Coal Handling Equipment Market Size in the Mining Industry to Grow by USD 2.25 Bn, Underground Mining to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The coal handling equipment market size in the mining industry is set to grow by USD 2.25 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry 2022-2026

The report on the coal handling equipment market in the mining industry provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies the increasing demand for coal from end-user industries in Southeast Asia, Africa, Russia, and Turkey as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the electrification of mining equipment will be a crucial trend in fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The coal handling equipment market in the mining industry covers the following areas:

Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry Sizing

Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry Forecast

Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry Analysis

Market Segmentation

The coal handling equipment market in the mining industry is segmented by application (underground mining, surface mining, and coal processing) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The underground mining segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The underground mining of coal is performed when coal deposits are located more than 300 feet below the surface of the earth. The amount of coal recovered per unit volume of underground mines is low compared with that of surface mines. This is because columns and walls of coal are left untouched to prevent the collapse of coal mines. Moreover, underground mines pose very high safety hazards to mine workers. Thus, the level of mechanization and automation in underground coal mines is high. Such benefits will drive the coal handling equipment market share growth in the mining industry during the forecast period.

Key Companies and their Offerings

AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Epiroc AB, FEECO International Inc., General Kinematics Corp., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., KBR Inc., Komatsu Mining Corp., Liebherr International AG, N.M. Heilig B.V., RPM Solutions, Rubble Master HMH GmbH, Sandvik AB, SANY Group, Terex Corp., and Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. are the key vendors in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

AB Volvo - The company offers coal handling equipment in the mining industry, such as coal transport that is built for rough terrain to carry higher volumes of coal.

Caterpillar Inc. - The company offers coal handling equipment in the mining industry, such as hydraulic mining shovels and dozers.

CNH Industrial NV - The company offers coal handling equipment in the mining industry, such as 770EX Backhoe Loaders.

Deere and Co. - The company offers coal handling equipment in the mining industry, such as 450K crawler dozer, 550K crawler dozer, and 650K crawler.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - The company offers coal handling equipment in the mining industry, such as EX5600E 6LD and EH3500AC 3, to excavate and carry the overburden to the waste area and coal to the power plant.

Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.81% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Epiroc AB, FEECO International Inc., General Kinematics Corp., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., KBR Inc., Komatsu Mining Corp., Liebherr International AG, N.M. Heilig B.V., RPM Solutions, Rubble Master HMH GmbH, Sandvik AB, SANY Group, Terex Corp., and Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Underground mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Surface mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Coal processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AB Volvo

10.4 Caterpillar Inc.

10.5 CNH Industrial NV

10.6 Deere and Co.

10.7 Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

10.8 Epiroc AB

10.9 General Kinematics Corp.

10.10 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

10.11 Komatsu Mining Corp.

10.12 Sandvik AB

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

