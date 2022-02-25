CO2 Market Size to grow by USD 113.99 million | 35% of the growth to be contributed by Asia | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

CO2 Market Size to grow by USD 113.99 million | 35% of the growth to be contributed by Asia

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market outlook report titled "CO2 Incubator Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to witness a YOY growth of 8% in 2021. The market is likely to witness a CAGR of 8.38% from 2020 to 2025. The report is segmented by end-user (biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, research and clinical laboratories, and others) and geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled CO2 Incubator Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The CO2 incubator market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Companies are also launching products to stay up in the game. For instance, PHC Holdings Corp. offers CO2 incubators such as MCO-170AC, MCO-170AIC, MCO-170AICD, and MCO-230AIC.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • BMT USA LLC

  • Cardinal Health Inc.

  • Eppendorf AG

  • Memmert GmbH + Co.KG

  • N-Biotek Inc.

  • NuAire Inc.

  • PHC Holdings Corp.

  • Sartorius AG

  • Sheldon Manufacturing Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

Asia was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of the market. 35% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for CO2 incubators in Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and increasing investments in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, owing to low-cost labor and stable economies will facilitate the CO2 incubator market growth in Asia over the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as US, China, Japan, Germany, and France are expected to emerge as promising economies for market's growth during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/co2-incubator-market-industry-size-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies end-user segment held the largest market share in 2020. The growth of this segment will continue to rise as companies are spending a significant amount on R&D, accuracy, and precision in results. Laboratory equipment such as CO2 incubators is used to provide a contamination-free environment during cell culture while maintaining temperature, humidity, and oxygen and carbon-dioxide levels. Furthermore, as these incubators are required for routine applications including cell cultivation, the demand is likely to surge during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers, Trends & Challenges:

The growth of the global life sciences market will drive the CO2 incubator market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the geriatric population, the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the rise in the disposable income of people contributed to the growth. Thus, the growth of the global life science market has encouraged biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and biomedical companies to improve their research and product offerings. In addition, the growth of IVF procedures is another trend likely to support the CO2 incubator market share growth.

However, the growth of IVF procedures is another factor supporting the CO2 incubator market share growth. The average cost of these incubators is estimated to be $6,000-$14,000. In cases of customization as per the end-user need, the total cost will increase to match the working environment and for adding more shelves and trays or purchasing add-on accessories. Furthermore, continuous maintenance is required as incubators equipment requires frequent cleaning after incubation of each batch or completion of each procedure. The high cost associated with the purchase and maintenance of these incubators is negatively affecting the market growth as adoption rates will decrease.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers, Trends & Challenges influencing the CO2 market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

CO2 Incubator Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.38%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 113.99 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.00

Regional analysis

Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW

Performing market contribution

Asia at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

BMT USA LLC, Cardinal Health Inc., Eppendorf AG, Memmert GmbH + Co.KG, N-Biotek Inc., NuAire Inc., PHC Holdings Corp., Sartorius AG, Sheldon Manufacturing Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BMT USA LLC

  • Cardinal Health Inc.

  • Eppendorf AG

  • Memmert GmbH + Co.KG

  • N-Biotek Inc.

  • NuAire Inc.

  • PHC Holdings Corp.

  • Sartorius AG

  • Sheldon Manufacturing Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co2-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-113-99-million--35-of-the-growth-to-be-contributed-by-asia--17-000-technavio-reports-301489802.html

SOURCE Technavio

