points, or 0.1%, to 34798, the S&P 500 (SPX) increased 7 points, or 0.15%, to 4455, while the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) dropped 5 points, or 0.03%, to 15048.