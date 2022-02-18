U.S. markets closed

CO-OPERATORS GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON: CLASS E, SERIES C PREFERENCE SHARES

GUELPH, ON, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Co-operators General Insurance Company ("Co-operators General") today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per Non-Cumulative Redeemable Class E Preference Shares, Series C, payable March 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2022.

Co-operators General has designated the dividends referred to above as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

With assets of more than $9.0 billion, Co-operators General is a leading Canadian multi-product insurance company. Co-operators General is part of The Co-operators Group Limited, a Canadian co-operative. Through its group of companies, it offers home, auto, life, group, travel, commercial and farm insurance, as well as investment products. The Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. The Co-operators is ranked as one of the Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada and is listed among the Best Employers in Canada by Kincentric (formerly AON). For more information, visit www.cooperators.ca.

Co-operators General Class E, Series C Preference Shares trade under ticker symbol CCS.PR.C on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information can be found at www.cooperators.ca.

Note to Editors: All figures in Canadian dollars.

SOURCE The Co-operators Group Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/18/c4853.html

