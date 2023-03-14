U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

CO2 Medical Laser Systems Market Report 2023: Featuring Lightscalpel, Cutting Edge, Alma Lasers, Bison Medical & More

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global CO2 Medical Laser Systems Market

Global CO2 Medical Laser Systems Market
Global CO2 Medical Laser Systems Market

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CO2 Medical Laser Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-user (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities), By Application (Dermatology, Veterinary), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CO2 medical laser systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.06 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.00% from 2023 to 2030.

Key drivers expected to contribute to industry growth include rising geriatric population, increase in disease burden, high unmet medical needs in emerging & low-growth economies, and increase in public & private healthcare expenditure. Evolving technologies, which can enable the implementation of laser resurfacing technologies in additional treatment possibilities, are projected to promote market growth.

Furthermore, the development of therapies, such as laser ablation combined with platelet-rich plasma, laser-radiofrequency therapy, and drug delivery via laser technology, is estimated to decrease downtime & adverse effects of ablative resurfacing without lowering the effectiveness.

Therefore, the introduction of technologically advanced devices by key players is also estimated to drive the market. For instance, in May 2021, Lumenis Be Ltd. partnered with Harrods Wellness Clinic, London, to equip its esthetics clinic with the Stellar M22, which is expected to boost market growth in the near future.

Industry players focus on the development of new and more effective products resulting in greater accessibility of advanced laser techniques, which continuously undergo improvements.

For instance, in April 2021, Alma Lasers launched Alma PrimeX, a noninvasive platform for body contouring and skin tightening. Thus, the introduction of fractionated laser technology has led to lower downtime, rapid recovery, enhanced skin tone, and reduced facial wrinkles. Such advancements in laser technologies are anticipated to contribute to market growth.

CO2 Medical Laser Systems Market Report Highlights

  • The dermatology application segment held the largest share in 2022 due to the high adoption of laser treatments for aesthetic procedures and demand for tattoo removal are the major segment drivers. Moreover, the growing demand for non-invasive procedures for aesthetics is also fueling the segment growth

  • The outpatient facilities end-use segment held the largest share in 2022 and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during to forecast period

  • The segment growth is attributed to the presence of skilled and certified professionals in outpatient facilities. Dermatologists have proper medical training to ensure the avoidance of scarring, change in the skin's texture, and burns & other wounds during or after the removal treatment

  • Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during to forecast period due to the high incidence of chronic disorders, growth in medical facilities, and the launch of new products

  • The industry is highly competitive due to the strong presence of global players

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Co2 Medical Laser Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Co2 Medical Laser Systems Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.1 Definition And Scope
4.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
4.3 Segment Dashboard
4.4 Global Co2 Medical Laser Systems Market, By Application, 2018 To 2030
4.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030
4.5.1 Dermatology
4.5.2 Ophthalmology
4.5.3 Gynecology
4.5.4 Urology
4.5.5 Dentistry
4.5.6 Cardiovascular
4.5.7 Veterinary
4.5.8 Ent
4.5.9 Others

Chapter 5 Co2 Medical Laser Systems Market: Segment Analysis, By End-User, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.1 Definition And Scope
5.2 End-User Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
5.3 Segment Dashboard
5.4 Global Co2 Medical Laser Systems Market, By End-User, 2018 To 2030
5.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030
5.5.1 Hospitals
5.5.2 Outpatient Facilities
5.5.2.2 Specialty Clinics
5.5.2.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
5.5.3 Research & Manufacturing
5.5.3.2 Research Institutes
5.5.3.3 Academic Institutes

Chapter 6 Co2 Medical Laser Systems Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Application, And By End-User, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Co2 Medical Laser Systems Market - Competitive Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Lightscalpel

  • Limmer Laser Gmbh

  • Lumenis Be Ltd (Boston Scientific Corporation)

  • Herdeks

  • Alma Lasers

  • Bison Medical

  • Deka M.E.L.A. Srl

  • Unionmedical Co., Ltd

  • Cutting Edge

  • Ids

  • Candela Medical

  • Cynosure

  • Lutronic Aesthetic Lasers, Visual And Surgical Lasers

  • Aakaar Enhancing Life Through Technology

  • Lynton Lasers Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nd8zzr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


