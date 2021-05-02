U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.55 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.82 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    -0.14 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2025
    -0.0104 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3822
    -0.0117 (-0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3000
    +0.3760 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,783.41
    -653.42 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     
Highlights:

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

A must-watch for investors everywhere.

Co-founder of brain implant startup Neuralink leaves the company

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Elon Musk's Neuralink is running into management challenges before it even ships a product. The Byte reports that Neuralink co-founder Max Hodak quietly left the company "a few weeks ago." He didn't say why he left the brain-machine interface firm, but said he was still a "huge cheerleader" for his former employer's work.

Neuralink hasn't named a replacement. We've asked the company for comment.

It's not certain to what degree this will hurt Neuralink, although the timing isn't ideal. The company just recently demonstrated its implant technology with a monkey — it's supposed to be moving closer to a finished product. This doesn't necessarily mean the company is in trouble, but Hodak's exit could complicate attempts to translate Neuralink's work to practical products.

Musk is no stranger to high-profile executive departures. They've typically taken place at far more established companies like Tesla, however, and some execs (such as former CTO JB Straubel) have gone out of their way to emphasize a positive relationship. Hodak's situation isn't quite so tidy, even if there aren't any immediate signs of an acrimonious split.

Recommended Stories

  • You can drill a keyring hole in Apple's AirTags (but you probably shouldn't)

    A teardown of Apple's AirTags has shown that you can drill a keyring hole in the item tracker, but there will be consequences.

  • Amazon drops Echo Show 5 price to $50 as part of a larger device sale

    Amazon has dropped the price of the Echo Show 5 to just $50 as part of a larger sale that also includes Fire TV and Kindle devices.

  • Harvard scientists create gene-editing tool that could rival CRISPR

    Harvard's Wyss Institute has created a new gene-editing tool that enable scientist to perform millions of genetic experiments simultaneously.

  • Tesla's Powerwall+ is a higher-power battery for off-grid living

    Tesla has started sending potential customers information about an upgraded Powerwall that's aptly called Powerwall+

  • Recommended Reading: Pixar's masterful use of color

    Recommended Reading highlights the week's best long-form writing on technology and more.

  • Etsy vows to crack down on banned items amid investigation

    Etsy said it's clamping down on sales of banned items like weapons and ivory mere days after an investigation showed these goods available for sale.

  • Court says Amazon is responsible for the safety of third-party products

    Amazon may have to change policies after an appeals court found it was responsible for the safety of third-party products.

  • Former Netflix CTO convicted for taking bribes

    A former Netflix VP has been convicted of taking bribes from suppliers worth more than $500,000.

  • Watch SpaceX's Crew-1 mission return to Earth starting at 8:35PM ET

    The SpaceX Crew-1 mission is returning to Earth after half a year at the ISS, and you can watch it live beginning at 8:35PM Eastern.

  • Facebook buys the studio behind VR shooter 'Onward'

    Facebook is another developer to its growing Oculus Studios stable.

  • Hitting the Books: Is the hunt for technological supremacy harming our collective humanity?

    In his new book, Erik J Larson investigates the efforts to build computers that process information like we do and why we're much farther away from having human-equivalent AIs than most futurists would care to admit.

  • Data was the new oil, until the oil caught fire

    Far from being a geyser of digital oil, disaster response agencies and private organizations alike have for years tried to swell the scope and scale of the data being inputted into disaster response, with relatively meager results. The best is yet to come — with drones flying up, simulated visualizations, and artificial intelligence-induced disasters — what we’re seeing today on the frontlines is only the beginning of what could be a revolution in disaster response in the 2020s. Emergency response is a fight against the fog of war and the dreadful ticking of the clock.

  • 2022 Honda Civic adds wireless connections for CarPlay, Android Auto

    The redesigned 2022 Honda Civic has smarter driver assists to go with available wireless connections for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

  • Google will freeze auto-renewing Play Store subscriptions in India

    The Google Play Store is freezing auto-renewing subscriptions and free trials in India following new rules in the country.

  • Marijuana Legalization Will Be Good News for Pot Stocks. How to Play the Sector.

    While investors chased Canada’s pot stocks, they ignored the faster-growing U.S. cannabis industry. Already profitable, multistate operators like Curaleaf, Green Thumb, and Trulieve will flourish as state and federal obstacles fall away.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – May 1st, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day for the majors, Steering clear of the day’s pivot levels would support another bullish day ahead.

