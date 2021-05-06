U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

Coa in Hong Kong is Named the Best Bar in Asia

·16 min read

The Asia's Best Bars 2021 list, sponsored by Perrier, features bars from 10 countries

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Coa, Hong Kong, ranks No.1 in the 2021 edition of Asia's 50 Best Bars and is also named The Best Bar in China, sponsored by Perrier

  • The list features bars from 10 countries across Asia, with eight new entries

  • China has the most venues on the list, with 13 bars and four new entries

  • Quinary, Hong Kong, wins the Heering Legend of The List Award

  • The Diplomat, Hong Kong, is named the London Essence Best New Opening

  • No Sleep Club, Singapore, secures the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award

  • Caprice Bar, Hong Kong, and Sidecar, New Delhi, are joint winners of the Nikka Highest Climber Award

  • Japanese bar owner Shingo Gokan is crowned Roku Industry Icon

The full ranking of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2021 is included at the end of this press release.

Coa In Hong Kong Is Named The Best Bar In Asia
Coa In Hong Kong Is Named The Best Bar In Asia

The 2021 list of Asia's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, was announced over a virtual awards ceremony on 6th May at 6pm SG/HK time. Featuring bars from 10 countries in Asia, the sixth edition of the annual awards aims to recognise the immense talent, dedication and resilience evident across Asia's cocktail landscape. Given the devastating impact the global pandemic has had on the region's bar scene, 50 Best's role in championing great bars is more important than ever, as the organisation looks to inspire guests to return to bars through its lists and surrounding content programmes.

Coa in Hong Kong clinches the No.1 spot to take home the awards for The Best Bar in Asia and The Best Bar in China, sponsored by Perrier. Launched in 2017 by bartender-owner Jay Khan, Coa is a shrine to all things agave and houses an extensive collection of 200 handcrafted Latin American liquids including tequila, mezcal, raicilla, sotol and more. Khan, who was voted Bartenders' Bartender at Asia's 50 Best Bars 2020, is particularly well-versed in the category of agave spirits and is always happy to educate guests while they sip on expertly crafted cocktails from his standout menu. The Mexicana drinking den first debuted on the Asia's 50 Best Bars list in 2019, winning the Highest New Entry Award at No.12, and was ranked No.3 last year. Coa's meteoric rise continues on a global scale as 2020 saw it place at No.8 at The World's 50 Best Bars, securing the Highest Climber Award.

At No.2 is Jigger & Pony, Singapore, which also wins The Best Bar in Singapore, sponsored by Matusalem. This is the second time the establishment is named The Best Bar in Singapore after taking home The Best Bar in Asia title at last year's ceremony. Coming in at No.3 is The SG Club, which wins The Best Bar in Japan title, while Taiwan's Indulge Experimental Bistro maintains its No.4 spot on the list, reclaiming the title of The Best Bar in Taiwan, sponsored by Asahi Super Dry. Sober Company, Shanghai, takes the No.5 spot.

Mark Sansom, Content Editor for Asia's 50 Best Bars, says: "We want to extend our heartiest congratulations to all the bars named in the list. We hope that the announcement of the 2021 ranking – as well as the publication, for the first time, of those ranked from 51 to 100 – will provide optimism and encouragement to all bars as travel routes gradually open up and guests begin to plan their next fine-drinking experiences. It is a well-deserved debut win for Coa and credit goes to Jay Khan and his team who have proven themselves to be at the heart of the continent's cocktail culture. The bar serves a perfect blend of subtle agave education, relaxed vibes and a simply fantastic drinks list. This, combined with the great work they have been doing to support their community throughout the pandemic, makes Coa a bona fide No.1 this year."

For 2022, 50 Best is delighted to announce that it has confirmed its partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board to bring the Asia's 50 Best Bars awards ceremony back to Singapore. Sansom says: "We look forward to holding a physical awards ceremony not only to celebrate and recognise the best in the business when the situation improves, but to bring together bartenders, bar owners, drinks writers and cocktail aficionados from around the world. We are hopeful that the ongoing vaccine roll-out will allow the bar community to take this opportunity to reunite in Singapore next year."

