U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,772.00
    +21.50 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,645.00
    +118.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,391.00
    +94.50 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,722.40
    +6.70 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.72
    +0.79 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.40
    -6.40 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    -0.13 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0460
    +0.0049 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.55
    +5.80 (+20.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2148
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2420
    -0.1640 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,607.83
    -1,619.38 (-6.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.95
    -62.93 (-11.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,211.89
    +6.08 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

CoachHub raises $200M led by Sofina and SoftBank Vision Fund 2

Catherine Shu
·2 min read

Digital coaching platform CoachHub plans to further expand in the Asia Pacific and other regions of the world after raising a $200 million Series C. The round, led by Sofina and Softbank Vision Fund 2, comes just eight months after the startup’s last funding announcement. Other participants included returning investors Molten Ventures, Silicon Valley Bank/SVB Capital, HV Capital, Signal Ventures Capital and Speedinvest. CoachHub has now raised a total of $330 million.

Yannis Niebelschuetz, co-founded CoachHub with his brother Matti in 2018. The company entered APAC a year ago, with its regional headquarters in Singapore.

The platform currently has more than 3,500 business coaches who are spread across 90 countries, covering all time zones. It has worked with more than 500 companies, including Coca Cola, Danone, Toyota, LVMH, L’Oreal, Credit Suisse and Twitter. One of the reasons CoachHub is able to scale is because it uses artificial intelligence-based tech to match employees with coaches.

Part of the funding will be used to increase CoachHub’s headcount from 850 to 1,000 by the end of this year. The company currently has 50 employees in Asia and will continue hiring as it expands in the region.

CoachHub monetizes on a “per person per month” basis, instead of session per session, which Yannis Niebelschuetz told TechCrunch gives companies more flexibility when using their services.

“It is also why our clients now engage with us in multi-year contracts,” he added. “They see the value in bringing in a large part of their workforce into digital coaching, not just for a specific moment in time but on an ongoing business.

An example of the kind of service that CoachHub offers include coaching for first-time managers. “It is a fact that soft skills are a must to progress in a career and improving on these can make a massive difference to the manager and team’s performance,” Niebelschuetz said.

Coaches can also emotionally support employees. “The pandemic has put a spotlight on employee engagement, mental well-being and retention,” said Niebelschuetz. The “Great Resignation” underscores how burnt out many employees on feeling and why emotional support is an important part of retention. “Investing in employee well-being dramatically improves their mental health, reduces stress and can bring meaning and purpose to their work.”

There are other digital coaching platforms like Sharpist and BetterUp, but Niebelschuetz said “we do not compare ourselves to anyone else and we know that the largest competition is the status quo—the ‘old way’ of doing people development.”

CoachHub differentiates with its international coverage; its platform is available in 14 languages and its coaches can speak a total of 60 languages. Niebelschuetz said CoachHub also focuses on research and development teams, which include behavioral scientists.

In Asia, CoachHub is prioritizing expansion in Southeast Asia, particularly Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, followed by Thailand and the Philippines.

How to improve retention, growth marketing’s golden metric

Recommended Stories

  • CoachHub Raises $200M Series C, Led by Sofina and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 to Democratize Coaching Worldwide

    CoachHub, the leading global digital coaching platform, closed a $200M Series C funding round, led by Sofina and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The round will be used to further scale CoachHub's product innovation and operations while accelerating the company's global expansion. Following an $80M round only eight months ago, this Series C brings the three-year-old company's total funding to $330M. In addition to Sofina and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, existing investors including Molten Ventures, Speedinves

  • India's wholesale price inflation runs at 30-yr high, makes rate hikes more likely

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -High global energy and raw material prices combined with a weak rupee fueled the fastest annual rise in India's wholesale prices in more over 30 years, raising expectations for the central bank to order more interest rate hikes. A surge in crude oil and commodity prices since Russia invaded Ukraine in February has set inflation alight in many countries, forcing central banks to raise interest rates. Wholesale prices, akin to producer prices, climbed 15.88% in May from year ago levels, staying in double-digits for a 14th straight month, and was, according to economists, India's highest since September 1991.

