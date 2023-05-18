Co-Founder of DISH Network Picks Up 31% More Stock \

Those following along with DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by James DeFranco, Co-Founder of the company, who spent a stonking US$19m on stock at an average price of US$6.20. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 31%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DISH Network

In fact, the recent purchase by James DeFranco was the biggest purchase of DISH Network shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$6.86 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the DISH Network insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. James DeFranco was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

James DeFranco bought 6.06m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$9.52. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does DISH Network Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. DISH Network insiders own about US$611m worth of shares (which is 17% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The DISH Network Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about DISH Network. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for DISH Network you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

