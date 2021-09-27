Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Introduce At Home/Point of Care Device at AACC on Sept 28

In addition to hosting a booth to promote its existing diagnostics products at the conference, the Company will also hold a press conference to introduce its upcoming at-home and point-of-care PCR device

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be introducing its upcoming at-home and point-of-care PCR device in a press conference at the 2021 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, held September 26-30 in Atlanta, GA, as well as hosting a booth to promote its existing suite of diagnostics products and technology applications.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, September 28 in room C105 of the Georgia World Congress Center, and is expected to provide details on the development of the Company's new PCR Platform and other company updates. Co-Diagnostics also invites all interested parties to booth #2454, located in Hall C2 of the GWCC.

To learn more about the conference, including registration and exhibitor details, please visit https://meeting.aacc.org. The Company's press conference will later be made available on the Events and Webcasts section of the Co-Diagnostics website.

At the present time, the Company's new device has not been reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is not available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

