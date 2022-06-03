U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,168.50
    -6.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,214.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,838.25
    -55.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.20
    -4.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.08
    -0.79 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.10
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0762
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    -0.62 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2583
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8830
    +0.0130 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,442.07
    +473.71 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.05
    +13.42 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Co-Founder and CEO of Alpha Foods Inc., Cole Orobetz, Appointed to Advisory Board of Blender Bites

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Blender Bites Limited
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BITE.CN
  • JL40.F
Blender Bites Limited
Blender Bites Limited

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Ltd. (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL40, WKN: A3DWAM), a Canadian company that develops and markets a line of organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cole Orobetz to the Company’s Advisory Board, effective immediately.

Orobetz, a native of Calgary, Alberta, is the co-founder and current CEO and CFO of Alpha Foods Inc., a California plant-based meal solution company founded in 2015 to make a positive impact on animal welfare, planet health and human health, the company’s sustainability pillars. In only six years, Alpha Foods has grown to become a leading plant-based meal solution platform offering a wide array of options familiar to all eaters, and is currently found in over 9,000 stores across North America including Costco, Kroger, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Albertsons Safeway and Walmart.

Cole holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from the University of Calgary, and is a Chartered Professional Accountant, with a specialization in Corporate Finance. Prior to founding Alpha Foods, Orobetz started his career at Ernst & Young LLP and spent a number of years in food and agriculture venture capital as Investment Director with Aviro Capital. Cole is a founding member of The Angel Group, a growing community of industry professionals who invest in companies with promising consumer packaged goods, and exceptional clean label products in high-growth categories. Cole has a proven history of building businesses along side entrepreneurs from the onset of their journey, extensive experience in originating, negotiating, and closing equity-structured investments, and providing strategic and financial advice to entrepreneurs and seasoned senior executives.

Cole’s experience in building a successful frozen food company in the United States and Asia, as well as his acumen in business strategy and development, will be extremely beneficial to Blender Bites as we look to accelerate the Company’s growth aggressively into International markets. I look forward to working closely with Cole on our 2022 expansion plans, and believe his appointment will bring highly relevant expertise and insights to the Blender Bites team. On behalf of the entire Blender team, I would like to welcome him to the Advisory Board,” stated Chelsie Hodge, Founder of Blender Bites.

ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is an award winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned “easy smoothie” product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Sobeys, Loblaws, Safeway, Save on Foods, Real Canadian Superstore, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA, Thrifty and Fresh Street.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email – investors@blenderbites.com
Telephone – 1-888-997-2055

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

    Amazon stock is working on its sixth straight daily rally ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split. Here's what the charts say now.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Popped on Thursday

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) took a turn for the worse Thursday morning, falling 2.3% in the first five minutes after the market opened. A car emerges from Nio's Power Swap battery-swapping station. The 7,000-plus cars sold in a month is better than Nio's performance a year ago, and better than April, but it doesn't hold a candle to what Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is capable of producing at its Shanghai Gigafactory: as many as 2,600 cars a day at peak capacity.

  • Why Palantir Stock Popped on Thursday

    Shares of big data-for-defense company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) soared in Thursday trading after the defense contractor announced that the U.S. Space Systems Command -- a division of the U.S. Space Force -- has awarded it a big follow-on contract for Battle Management Command, Control, and Communications (BMC3). Palantir stock is up a solid 10% as of 1:20 p.m. ET in response. Palantir says its contract has it providing data-as-a-service (DaaS) to the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, and NORAD-NORTHCOM (North American Aerospace Defense Command and the U.S. Northern Command), helping "to integrate, clean, share, and leverage data to help make decisions on personnel management, strategic and operational planning, cross-space situational awareness, and collaboration across combatant commands."

  • Here Are 6 Stocks That Pay a Lot in Dividends and Have Solid Yields. And Microsoft and Apple.

    Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo, and JPMorgan Chase are among the biggest payers of dividends in absolute dollars, and they have solid yields to boot. Then there’s Apple and Microsoft, which pay a lot but don’t yield so much.

