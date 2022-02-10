U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,566.25
    -11.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,614.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,991.75
    -46.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,069.50
    -9.60 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.70
    +0.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.40
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1422
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0250 (-1.28%)
     

  • Vix

    19.96
    -1.48 (-6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3529
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5500
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,283.91
    +841.50 (+1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.18
    +31.47 (+3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,637.02
    +57.15 (+0.21%)
     

Coal Tar Pitch Market to reach US$ 5,145.5 Mn by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read

Coal Tar Pitch Market by Form Type (Solid coal tar pitch, Liquid coal tar pitch), Grade (Aluminium grade coal tar pitch, Graphite grade coal tar pitch), Application (Aluminium Electrode, Graphite electrode, Roofing coating material) and Region for 2022-2028

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tier-1 companies in coal tar manufacturing represent 60-70% share of the total market revenue. With massive coal tar distillation capacities across the globe, these players in coal tar pitch landscape maintain their focus on both, standard grade and special grade coal tar pitch (CTP) production.

The coal tar pitch market to grow with a year on year growth of 5.5% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 3,749.6 Mn by 2022 end. The global business is anticipated to witness a considerable CAGR of 5.4% during the period of 2022 and 2028.

Coal Tar Pitch Market Size (2021)

US$ 3,553.5 Mn

Coal Tar Pitch Sales (2022)

US$ 3,749.6 Mn

Projected Coal Tar Pitch Market (2028)

US$ 5,145.5 Mn

Value CAGR (2022-2028)

5.4%

Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022)

69.3%

Tier 2 players have a strong presence over restricted regions, whereas that of Tier 3 competitors is limited to regional sales. Standard grade coal tar pitch is the key focus area for the latter two, according to Future Market Insight’s study on the global coal tar pitch landscape.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7186

“Production facility expansion, strategic acquisitions, and CTP product innovation will remain the key developmental strategies trending among leading players,” says a senior research analyst at FMI. The analyst adds further, “Massive Aluminum demand from automotive and transportation sectors has been pushing the Aluminum production levels 4-5% (yearly) since the recent past. Growing demand for lightweight vehicles is among the most impactful factors driving the consumption of Aluminum, subsequently contributing to sales of coal tar pitch”.

Long-term Contractual Partnerships & Backward Integrated Supply Rule Strategic Minds of Coal Tar Pitch Manufacturers

While manufacturers of coal tar pitch are preferring long-term supply contracts with leading coal tar manufacturers, FMI has also identified these players entering strategic partnerships with steel manufacturers, where coal tar is often the byproduct of coke processing ovens. A few other activities that make this landscape dynamic include long-term contracts between manufacturers of coal tar pitch and those of primary aluminum and graphite electrode, with a sole objective to sustain the coal tar pitch supply to end markets.

Aluminum Grade CTP Holds a Winning Revenue Share in Coal Tar Pitch Market

Application-wise, around 80% revenue share belongs to the aluminum electrode, according to the study. As coal tar pitch is increasingly being consumed by aluminum smelters lowing to higher sustainability and economic feasibility, the mushrooming Aluminum production is constantly driving the growth of coal tar pitch landscape. In 2019, the revenue of Aluminum grade coal tar pitch is pegged for over 5% Y-o-Y growth. Besides, Graphite electrode is also slated for promising performance and the application base of coal tar pitch as a chemical intermediate in carbon black manufacturing is visibly growing.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-7186

Scope Of Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Historical Data Available for

2013-2021

Market Analysis

USD Million for Value and Tons for Volume

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEC (Asia Pacific Excluding China), China, Middle East & Africa.

Key Countries Covered

U.S.,Canada,Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Rest of Western Europe, Russia, Poland, Rest of Eastern Europe, India, ASEAN, ANZ, Japan, Rest of APEC, GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of MEA.

Key Segments Covered

Form, Grade, Application, and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• Koppers Inc.

• Coopers Creek Chemical Corporation

• Himadri Specialty Chemicals Ltd.

• Rain Industries Limited

• JFE Holdings, Inc.

• Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Shanxi Coking Company

• Neptune Hydrocarbons

• Bathco Ltd.

• China Steel Chemical Corporation

• Hengshui Zehao Chemicals Co., Ltd

• Shandong Gude Chemical Co., Ltd

• Crowley Chemical Company, Inc.

• Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd.

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Customization & Pricing

Available upon Request

Development of Specialized ‘Zero QI Impregnating’ Coal Tar Pitch Expands Applicability

A specialized ‘impregnating’ pitch obtained by processing coal tar at a high temperature is widely used in the Graphite industry during the electrode manufacturing process. The resultant technological advancements in the life of electrodes pushes CTP applications in roofing, coating, electrode, refractory, and others.

