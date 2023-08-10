Coach's parent Tapestry is spending $8.5 billion to buy the owner of Michael Kors

Another blockbuster deal in the world of fashion.

Tapestry shocked Wall Street on Thursday by announcing it will spend $8.5 billion — or $57 a share — to buy rival Capri Holdings for a total enterprise value of $8.5 billion. The transaction will see Tapestry — the steward of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman — gain control of Versace, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo.

Capri shares surged 59% to $54.82 in premarket trading. Tapestry shares fell 4% to $39.54.

Here are several high level points from the term sheet:

The purchase price marks a 39% premium to Capri's closing price on Wednesday.

$200 million in cost synergies expected by three years after deal closes.

17% quarterly dividend approved despite the transaction.

Deal expected to close in 2024.

Deal will he funded through a mix of new debt and cash on the balance sheet.

The transaction marks the next chapter for Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat.

Crevoiserat joined Tapestry in 2019 as chief financial officer after successful stints as CFO and COO of Abercrombie & Fitch. Come Oct. 2020, Crevoiserat was named CEO amid deep struggles for the Coach and still newly acquired Kate Spade brands.

The long-time retail exec moved quickly to slash hundreds of millions in costs via store closures and corporate headcount reductions. She has also sharpened how new handbags and accessories are brought to market — doing so has helped keep inventory under control and margins solid.

Tapestry has been an aggressive acquirer of its stock as a means to reward shareholders, too.

Through the first three fiscal quarters of this year, the company has bought back $502 million of its shares. A year ago for the same comparison, Tapestry repurchased about $1.2 billion in stock.

In turn, Tapestry has seen earnings growth accelerate from 4.5% in the fiscal year ended June 2020 to 9.5% in the fiscal year ended April 2023. Analysts expect Tapestry to grow earnings by 12.4% in its current fiscal year.

Shares of Tapestry have gained about 92% since Crevoiserat assumed the CEO role.