  • Amazon Stock: Our ‘Best Idea,’ Says J.P. Morgan

    Much has been made of the headwinds the ecommerce segment has come up against in recent times. Continued supply chain and inflationary pressures amidst slowing consumer discretionary spending and the impact of the economy’s reopening have all impeded the sector’s growth. And as was evident in a disappointing Q1 report, Amazon (AMZN) has felt the pinch too. J.P. Morgan’s Doug Anmuth thinks the macro headwinds will still have a large part to play in Q2 – particularly in the first half – yet as com

  • Goldman’s Waldron Warns of Unprecedented Economic Shocks, Echoing Dimon

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive echoed Jamie Dimon’s pessimistic tone, warning of tougher times ahead amid a string of shocks rattling the global economy. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Stocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapFed Starts Experiment

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Realty Income 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Made In Dividends

    One of the most popular real estate investment trusts (REITs) among institutional and retail investors is Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O), and for good reason. The stock has produced a total return of 7.48% over the past 12 months compared to -0.3% for the S&P 500. The company is also one of only a few REITs that pays a monthly dividend and it currently has an attractive yield of 4.34%. How much would that monthly dividend have added up to if you invested $1,000 into Realty Income five years ago? O

  • Don’t get too excited about the stock market’s recent rally. Some Wall Street experts say it could be a trap—and the bear market will still wreak havoc

    “Bottom line, our base case remains that last week’s strength will prove to be another bear market rally in the end,” Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson says.

  • I invested in Tesla early and now have a low 8-figure nest egg. I want to live off the interest and leave my kids money so they ‘don’t have to struggle like I had to.’ Should I use a financial adviser?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The next thing to know: Keep your expectations at bay.

  • These Two Telecom Stocks are Buys, According to BofA

    With the broad equity market under pressure in recent months, telecommunications stocks might offer a safe haven. "Telecom stocks looked boring when markets were willing to pay anything for growth stocks versus value," Bank of America analysts wrote in a commentary. The analysts identify two stocks to buy and one to avoid.

  • Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Ji Yoo, director of investor relations of Broadcom Inc. Joining me on today's call are Hock Tan, president and CEO; Kirsten Spears, chief financial officer; Tom Krause, president, Broadcom Software Group; and Charlie Kawwas, chief operating officer. This morning, Broadcom issued a press release and presentation regarding our announced agreement to acquire VMware.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Up More Than 5% This Morning

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued their rally today following its quarterly earnings. Tech stocks overall were up, as measured by the Nasdaq Composite's 1.2% gain as of 11:30 a.m.

  • 3 fresh signs a treacherous stock market lurks

    The warning signs on the stock market's next move are piling up.

  • Lululemon stock jumps after hours on Q1 earnings, Crowdstrike stock dips on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Lululemon and CrowdStrike's Q1 earnings reports posted after hours today.

  • Amazon Splits Its Stock Next Week. Who’s Next, and Why It Matters.

    Some of a flurry of recently announced splits are nearing completion, with potential consequences for the Dow industrials.

  • Why Upstart, Nu Holdings, and StoneCo Are Rising Today

    Shares of several consumer-focused fintech stocks rose today, as investors digested new economic data and thoughts on the economy from several prominent experts. Meanwhile, shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) also traded roughly 12% higher, and shares of the Brazilian payments company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were up 7%.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $30 (Or More)

    There are two sides to every coin. For penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, this rings especially true. As some of the most divisive names on the Street, they are either met with resounding praise or forceful discontent. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. However, some investors prefer to avoid these stocks entirely, as the fact that shares are trading at such depressed level

  • Top Marijuana Stocks on the Nasdaq for June 2022

    These are the marijuana stocks on the Nasdaq with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for June 2022.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Enphase Energy Are Rising Today

    Investors are powering up their portfolios with renewable energy stocks thanks to a couple of different reasons.