China Commands over Global Coal Tar Pitch Landscape, India Leads Asia Pacific’s CTP Scenario

China, India, Russia, and Western Europe have a significant aluminum production base, whereas MEA is demonstrating promising growth in coal tar pitch landscape in recent years. North America, however, is observing passive growth over the recent past, post decline in the aluminum production levels.

According to the FMI’s report, China is the global leader in coal tar pitch ecosystem owing to significant Aluminum production and thriving production levels of Graphite electrode. China is projected for a 6% year on year revenue growth by this year’s end, reflecting ample growth opportunities for coal tar pitch manufacturers.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/7186

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Magnetic Beads Market: According to a latest study, the market is set to witness steady growth in the period 2021-2031 with CAGR of 15%-17%.

LED Phosphor Materials Market: According to latest study, the LED Phosphor materials market is projected to witness growth of over 8% CAGR during the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

High Purity Solvents Market: According to the recent study, high purity solvents market is set to witness steady growth rate of more than 6% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Cable Material Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, Cable Material market is set to witness steady growth, expanding at a CAGR of 4-5% during 2021-2031.

Arylamide Pigments Market: Demand of arylamide pigments are anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.5% to 4.5% over the coming assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Anti Soiling Coating Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, the market is set to witness steady growth during forecast period 2021 – 2031, progressing at a CAGR of more than 6% during the period.

High Temperature Alloys Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, High Temperature Alloys market is projected to show stable expansion, growing at a CAGR of 5-6% during forecast period 2021-2031.

Acetoacetanilide Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, Acetoacetanilide market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Anodized Titanium Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, Anodized Titanium is set to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Arc Ferrite Magnet Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, the market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/narcolepsy-treatment-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/narcolepsy-treatment-market


Recommended Stories

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Why Shares of Upstart, Nu Holdings, and StoneCo Are All Rising Today

    Tech stocks continued to rally today with the Nasdaq Composite up roughly 1.9% as of 2:40 p.m. ET. Shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) powered lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 11% higher today, Brazilian fintech Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded nearly 13% higher, and Brazilian payments company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) traded more than 5% higher. As has now been discussed many times, the markets turned ugly starting in early November as the Federal Reserve got more serious about combatting the rising inflation being seen in higher daily prices.

  • Disney Jumps, but This SaaS Stock Was Wednesday Night's Real Winner

    The stock market has been extremely volatile, but long-term investors once again reaped the rewards of their patience on Wednesday as major stock indexes continued to regain ground. Bond markets cooperated with lower rates, helping to establish the stock market's supremacy as an engine for financial growth. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) once again performed best among major averages, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) didn't get left behind.

  • Why Cameco Corporation's Stock Jumped 14.6% Today

    What happened  Shares of uranium company Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) jumped as much as 14.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day within a penny of their high in trading.

  • Disney stock pops after Q1 results reveal jump in streaming subscribers, theme park revenue

    Disney (DIS) unveiled fiscal fourth quarter 2021 results after the bell on Wednesday, with user growth for the entertainment giant’s streaming service Disney+ and the recovery in foot traffic at theme parks the most closely-watched metrics by investors.

  • New Relic Fell 29% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Market makers focused on disappointing bottom-line figures in this earnings report and guidance update, shrugging off strong sales. Was that a mistake?

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    As of 2:55 p.m. ET, the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker's stock price was up more than 5%. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao placed an overweight rating on Nio's shares on Tuesday. Shao noted that China is one of the world's largest and most profitable auto markets, due in part to the Chinese government's support of its nascent EV industry.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Has Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Byron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Enphase Energy Surges on Rosy Outlook

    Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) jumped 12% on Wednesday after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results. For the first quarter of 2022, management expects revenue of $420 million to $440 million, which is a strong sequential increase considering this is typically a slow quarter for residential solar. There are also strong growth trends in the battery business.

  • SoFi: Volatility May Remain High, but the Stock Could Bounce Back

    The volatility seen over the past few months has sent shares of many newly listed and highly valued companies into a tailspin. It’s not uncommon to see stocks showing 3-month losses in the 60% range. The Fintech space has been hit particularly hard. Look no further than the performance of SoFi Technologies (SOFI), which tumbled ~45% over the past 3 months. Surveying this landscape, Oppenheimer’s Dominick Gabriele expects the volatility to continue, although the analyst believes SoFi has a “bette

  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT): Are Analysts Optimistic?

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Better Buy: Tesla vs. Ford

    Share prices of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) both fell after the automakers reported their fourth-quarter 2021 and full-year earnings results. Let's look at where Tesla and Ford could be headed in 2022 to determine which stock is the better buy now. Howard Smith (Tesla): Every prospective stock investment should be part of a larger strategy.

  • Facebook Stock Is Rising. Today’s the Day It Might End Its Slide.

    Stock of Facebook parent Meta Platforms are higher following a historic collapse in value. But there's a debate to be had about dip-buying.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.