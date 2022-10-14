U.S. markets closed

CO-OPERATORS GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON: CLASS E, SERIES C PREFERENCE SHARES

·1 min read

Attention: Business Editors

GUELPH, ON, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Co-operators General Insurance Company ("Co-operators General") today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per Non-Cumulative Redeemable Class E Preference Shares, Series C, payable December 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

The Co-operators Logo (CNW Group/The Co-operators Group Limited)
The Co-operators Logo (CNW Group/The Co-operators Group Limited)

Co-operators General has designated the dividends referred to above as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

With assets of more than $8.7 billion, Co-operators General is a leading Canadian multi-product insurance company. Co-operators General is part of The Co-operators Group Limited, a Canadian co-operative. Through its group of companies, it offers home, auto, life, group, travel, commercial and farm insurance, as well as investment products. Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Co-operators is ranked as one of the Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. For more information, visit www.cooperators.ca.

Co-operators General Class E, Series C Preference Shares trade under ticker symbol CCS.PR.C on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).  Further information can be found at www.cooperators.ca.

Note to Editors: All figures in Canadian dollars.

For further information, please contact:
Karen Higgins 
Executive Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer 
Telephone: (519) 840-3167

SOURCE The Co-operators Group Limited