China (13 bars)

A total of 13 bars made the list this year from China, including Hong Kong. Climbing two spots to clinch the No.1 position is Coa, which also wins The Best Bar in Asia and Best Bar in China awards, sponsored by Perrier. Other ranked bars in Hong Kong include Caprice Bar (jumping 24 places to No.10 and joint winner of the Nikka Highest Climber Award), and newcomers The Diplomat (No.20 and winner of the London Essence Best New Opening Award), Tell Camellia (No.23), Penicillin (No.30 and winner of the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award), and Darkside (No.40). Also from Hong Kong, Quinary (No.25) is named the Heering Legend of the List; The Pontiac jumps nine spots to No.26; while The Wise King secures the No.28 spot. Shanghai is represented by three bars: Sober Company (rising seven places to No.5), Union Trading Company (a re-entry at No.31) and Speak Low (No.32). Hope & Sesame in Guangzhou jumps an impressive 21 places to secure the No.15 spot.

Singapore (12 bars)

Singapore maintains its reputation as a key cocktail hub in Asia with 12 bars securing a place on the ranking. They are: Jigger & Pony (No.2) named The Best Bar in Singapore, sponsored by Matusalem; Manhattan (No.6); Atlas (No.7); Native (No.14); 28 HongKong Street (No.21); Tippling Club (No.36); D.Bespoke (No.39); The Old Man (No.42), MO Bar (No.45 and winner of the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award), and new entrants No Sleep Club (No.8 and winner of Disaronno Highest New Entry Award), Barbary Coast (No.29), and Sago House (No.49).

Japan (6 bars)

Moving up six places to land the No.3 spot is Tokyo's The SG Club, also named The Best Bar in Japan. The 2021 list also features Bar Benfiddich (No.9), High Five (No.27), Bar Trench (No.43) and Star Bar, which re-enters the list at No.50. Bee's Knees from Kyoto comes in at No.18.

Thailand (5 bars)

Ranked No.11 is Bangkok's The Bamboo Bar, which is also named The Best Bar in Thailand, sponsored by Bellino. Rising two spots to No.22 is Tropic City; Backstage Cocktail Bar is placed No.35; Vesper secures the No.46 spot, while Teens of Thailand re-enters the list and takes the No.48 spot.

Taiwan (4 bars)

Winning The Best Bar in Taiwan, sponsored by Asahi Super Dry, and coming in at No.4 is Indulge Experimental Bistro in Taipei. Also on the list are Bar Mood (No.17), Room by Le Kief (rising eight places to No.19), and Aha Saloon (No.24).

South Korea (4 bars)

Jumping 16 places to No.13 and winner of The Best Bar in Korea, sponsored by Tia Maria, is Charles H in Seoul. Bar Cham advances 16 spots on the list to No.34, while Alice moves up six places to No.41 and Le Chamber also rises up the ranks to No.44.

Malaysia (3 bars)

The Best Bar in Malaysia, sponsored by Rémy Martin, is awarded to Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur, at No.12. Junglebird and new entrant Three X Co are also included at No.37 and No.47 respectively.

Philippines (1 bar), Indonesia (1 bar) and India (1 bar)

Rising four places to No.38 is The Curator from Manila, also winner of The Best Bar in The Philippines. Union Brasserie, Bakery & Bar from Jakarta jumps 10 spots to No.33 and is the winner of The Best Bar in Indonesia. Sidecar from New Delhi climbs 24 spots to No.16, winning the joint Nikka Highest Climber Award and The Best Bar in India.

Special Awards

Other special awards announced in the run-up to the ceremony were: MO Bar, Singapore, as the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award winner; Epic, Shanghai as the Campari One To Watch; Penicillin, Hong Kong as the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award winner; and Bannie Kang, of Mu, Taipei, as the Mancino Bartenders' Bartender 2021.

MO Bar, Singapore, takes home the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award, and secures the No.45 spot. Located within the Mandarin Oriental Singapore, MO Bar takes great effort to personalise its guest experience. Visitors to the bar receive a bespoke programme of 'treats', which not only add a sense of theatre, but also shows patrons how valued their custom is.

Epic, Shanghai (No.64 on the 51-100 list), is named the Campari One To Watch, an accolade presented to a rising-star bar selected by the organisers of Asia's 50 Best Bars as having the potential to break into the list in the future. The venue is founded by Cross Yu, who travelled extensively while learning the craft of bartending before returning to Shanghai to launch a bar with an international flavour, yet rooted in an authentic Chinese spirit.

Penicillin, Hong Kong, wins the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award and takes the No.30 spot. Opened at the end of 2020 by Agung Prabowo and Roman Ghale – the founders of The Old Man Hong Kong – and their respective partners Laura Prabowo and Katy Ghale, Penicillin offers innovative cocktails made using locally sourced ingredients that are obtained through foraging and from local farmers and suppliers. The bar also places huge emphasis on repurposing and recycling ingredients, using commonly discarded coconut bark, used tea leaves and oxidised wine in its concoctions.