  • RBI Assurance May Fail to Cool India Bond Selloff, Top Fund Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian central bank’s verbal pledge to support a record government-borrowing program hasn’t been backed by actions so far and that may lead to a deeper selloff in the bond market, according to a top fund manager. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk Grow

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • A look inside Tasty, And That’s It, Russia’s new McDonald’s knockoff

    The new chain cannot use McDonald’s logos, showing how much control the fast-food company has over the new outlets.

  • McDonald’s in Russia Reopens Under New Ownership

    The relaunched restaurants were accompanied by a marketing blitz aimed at convincing locals that the new chain’s burgers are as good as the American version.

  • Oil prices rise as tight supply counters China COVID, recession worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday as tight global supply outweighed worries that fuel demand would be hit by a possible recession and fresh COVID-19 curbs in China. Brent crude futures rose 88 cents, or 0.7%, to $123.15 a barrel at 0824 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 88 cents, or 0.7% to $121.81 a barrel. Tight supply has been aggravated by a drop in exports from Libya amid a political crisis that has hit output and ports.

  • Successful startup founders engage with up-and-comers over dinner to ‘turn Orlando’s potential into reality’

    One report found companies are more likely to scale if they’re connected to more experienced entrepreneurs.

  • Zalando Buys Control of Highsnobiety

    The media company will serve as “strategic and creative consultant” to the German e-commerce giant as it goes deeper into streetwear.

  • Oracle’s Cloud Business Shows Momentum, Sending Shares Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. reported results and gave a forecast suggesting the effort to move its customers to the cloud is gaining momentum, and the acquisition of health care records provider Cerner Corp. will help accelerate the growth of the business.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed

  • Why This Oil Analyst Says Gas Prices May Head Even Higher, And What Will Bring Them Back Down

    Matt Smith is the Lead Oil Analyst at Kpler, which is a leading provider of intelligence solutions for commodity markets. Benzinga had the opportunity to interview Smith and ask some questions regarding his outlook on the booming price of oil, which is on track to revisit the 2008 highs. What are your thoughts on the CPI data that came out on Friday? Yeah, you can see just with the market reaction to that, and really just the expectation of what the Fed is going to do next week, that’s really dr

  • Claim Social Security or withdraw from your 401(k) during a bear market? Think carefully

    Recession fears are spiking now that major indexes are approaching bear market territory, after months of market volatility that have put a strain on retirees’ and preretirees’ retirement portfolios. Retirement Tip of the Week: Weigh your options before beginning to claim Social Security–there is no one-size-fits-all approach. There’s no right answer to when to claim Social Security.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • BP’s Oil Sands Exit May Not Be the Last as Big Oil Revises Image

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc has become the latest international oil company to exit Canada’s high carbon-emitting oil sands -- but it almost certainly won’t be the last.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced Engineer It Was

  • Atlanta beat these two states to land a 700-job Cisco innovation center

    In the economic development sphere, Georgia is often in a push-and-pull with these two rivaling Southern states.

  • S.Korea strike disrupts shipments of key cleaning agent for chipmaking

    A week-long strike by truck drivers in South Korea has disrupted shipments to China of a key cleaning agent used by makers of semiconductor chips, the Korean International Trade Association (KITA) said on Tuesday. It was the first sign that the strike was affecting the global supply chain of chip production, having already cost South Korean industry more than $1.2 billion in lost output and unfilled deliveries. KITA said a Korean company that produces isopropyl alcohol (IPA), a chemical used in the cleaning of chip wafers, faced difficulties in shipping to a Chinese company that in turn supplies wafers to chipmakers.

  • Australians Face Threats of Blackouts as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Residents in Australia’s Queensland state faced the risk of blackouts on Monday night as the nation’s power crisis shows no signs of abating.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitTraders on Edge Send S&P Tumbling 20% From Peak: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningCrypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market SlumpThe Australian Ene

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Rise of Cloud-First Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s

  • Howard Schultz wants Starbucks workers back in the office

    The 68-year-old interim CEO said he's "old school" and has tried to set an example by routinely working from the company's Sodo headquarters.

  • UK pay falls at fastest rate in more than 20 years - live updates

    British Airways facing summer of strikes by cabin crew Wall Street enters bear territory as inflation shock rattles global markets FTSE 100 opens 0.7pc higher after brutal sell-off Ben Wright: We are stuck with a choice of brutal recession or runaway inflation Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter