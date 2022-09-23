ReportLinker

Summary "Coal Mining Market Analysis including Reserves, Production, Operating, Developing and Exploration Assets, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecasts, 2021-2026" provides a comprehensive coverage on the global coal industry.

It provides historical and forecast data on coal production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world coal prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global coal industry. It further profiles major coal producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



Global coal mine production is expected to increase by a marginal 0.9% to 8,126Mt in 2022, with output from India, China and South Africa crucial to this increase. Collective production from these countries is expected to expand from 5.1 billion tonnes (Bnt) in 2021 to 5.5Bnt in 2022 - a 7.8% rise. In contrast, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is expected to undermine Russia’s as well as Ukraine’s coal output by around 18% and 50.5% respectively in 2022.



- The report contains an overview of the global coal mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global coal mining industry.

- It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.



To gain an understanding of the global coal mining industry, relevant driving factors

To understand historical and forecast trend on global coal production

To identify key players in the global coal mining industry

To identify major active, exploration and development projects by region