Bannie Kang, co-founder of Mu in Taipei (No.90 on the 51-100 list), wins the Mancino Bartenders' Bartender Award. Undoubtedly one of the most respected bartenders in Asia, Kang's impeccable technique, work throughout the pandemic and desire to make a positive impact on the bar community mark her as a preeminent bartender in the continent. She persistently seeks out fresh information, ingredients and styles, which influence her Western and Southeast Asian cocktails at Mu.

Quinary, Hong Kong, wins the Heering Legend of the List Award and comes in No.25. Headed up by Antonio Lai, who runs a range of top watering holes in Hong Kong, the bar aims to challenge cocktail perceptions and create a multi-sensory experience for guests.

Shingo Gokan is named the Roku Industry Icon. For this award, the voting academy is asked to give the name of one person who has done more for the progress of the bar industry than any other individual. Mixing the bartending styles of his native Japan and New York City, Gokan has made a name for himself in bars and cocktail competitions around the world. A fearless bar leader, Gokan has helmed many notable bars and owns a handful of award-winning establishments, namely The Odd Couple, Speak Low and Sober Company in Shanghai, China, and The SG Club in Tokyo, Japan.

The Diplomat, Hong Kong, is named London Essence Best New Opening and clinches the No.20 spot. The brainchild of award-winning mixologist John Nugent, who is known for his innovative twists on classics, this highly stylish and Instagrammable bar offers excellent food, classic cocktails and an eclectic playlist.

Caprice Bar, Hong Kong, and Sidecar, New Delhi, are jointly presented with the Nikka Highest Climber award, climbing 24 spots to place No.10 and No.16 respectively. The former is known for its fine selection of wines and cheeses as well as stunning views of Victoria Harbour – standout is the Caprice Martini made with Jura yellow wine served with a side of 48-month aged Comte cheese. The latter, run by Yangdup Lama and Minakshi Singh, offers a robust menu of craft cocktails, mixed with house-made bitters and syrups. Try a G&Tea, for a smoky gin and tonic, or a Yang's Old-Fashioned which employs betel nut-infused bourbon.

No Sleep Club, Singapore, secures the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award and ranks No.8. Headed by bartenders Juan Yi Jun and Jessica Hutchinson, the all-day bar and restaurant exudes a welcoming laid-back ambience and is known for its selection of innovative cocktails, such as Hay & Apple, as well as repurposing surplus ingredients from its kitchen.

Voting Changes

The annual list of Asia's 50 Best Bars is created from the votes of the Asia's 50 Best Bars Academy, an influential group of 220 leaders made up of bartenders, bar owners, drinks writers and cocktail aficionados. In previous years, each Academy member voted for seven bars, with at least two of these from outside their home country. With travel restrictions in place throughout 2020, voters had limited travel opportunities. Consequently, this year voters nominated a total of five bars, including up to four from their home country.

