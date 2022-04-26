CO2 Laser Marking Machine Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

Market Data Centre

According to the report, the global CO2 Laser Marking Machine Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Pune, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Such significant market growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of laser marking for various applications and enhanced performance of laser marking over traditional marking techniques. Moreover, factors such as technological advancements aimed toward increased precision & sophistication of such devices along with the increasing use of CO2 laser technology in healthcare applications are further anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, extensive research & development initiatives by major companies and research institutions across the globe to increase the precision & sophistication of such devices are further expected to contribute to market expansion. On the other hand, the availability of alternatives for CO2 lasers marking machines is expected to hamper market growth.

A broad spectrum of surgical procedures and dental practices involve a high level of precision. This requirement further leads to the need for making accurate markings on the skin and tissues. CO2 lasers serve as a convenient means to make such markings when compared with scalpels or lancets. Also, incisions or markings made using traditional surgical methods take a longer time to heal whereas those made using CO2 laser marking machines reduce the healing time and infection risks considerably. Owing to some of the major advantages that are mentioned above, CO2 laser markings are in great demand for medical & surgical procedures.





Key Companies Profiled

Han's Laser Technology Co. Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Coherent Inc., MLT GmbH, 4JET Technologies GmbH, Directed Light Inc., GSI Group Ltd., Gravotech Engineering Pvt. Ltd., and others.

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Carbon Dioxide Laser Marking Machine Market.

Technology Assessment

Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business.





Business Ecosystem Analysis

The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Carbon Dioxide Laser Marking Machine Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Carbon Dioxide Laser Marking Machine Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Carbon Dioxide Laser Marking Machine Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.





Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Carbon Dioxide Laser Marking Machine Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the potential of the Carbon Dioxide Laser Marking Machine Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Carbon Dioxide Laser Marking Machine Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Carbon Dioxide Laser Marking Machine Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Carbon Dioxide Laser Marking Machine Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Carbon Dioxide Laser Marking Machine Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Carbon Dioxide Laser Marking Machine Market?

Who are the prominent players in Carbon Dioxide Laser Marking Machine Market?

