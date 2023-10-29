Co-Founder of Nuvve Holding Picks Up 37% More Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Co-Founder, Gregory Poilasne, recently bought US$100k worth of stock, for US$0.14 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 37%.

Nuvve Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Gregory Poilasne was the biggest purchase of Nuvve Holding shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$0.21), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.07m shares for US$150k. On the other hand they divested 26.90k shares, for US$13k. Overall, Nuvve Holding insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Nuvve Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 16% of Nuvve Holding shares, worth about US$1.6m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Nuvve Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Nuvve Holding we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Nuvve Holding (including 4 which are concerning).

