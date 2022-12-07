U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

CO2 Incubators Market is Likely to Reach a Worth of US472.88 Million in 2022 and is Expected to Break a Revenue of US 805.73 Million by end of 2029

Exactitude Consultancy
·10 min read

Exactitude consultancy recently published report titled CO2 Incubators Market and Region Forecast, 2022 To 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the CO2 Incubators market.

The global CO2 incubators market is projected to reach USD 805.73 Million by 2029 from USD 472.88 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2029.

CO2 Incubators Market Overview

CO2 incubators are sealed, climate-controlled boxes used in life science laboratories to grow biological cell cultures. They are required to maintain the same conditions as inside the human body.

To successfully grow cell cultures, a CO2 Incubator with the greatest levels of accuracy, security, and usability is needed. Standard incubation equipment enables the establishment and examination of cultures because users can maintain correct development and control temperature and humidity conditions for cell growth.

The medium that cells grow in must maintain a pH of zero for optimal cell growth settings (around pH 7). By adding more CO2, the cells' H2O can be converted into a carbonic acid (H2CO3) buffer. Bicarbonate (HCO3-) and H2CO3, which maintain a pH of 7, have been discovered to have the least impact on the development of biological cells when H2O and CO2 are combined. In other words, by adding additional CO2 at the right level you prevent the pH inside the cells from becoming either alkaline or acidic, which both inhibit cell growth.

CO2 levels inside a CO2 incubator are detected with the help of precise optical nondispersive infrared (NDIR) sensors. This sensor’s values must be modified in high-altitude locations to account for changes in barometric pressure and must be protected from excessive dampness. The CO2 sensor may become inoperable due to condensation caused by an excessive amount of water in the air.

Cross-contamination from bacteria, viruses, and fungus is the main risk of contamination inside a CO2 incubator. Sterilization can be used to limit this between samples. However, it is crucial that the CO2 sensor not come into touch with a heat sterilizer or extremely hot water. Because of this, the CO2 sensor should be built into the incubator so that the sterilization cycle has no effect on it.

Live Get a Free Sample Report of CO2 incubators market ->
https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2843/co2-incubators-market/#request-a-sample

Segmentation:

The global CO2 incubator market based on type is segmented into air jacketed, water jacketed, and direct heat. Water-jacketed carbon dioxide incubators will continue to dominate the market in terms of both revenue and sales expansion.

  • Water-jacketed CO2 incubators:

Water-jacketed incubators rely on heated water inside the walls to maintain a constant temperature inside the incubator. Water has a high heat capacity, so it can hold the proper temperature for a long period, which is advantageous when there are plenty of door openings or power outages. The water-jacketed incubator requires a lot of setup time since it takes time to fill and heat it. Once full, it is cumbersome and difficult to move.

  • Air jacketed CO2 incubators:

Air-jacketed incubators are substantially lighter and easier to erect because the walls of the incubator are filled with air rather than water. They require far less maintenance and quickly attain the optimum temperature. Additionally, they can withstand temperatures of up to 180°C during high heat sterilization, which is not possible when utilizing water-jacketed types.

Air-jacketed incubators can be promptly decontaminated if they become contaminated, using techniques like high heat or hydrogen peroxide treatment. However, because air has a lower heat capacity than water, they are more susceptible to temperature variations. If there is a power outage or a lot of door openings, this could be a problem.

  • Direct head CO2 incubator:

In order to maintain a consistent temperature inside a steel, insulated chamber environment, the direct heat incubator uses heating elements located all over the chamber, in the door perimeter, and in the door itself.

The global CO2 incubator market based on application is segmented into laboratory research clinical application, In vitro fertilization, tissue engineering, diagnostics, cancer research, and mammalian cell research. The laboratory research and clinical application segment dominated the application segment of the CO2 incubator market.

  • Tissue engineering: Tissue-engineered products are pharmaceuticals created especially for cutting-edge therapies. Scientists seek to treat previously incurable conditions like severe malignant tumors or cardiovascular failure with these new forms of therapies. Cell and tissue cultures are grown in CO2 incubators for use in the creation, testing, and quality control of these goods.

  • In vitro fertilization (IVF): Artificial fertilization techniques used in human reproductive medicine are referred to as in vitro fertilization (IVF). The goal of this application is to combine an egg and sperm cell with a cell culture medium in a petri dish.

