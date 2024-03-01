Coal Continues as Key Part of Japan’s Energy Mix

Japan’s energy mix is in flux as the country slowly brings idled nuclear reactors online. The 2011 Fukushima disaster upended the nation’s power generation, resulting in more reliance on coal and natural gas, both fuels needing to be imported at a substantial cost. The country is adding more renewable energy resources, including offshore wind, but the buildout of solar farms and onshore wind has been limited by the country’s lack of land suitable for construction, along with a regulatory system that has been slow to support renewables. Nuclear power from about 50 operating reactors supplied about one-third of Japan’s electricity before the nuclear sector was shut down after Fukushima. Coal-fired power generation has grown in importance, even as Japan has a target of having renewable energy account for more than a third of its power generation by 2030 and a goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. According to Statista, Japan as of late last year had 93 coal-fired power plants. Government data shows coal supplies about one-third of the nation’s electricity, second only to the roughly 34% supplied by gas-fired power stations. Nuclear power’s share of generation has dropped below 10%, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. Japanese officials have said the country will no longer build what it calls “unabated coal-fired power plants,” or those without advanced emissions technology, joining with other Group of Seven (G7) developed nations in a pledge to move away from coal-based generation from facilities without advancements to support lower emissions, such as carbon capture and storage. “In line with its pathway to net zero, Japan will end new construction of domestic unabated coal power plants, while securing a stable energy supply,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in early December while speaking at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Kishida said such decisions from other nations “should be addressed by each country in the course of the respective pathways to net zero, reflecting national circumstances.” Officials said the pledge not to build new plants does not affect units already under construction. Kishida in his address at COP28 said the country is progressing toward its goal of cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 46% by 2030, and he said Japan would like to cut GHG output by at least half this decade.

1. JERA, a major Japanese utility, brought the coal-fired 650-MW Yokosuka Thermal Power Station Unit 2 online in December 2023. Unit 2 is a high-efficiency power station using ultrasupercritical technology. Courtesy: JERA