1 – 50 List

Ranking

Establishment

City

Country

1

Coa

Hong Kong

China

2

Jigger & Pony

Singapore

Singapore

3

The SG Club

Tokyo

Japan

4

Indulge Experimental Bistro

Taipei

Taiwan

5

Sober Company

Shanghai

China

6

Manhattan

Singapore

Singapore

7

Atlas

Singapore

Singapore

8

No Sleep Club

Singapore

Singapore

9

Bar Benfiddich

Tokyo

Japan

10

Caprice Bar

Hong Kong

China

11

The Bamboo Bar

Bangkok

Thailand

12

Bar Trigona

Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia

13

Charles H

Seoul

South Korea

14

Native

Singapore

Singapore

15

Hope & Sesame

Guangzhou

China

16

Sidecar

New Delhi

India

17

Bar Mood

Taipei

Taiwan

18

Bee's Knees

Kyoto

Japan

19

Room by Le Kief

Taipei

Taiwan

20

The Diplomat

Hong Kong

China

21

28 HongKong Street

Singapore

Singapore

22

Tropic City

Bangkok

Thailand

23

Tell Camellia

Hong Kong

China

24

Aha Saloon

Taipei

Taiwan

25

Quinary

Hong Kong

China

26

The Pontiac

Hong Kong

China

27

High Five

Tokyo

Japan

28

The Wise King

Hong Kong

China

29

Barbary Coast

Singapore

Singapore

30

Penicillin

Hong Kong

China

31

Union Trading Company

Shanghai

China

32

Speak Low

Shanghai

China

33

Union Brasserie, Bakery & Bar

Jakarta

Indonesia

34

Bar Cham

Seoul

South Korea

35

Backstage Cocktail Bar

Bangkok

Thailand

36

Tippling Club

Singapore

Singapore

37

Junglebird

Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia

38

The Curator

Manila

Philippines

39

D.Bespoke

Singapore

Singapore

40

Darkside

Hong Kong

China

41

Alice

Seoul

South Korea

42

The Old Man

Singapore

Singapore

43

Bar Trench

Tokyo

Japan

44

Le Chamber

Seoul

South Korea

45

MO Bar

Singapore

Singapore

46

Vesper

Bangkok

Thailand

47

Three X Co

Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia

48

Teens of Thailand

Bangkok

Thailand

49

Sago House

Singapore

Singapore

50

Star Bar

Tokyo

Japan





For press materials, kindly register via the Media Centre to receive login details.

Registration: https://www.worlds50bestbars.com/asia/media-centre-registration.php
Online media centre: https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/#/sign-in

For more information, kindly send your enquiry to:
E: asias50bestbars@foodnews.com.sg

Notes to the Editor:

About Asia's 50 Best Bars

The story started in 2002 with the launch of The World's 50 Best Restaurants list, which has since grown into the most important international dining guide in the world and a hugely influential voice in gastronomy. In 2009, The World's 50 Best Bars list was created, with an annual awards ceremony launched in 2012. Asia's 50 Best Bars was added to the portfolio in 2016. The 50 Best brand now champions a global community of bartenders and chefs, cocktail aficionados and gourmets, who travel the globe to explore and experience the only worldwide ranking for premium drinking and dining. Beyond lists, 50 Best showcases leading trends and highlights upcoming food and drink destinations, while acting as an agent for positive change in the hospitality sector. William Reed Business Media, which owns the 50 Best brand, is entirely responsible for the organisation of the awards, the voting system and the respective lists.

About Perrier

For more than a century, PERRIER® has collaborated with some of the world's most influential major artists, including Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí, Bernard Villemot, and Jean-Gabriel Domergue, each of whom in their own way have demonstrated a certain artistic irreverence. With a history that began in 1863 in Vergèze, in the Gard region of France, the PERRIER® brand is now recognized worldwide thanks to its iconic green bottle. Appreciated in more than 140 countries, the brand is acclaimed for its natural mineral water combined with the power of its bubbles.

Our Partners

Perrier – Official Water Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Asia Award

Michter's – Official American Whiskey Partner; sponsor of Michter's Art of Hospitality Award

Nikka Whisky – Official Whisky of the World; sponsor of Nikka Highest Climber Award

Ketel One Vodka - Official Vodka Partner; sponsor of Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award

Asahi Super Dry – Official Beer Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Taiwan

The London Essence Co. – Official Mixer Partner; sponsor of London Essence Best New Opening Award

Disaronno – Official Italian Liqueur Partner; sponsor of Disaronno Highest New Entry Award

Heering Cherry Liqueur – Official Cherry Liqueur Partner; sponsor of Heering Legend of the List Award

Mancino Vermouth – Official Vermouth Partner; sponsor of Mancino Bartenders' Bartender Award; supplier of Commemorative Shakers

Campari – Official Bitters Partner; sponsor of Campari One To Watch Award

Matusalem – Official Rum Partner; sponsor of a Best in Country Award; supplier of Commemorative Scarves

Tia Maria – Official Coffee Liqueur Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Korea

Roku Gin – Official Gin Partner; sponsor of Roku Industry Icon Award

Bellino – Official Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Thailand

Rémy Martin – Official Cognac Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Malaysia

Fact Sheet


Date of Awards Ceremony:

6 May 2021



Time of Awards Ceremony:

6.00pm HK/Singapore time



Website:

www.worlds50bestbars.com/asia



Twitter:

@50BestBars



Instagram:

@50BestBars



Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/50BestBars/



YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/c/50BestBars



Hashtag:

#Asias50BestBars

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1504849/Asias_50_Best_Bars_2021.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1504668/Asia_s_50_Best_Bars_2021_Media_Kit.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1497626/Asias_50_Best_Bars_2021_Logo.jpg

Asia&#39;s 50 Best Bars 2021 Logo
Asia's 50 Best Bars 2021 Logo


Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coa-in-hong-kong-is-named-the-best-bar-in-asia-301285784.html

SOURCE Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2021