  • Fed’s Dovish Tilt to Unleash Tide of Bets on Resurgent Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Euro bulls are out in force this week, after Jerome Powell poured cold water on bets the Fed was poised to withdraw its aggressive support for the U.S. economy.Creeping U.S. inflation won’t last and doesn’t justify higher interest rates, he said. That’s narrowed the gap between what investors can expect to earn in the U.S. over Europe, dashing the chances of a resurgent dollar and vindicating FX strategists who said the euro’s April rally has further to run.“It is clear that Fed monetary withdrawal is off the agenda anytime soon, capping the upside on U.S. yields and helping euro-dollar bulls,” said Bloomberg Intelligence’s chief G-10 FX strategist Audrey Childe-Freeman.It marks a big shift in sentiment for the euro, which started the year as a laggard compared to the British pound and the greenback as the continent struggled with vaccine shortages and stubbornly high Covid infections.Now, the euro zone’s vaccination program is accelerating and investment strategists have been revising their expectations for European growth upward.Europe’s catch up is showing up in the rates market and the gap between 10-year U.S. yields and their German counterparts is close to its narrowest since early March at 185 basis points.In this environment, predictions of a euro advance against the dollar through to the year-end are becoming plentiful, even after the common currency gained more than 2% in April.Euro ReboundCommerzbank AG strategists expect the euro to rebound to $1.23 by the end of the year, from around $1.20 currently. Bloomberg Intelligence is even more bullish, forecasting the euro will hit $1.25 into the summer on account of Europe’s vaccine catch-up and rising economic optimism. Citigroup Inc. goes higher still, looking for the single currency to reach between $1.25 and $1.275 by the end of the third quarter.Read More: The Europe Capitulation Trade Is in Full Swing on Vaccine Bets“European vaccination dynamics continue to close the gap with the U.S. and the U.K.,” said Adam Pickett, a foreign-exchange strategist at Citigroup. “We expect the Fed will remain on the dovish side. This should open the door to further euro-dollar upside.”Leveraged funds reduced net-short positions on the euro to the lowest since early March, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for the week through April 27.One-month risk reversals, a measure of sentiment, signaled traders in April were the most optimistic on the euro versus the dollar since late February.There’s even a shift in the mood music around the potential for a more hawkish European Central Bank, even though its President Christine Lagarde has said any discussion of phasing out the pandemic emergency purchase program is premature.Technical factors are also moving in favor of the euro. Last week, the currency closed above the Fibonacci level -- a psychologically important threshold -- for the first time since January, potentially signaling further gains.Potential TaperSome analysts and investors are sticking to the view that bets on a strengthening euro rally may be overblown, however. In spite of the increasingly upbeat mood in Europe, inflation and growth remain chronically lower in the euro-area than in the U.S.The Fed may still start signaling plans to taper its bond buying program before the year is out. One policy maker, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, broke ranks with Powell on Friday and said it may now be time to start debating a reduction in asset purchases.Read More: Fed’s Kaplan Wants to Talk Tapering, Breaking Ranks With PowellMeanwhile, Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock Inc. said last week that U.S. growth is now strong enough to allow the Fed to step back from some of the extraordinary support it rolled out during the pandemic.Rabobank’s head of FX strategy Jane Foley sees the euro moving lower to 1.18 in the next three to six months, with core inflation higher in the U.S. compared to the eurozone in the coming few years.“Potentially this phase sees euro-dollar back towards the highs,” said James Athey, a money manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments, who has a small short on the euro. “But it’s all very dependent first and foremost on what U.S. yields are doing and of course it is a dollar move first and foremost.”Week AheadGermany, France, Spain and Austria will sell a total of about 23 billion euros of bonds next week, according to Commerzbank AG.There are no redemptions until May 25, when France is due to pay around 20 billion euros, while the next coupon payments are scheduled from Germany, Italy and Ireland on May 15.The U.K. will sell up to 4.75 billion pounds of 10- and 15-year bonds next week, and the BOE will buy back debt across three operations. BOE policy meeting outcome is the main focus.Data for the coming week is mostly relegated to backward-looking figures and final PMI numbersItaly and Spain release preliminary manufacturing PMI figures on Monday and preliminary services PMI numbers on WednesdayECB policy maker speeches are a constant next week starting with Francois Villeroy on Monday and ending with President Christine Lagarde who speaks at a State of the Union event on Friday. Chief economist Philip Lane and Isabel Schnabel speak on the days in betweenBOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at the press conference following the policy decision on ThursdayFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘I was discarded after 40 years of marriage’: Can my ex-husband file a joint tax return without my consent? He tried to take both my stimulus checks

    'He told me straight out that he does not intend to give me any of our joint tax return, because he said that I am no longer working.'

  • Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Bitcoin Is 'Disgusting And Contrary To Interests Of Civilization'

    The inevitable question came up about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during today's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) 2021 shareholders meeting with Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Buffett Dodges: Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, said he hates it when he sees politicians dodge questions, but that he would do so himself on the question of Bitcoin. "We had a governor one time in Nebraska, a long time ago, and he would get a tough question, you know. 'What do you think about property taxes?' or 'What should we do about schools?' and he'd look right at the person, and he'd say, 'I'm all right on that one!' and he'd walk off. Well, I'm all right on that one," Buffett said before turning it over to Vice Chairman Munger. See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin Munger Weighs In: "Those who know me well are just waving the red flag to the bull," Munger said. "Of course, I hate the Bitcoin success. I don't welcome a currency that's so useful to kidnappers and extortionists and so forth. Nor do I like just shuffling out a few extra billions and billions and billions of dollars to someone who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damned development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization, and I'll leave the criticism to others." To which Buffett responded, "I'm all right on that one!" Earlier in February, Munger had said that trading cryptocurrencies is "just dementia" and that the price of Bitcoin was far too volatile to be a mainstream medium of exchange. "It's really kind of an artificial substitute for gold, and since I never buy any gold, I never buy any Bitcoin. I recommend that other people follow my practice," he said. Bitcoin reached a new record high of over $63,000 on April 13. Price Action: Bitcoin is up 96.62% year-to-date. Bitcoin is up slightly by 1.76% in the last 24 hours at $57,776. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWarren Buffett And Charlie Munger Talk Economy, Markets At Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021Berkshire Hathaway Posts Strong First-Quarter Operating Earnings of Billion© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.