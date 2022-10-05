U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,783.28
    -7.65 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,273.87
    -42.45 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,148.64
    -27.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.69
    -13.07 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.03
    +0.27 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.00
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.68
    +0.14 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9888
    -0.0098 (-0.98%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    +0.1420 (+3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0161 (-1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5280
    +0.3290 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,059.55
    -238.13 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.09
    -2.31 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

Co-Founder Geoff Gosling Returns to DIRTT

DIRTT Environmental Solutions
·2 min read
DIRTT Environmental Solutions
DIRTT Environmental Solutions

Geoff Gosling, Co-Founder, DIRTT

Geoff Gosling, Co-Founder, DIRTT
Geoff Gosling, Co-Founder, DIRTT

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT (or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DRTT, TSX: DRT), a global leader in industrialized construction, is pleased to welcome Co-founder Geoff Gosling back to DIRTT.

Gosling co-founded DIRTT in 2004 with the idea of an efficient, agile, and sustainable way to build interior spaces and went on to have immeasurable impact on DIRTT’s growth and success. Through a set of guiding principles, Gosling helped establish DIRTT as a unique construction system, differentiated from anything that came before it.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Geoff back to DIRTT,” says Benjamin Urban, DIRTT’s CEO. “His role as a teacher and mentor over the years has had a tremendous impact on our teams and partners. With Geoff helping to facilitate telling the DIRTT story and driving key insights, it’s one way we’re staying true to the core value of DIRTT for our clients, construction partners, and collaborators as we continue to grow.”

Gosling created the original concept of an agile construction system that serves as the backbone for all DIRTT solutions. With the ability to adapt and repurpose DIRTT spaces, sustainability has been a core tenet of DIRTT’s value since inception. Gosling is the inventor behind most of our product patents and some of our most impactful innovations.

After retiring in 2019, Gosling re-joined DIRTT at the end of September, welcomed back by staff and DIRTT Construction Partners alike. “I’m excited to be back with the company I love,” says Gosling. “Some people are simply not made for retirement, and I’m one of them. I’m enjoying being back with this talented team, helping to unlock the true potential of DIRTT.”

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a global leader in industrialized construction. Its system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

For further information, please contact

DIRTT Media Relations: media@dirtt.com | DIRTT Investor Relations: ir@dirtt.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5610214d-5c00-48ad-ac2b-56e625b03f6f


Recommended Stories

  • For Elon Musk, buying Twitter would be the easy part — analysts say the real mess lies ahead

    With Elon Musk proposing to move forward with his $44 billion offering for Twitter, Wall Street believes the real mess of fixing the company lies ahead.

  • The Fed's reverse repo use just hit a fresh record of $2.4 trillion — why that's one of the clearest 'bad signs' for the market

    The volatile market has investors playing it safe.

  • Why Shares of Nio, Lucid Group, and Lordstown Motors Fell Hard Today

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) stocks Nio (NYSE: NIO), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell on Wednesday, down 5.1%, 3.6%, and 4.9%, respectively, as of 2:17 p.m. EDT. After a huge amount of selling in September, stocks were beaten down, but the first two days in October saw some potentially good news on inflation. With traders trying to sniff out the first signs of inflation breaking, that was a good sign.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Crashing Once More Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) are tumbling 9.1% at 11:06 a.m. ET on Wednesday after defunct gold and silver miner Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) reported it received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market. AMC surprised investors earlier this year by taking a 22% stake in Hycroft in exchange for a $28 million cash infusion. Metals investor Eric Sprott invested a similar amount into Hycroft in return for the same percentage ownership position.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    These two stocks are among the riskiest in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but they could be huge winners.

  • Why Shares of Annaly and AGNC Were Falling Today

    Two of the most prominent mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), were down sharply during trading on Wednesday. Annaly Capital was down as much as 9% on the day at around noon ET, while AGNC fell as far as 9.7% on the day at around the same time. As both Annaly Capital and AGNC Investment are mortgage REITs, they were each negatively affected by the latest news from the housing industry.

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Chewy stock surges on increased sales expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out online retailer Chewy's stock following a boost to sales estimates.

  • Why Tesla Shares Dropped Wednesday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares have now plunged more than 20% in less than 20 days. There are several reasons for that, but a new catalyst now has the drop gaining momentum. Today's move lower was sparked by the news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reversed course and now intends to follow through with his bid to purchase Twitter for his original offer price of $54.20 per share.

  • Why I Wouldn't Touch Apple's Stock With a 10 Foot Pole

    Many investors believe Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of the best companies in the world, and I'm not here to argue against that proposition. While many stocks have seen their valuations come down, Apple's has stayed elevated. Additionally, economic headwinds are popping up that could spell disaster for Apple.

  • 5 Stocks Set to Thrive in the Booming LNG Export Environment

    Shell (SHEL), Chevron (CVX), Cheniere Energy (LNG), Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Energy Transfer (ET) are going to benefit from the increasing global demand for liquified natural gas.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) had tumbled 8.1% as of 10:38 a.m. ET Wednesday as investors prepared for the worst following reports bondholders were circling their wagons to protect themselves from a potential debt reorganization. While the retailer had previously secured some $850 million in liquidity as of the end of last month from new loans it secured from banks and other lenders, it is considering how best to restructure its debt portfolio. Bondholders are worried any changes to the debt structure would harm their own interests in the event of a bankruptcy filing.

  • Why Roku Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the video streaming platform company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were sliding today, reversing their gains from yesterday. Investors appear to be reacting to some jobs data that indicated that the labor market is still resilient. A strong labor market could encourage the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates.

  • Solar Stocks Dip. Here's How to Trade Them Now

    Solar stocks like Enphase Energy and First Solar are getting hit hard. Here's how to trade them from here.

  • I’m 66, own 5 properties, and wonder if selling might offer ‘a better retirement than being a landlord.’ But I’m struggling to find an adviser to help who isn’t ‘trying to sell me’ something. What should I do?

    Question: I’m looking for a financial advisor who’s not looking to just sell me some annuities or equities. Two of the properties however are in the Boston area and are just condos but they would provide good basic income. One problem I have is being able to finance a place for myself to live once I liquidate the other properties.

  • Why AMD Stock Fell Before Recovering Earlier Today

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were down over 4% this morning before rallying. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers cut his growth estimates for the next three years, citing weakening demand in the PC market that might spill over to the data center market, a key driver of growth for the chipmaker. In AMD's last earnings call in early August, CEO Lisa Su mentioned that the company's next-generation 5-nanometer Genoa server central processing unit (CPU) was experiencing very strong customer pull.

  • He nailed three big S&P 500 moves this year. Here’s where this strategist sees stocks headed next, with beaten down names to buy.

    Jeffrey Bierman, chief market technician at TheoTrade, has made prescient market calls this year. He sees year-end gains ahead, and sees two ridiculously cheap sectors to buy.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy In October and Hold Forever

    A war in Europe and the subsequent energy crisis it's causing would be enough to tank global stock markets in any given year. On top of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, markets are also reeling from rapidly rising interest rates intended to quell runaway inflation. Once you consider all the challenges stock markets face, it's a little surprising that the benchmark S&P 500 index has only lost around 25% of its value this year.

  • Why Shares of SoFi, Affirm, and Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded roughly 5% lower as of 11:53 a.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of the buy now, pay later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) and the artificial-intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) both traded about 6% down. Yesterday, stocks rallied after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its benchmark interest rate by only 25 basis points instead of the 50-point hike that was expected.

  • Oil: 'We're going to see $65 before we see $100 ' in WTI, says analyst

    OPEC+ will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day amid looming demand concerns and the ongoing friction between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine.