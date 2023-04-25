Coal Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major companies in the coal market include China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, Glencore International, China Coal Energy Company Limited, Coal India Ltd., Shaanxi Coal Industry Company Limited, Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd.

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

, BHP Group, Coal & Allied Industries, Anglo American plc and Yangquan Coal Industry Group.



The global coal market grew from $614.96 billion in 2022 to $621.89 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The coal market is expected to grow to $658.68 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 1.4%.



The coal market consists of sales of coal.It includes industries that mine coal by underground mining, strip mining, culm bank mining, and other surface mining techniques.



The coal mining industry also develops coal mine sites, and improves coal, including cleaning, washing, screening, and sizing of coal.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Coal is a combustible black or brownish-black sedimentary rock with a high amount of carbon and hydrocarbons, formed as rock strata called coal seams.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the coal market in 2022.Eastern Europe was the second largest region in the coal market.



The regions covered in the coal market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of coal are bituminous coal and sub-bituminous coal.Sub-bituminous coal is a type of coal that is grey-black or dark brown in color and varies in hardness from hard to soft because it is an intermediate stage between low-quality lignite and higher-quality bituminous coal.



The carbon content of sub-bituminous coal ranges between 70-76% and is used in power plants to generate steam for the generation of electricity. The various technologies used to extract coal include surface mining, underground mining, and the different end user industries of coal are electricity, steel, cement, and others.



Coal mining companies are using 3D mine visualizers to obtain a real-time digital model of a mine. A 3D mine visualizer generates a three-dimensional model of the mine layout and transfers it directly to the operator. 3D mine visualizers significantly enhance the productivity of large mining environments. Companies such as Sandvik and Komatsu are offering 3D visualizer systems to the coal mining industry.



The countries covered in the coal market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Ukraine, and Iran.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The coal market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides coal market statistics, including coal industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a coal market share, detailed coal market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the coal industry. This coal market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