  • Diagnostics: The investigation of cell cultures is essential to the diagnostic examination of infections. These investigations' findings allow for the formulation of accurate hygiene standards and the assessment of the extent of biopharmaceutical viral resistance. The swiping sample, where cell cultures that are vulnerable to viruses are exposed to them in order to examine their biological function, is one approach that is frequently utilized in this context.

  • Cancer research: CO2 incubators play an important role in preparing samples and tests in all areas of cancer research such as drug research and the development of 3D invasions, assays, and biosensors from a simple monolayer through to the reproduction of patient tumors by means of 3D cell culture models.

  • Mammalian cell research: The purpose of a CO2 incubator is to maintain an optimal environment for cell growth, by providing carbon dioxide control in a humidified atmosphere with a constant temperature.

The global CO2 incubator market based on capacity is segmented into below 100L, from 100L to 200L, and above 200L. The above 200L segment held the largest share. However, the above 100L and below 200L segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Read Full Report->

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2843/co2-incubators-market/

Regional Analysis:

In terms of geography, the CO2 incubators market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific region dominates the CO2 incubators market. The increasing number of research and development facilities in the pharmaceutical and biomedical sectors is primarily responsible for the market’s strong growth in the Asia Pacific region. Several research facilities have been relocated to Asia Pacific countries such as Singapore, India, and South Korea, causing demand for incubators to increase. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of crop research in many Asia Pacific countries is expected to have an impact on the demand for CO2 incubators in the region.

CO2 incubators are in high demand in North America due to rising research and development activities in the biotechnology and life science sectors. Manufacturers in North America are increasingly focusing on providing carbon dioxide incubators that are customized to meet specific needs. In terms of revenue, North America is expected to dominate in the coming years.

North America dominates the CO2 incubator market due to the well-built healthcare industry and the presence of major CO2 incubator manufacturers in this region. The biggest market share is anticipated to lead by the United States with a CAGR of 5.1%. This can be ascribed to increased research and development efforts in the life science and biotechnology sectors and manufacturers in the carbon dioxide incubators market focusing on supplying goods based on specific and unique requirements.

Covid-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is predicted to have a significant impact on the carbon dioxide incubators market growth.

The demand for carbon dioxide incubators saw growth as they were used as tools by researchers who are trying to develop a vaccine. The sales of carbon dioxide incubators rose rapidly as these were utilized to store coronavirus samples to be analyzed as needed to learn more about this respiratory disease. Many CO2 incubators, for example, were being used to replicate dangerous infections on human cells in order to get new insights into SARS-CoV-2

Furthermore, due to the rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, technological advancements in carbon dioxide incubator devices, and rising interest in stem cell and vaccine research, the carbon dioxide incubator market share is predicted to rise rapidly.

Drivers:

  • CO2 incubators are in high demand due to the rapid adoption of genetically engineered products that are effective in therapeutic diagnosis.

  • Several technological advancements and the emergence of highly automated instrumentation are assisting researchers in more efficiently conducting experiments.

Restraints:

  • Major factor impeding the growth of the worldwide CO2 incubator market throughout the forecast period is the high cost of the equipment.

Opportunities:

  • The aging population, rising rates of chronic diseases, rising life expectancy, human progress, and rising one-use income have all had a significant impact on the increased use of CO2 incubators. On the other hand, the rise in GMOs and the rising demand for CO2 incubators unpaid for their temperature stability will provide further opportunities that will lead to the growth of the CO2 incubator market.

Key Competitors:

Some of the major players in this industry have taken a leadership position while trying to establish their market through innovative marketing strategies. These leading firms focus on expanding by developing new products or partnering with other companies for strategic initiatives that will help them conquer markets they occupied previously and make gains where it matters most- at home (geographic).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Panasonic Healthcare Co., Ltd., Eppendorf AG, Sheldon Manufacturing, Inc., BINDER GmbH, Memmert GmbH, Bellco Glass Inc., LEEC Limited, Shanghai Boxun Medical Biological Instrument Corp.

Key Questions answered:

The research report has been written keeping in mind the following stakeholders: the current companies in the Biopharmaceutical companies, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical companies, Biotechnological companies, Oncology research Centers, Investors, End-user companies, and Research institutes.

The key questions answered in the report are:

  1. What is the market size and forecast of the CO2 incubators market?

  2. Who are the key competitors/Players in this market?

  3. What are the key segments of the CO2 incubators market?

  4. Which segment dominates the market?

  5. Why is CO2 required in CO2 incubators?

  6. What factors are driving the global CO2 incubators market?

  7. Which is the dominating region in this market?

  8. What are the major applications for CO2 incubators?

