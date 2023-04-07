The Co-Founder of Megachem Limited (Catalist:5DS), Choon Tee Chew, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Choon Tee Chew, the Co-Founder of Megachem Limited (Catalist:5DS) recently shelled out S$64k to buy stock, at S$0.50 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Megachem Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Choon Tee Chew is the biggest insider purchase of Megachem shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of S$0.50. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Megachem share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Choon Tee Chew.

Choon Tee Chew bought a total of 347.90k shares over the year at an average price of S$0.49. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Megachem Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Megachem insiders own 61% of the company, worth about S$41m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Megachem Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Megachem insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Megachem (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

