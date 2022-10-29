The co-founder of social-media app Gas tells Elon Musk to hire him as Twitter's product chief

Nikita Bier worked at Facebook, now known as Meta, from 2017 to 2021. Getty Images

Nikita Bier, a cofounder of Gas, offered to work for Elon Musk as Twitter's VP of product.

Gas, a viral platform, topped the App Store ranks and is popular with high-school students.

Bier previously cofounded an app Facebook bought and worked as a Meta product manager until 2021.



The cofounder of Gas, which is ranked No. 1 among social-media platforms in the App Store, is asking Elon Musk again to hire him as Twitter's vice president of product after Musk took over Twitter this week.

Nikita Bier first tweeted Musk in April offering to work for him, then tweeted again Friday that his "offer still stands." Bier said he knows "a little" about how to grow social-media platforms and suggested Musk take a look at the App Store charts for "references."

Bier told Insider Saturday via DM: "I think the role would be exciting — but Gas is fully occupying my time right now."



Gas — a social-media app where high-school students can anonymously vote in polls — is quickly gaining popularity since it was released in August this year. The product specialist said in mid-October that Gas was acquiring 30,000 users per hour and had achieved a daily user base of one million with a team of only four people.

At the time of publication, the app has hosted more than 500 million polls.



Cofounders Bier, Isaiah Turner, and Dave Schatz designed the app as a "place that makes us feel better about ourselves" where users can vote in polls that include compliments like "would probably be a model when they're older."



The company sets the polls' questions and users can anonymously cast votes for friends. The people with the most votes in a poll receive a "flame" in their message inbox. The app is only available in 12 states, but there are plans to expand in the near future, per The Wall Street Journal.



In his April tweet, Bier told Musk: "Hire me to run Twitter as VP of Product. I've been building social apps for 11 years — and not in a way that leads products to decay like a typical BigTech 'product director dad'," adding that "Twitter has the potential to be the leading messenger, groups app & content creation tool."

Whether Bier was serious about his offer to work for Musk or if he made the comments in jest is not known.



One user commented in April asking what his Twitter Web3 strategy would be, and Bier replied: "Fire the executive who made NFT profile photos."



Bier cofounded a similar social-media app called Tbh, which also topped the App Store charts before Facebook announced it was acquiring the app in 2017. The exact price tag was not made public, but according to TechCrunch, Facebook paid less than $100 million.



According to his LinkedIn profile, the entrepreneur then worked as a product manager at Meta for four years and was a seed investor in the popular social-networking app BeReal.

