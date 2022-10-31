U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

Coal Handling Equipment Market Size in the Mining Industry to Grow by USD 2.25 Bn, Underground Mining to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The coal handling equipment market size in the mining industry is set to grow by USD 2.25 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry 2022-2026

The report on the coal handling equipment market in the mining industry provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies the increasing demand for coal from end-user industries in Southeast Asia, Africa, Russia, and Turkey as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the electrification of mining equipment will be a crucial trend in fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

The coal handling equipment market in the mining industry covers the following areas:

Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry Sizing
Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry Forecast
Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry Analysis

Market Segmentation

The coal handling equipment market in the mining industry is segmented by application (underground mining, surface mining, and coal processing) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The underground mining segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The underground mining of coal is performed when coal deposits are located more than 300 feet below the surface of the earth. The amount of coal recovered per unit volume of underground mines is low compared with that of surface mines. This is because columns and walls of coal are left untouched to prevent the collapse of coal mines. Moreover, underground mines pose very high safety hazards to mine workers. Thus, the level of mechanization and automation in underground coal mines is high. Such benefits will drive the coal handling equipment market share growth in the mining industry during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions in this report. Buy Now for detailed segment information

Key Companies and their Offerings

AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Epiroc AB, FEECO International Inc., General Kinematics Corp., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., KBR Inc., Komatsu Mining Corp., Liebherr International AG, N.M. Heilig B.V., RPM Solutions, Rubble Master HMH GmbH, Sandvik AB, SANY Group, Terex Corp., and Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. are the key vendors in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • AB Volvo - The company offers coal handling equipment in the mining industry, such as coal transport that is built for rough terrain to carry higher volumes of coal.

  • Caterpillar Inc. - The company offers coal handling equipment in the mining industry, such as hydraulic mining shovels and dozers.

  • CNH Industrial NV - The company offers coal handling equipment in the mining industry, such as 770EX Backhoe Loaders.

  • Deere and Co. - The company offers coal handling equipment in the mining industry, such as 450K crawler dozer, 550K crawler dozer, and 650K crawler.

  • Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - The company offers coal handling equipment in the mining industry, such as EX5600E 6LD and EH3500AC 3, to excavate and carry the overburden to the waste area and coal to the power plant.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 to view 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly

Related Reports

Material Handling Equipment Market in Biomass Power Plant by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Material handling equipment increases the efficiency of the combustion process in a biomass power plant, which is driving the market. Some of the least developed regions of the world continue to use biomass for their energy requirements. In such applications, biomass is directly burnt to produce heat energy.

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market in US by End-user and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Advanced automation of processing plants is driving the market growth. In the food and beverage industry, increasing labor capacity and mobile equipment supplies during seasonal and peak times lead to high costs. Hence, manufacturers have started using advanced automation and robots in processing plants.

Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.81%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.25 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.45

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Epiroc AB, FEECO International Inc., General Kinematics Corp., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., KBR Inc., Komatsu Mining Corp., Liebherr International AG, N.M. Heilig B.V., RPM Solutions, Rubble Master HMH GmbH, Sandvik AB, SANY Group, Terex Corp., and Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Underground mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Surface mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Coal processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AB Volvo

  • 10.4 Caterpillar Inc.

  • 10.5 CNH Industrial NV

  • 10.6 Deere and Co.

  • 10.7 Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Epiroc AB

  • 10.9 General Kinematics Corp.

  • 10.10 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Komatsu Mining Corp.

  • 10.12 Sandvik AB

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coal-handling-equipment-market-size-in-the-mining-industry-to-grow-by-usd-2-25-bn-underground-mining-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-application-segment--technavio-301662316.html

SOURCE Technavio

