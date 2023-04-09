Co-Founder Andrew Paradise Just Bought 20% More Shares In Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Co-Founder, Andrew Paradise, recently bought a whopping US$836k worth of stock, at a price of US$0.56. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 20%, which is definitely great to see.

Skillz Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Andrew Paradise was the biggest purchase of Skillz shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$0.68. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 24% of Skillz shares, worth about US$69m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Skillz Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Skillz insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Skillz that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

