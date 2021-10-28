U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,589.79
    +38.11 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,650.47
    +159.78 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,420.57
    +184.74 (+1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.68
    +41.19 (+1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.55
    -0.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.30
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1689
    +0.0083 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0400 (+2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3787
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4500
    -0.3600 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,535.66
    +326.63 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,441.97
    +22.59 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Coalition for a Better Future calls for greater economic ambition in Canada

·3 min read

More than 100 organizations call for a bold economic vision, and issue a scorecard to track the country's economic, social and environmental progress

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Following a two-day summit in Ottawa, the Coalition for a Better Future is calling for a higher level of economic ambition in Canada. In a just-released statement, it is pledging that the private and non-profit sectors will work together with the public sector to achieve a more prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable future.

Hosted by former federal Cabinet Ministers Anne McLellan and Lisa Raitt, the Summit brought together a broad range of leading Canadians and organizations - including community, youth and business leaders, environmental organizations, and Indigenous groups - to discuss Canada's economic future.

"The Summit has shown that leading organizations across the country, with diverse perspectives and interests, are united in the belief that the country needs a plan to improve living standards, reduce inequality and lessen Canada's impact on the global climate. These goals can only be achieved through stronger economic growth," said Anne McLellan. "The statement we are issuing today reflects our collective commitment to work together to transform an ambitious vision into reality."

The statement, based on extensive consultations with Coalition members, calls on Canada to "make economic growth a policy priority," describing it as a "necessary precondition for job creation, rising incomes, a cleaner environment, and a better quality of life." The statement can be viewed here.

The Coalition has also made accountability a priority by creating a scorecard to track Canada's progress on key economic, social, and environmental indicators over the next decade. The scorecard includes 21 key metrics focused on three goals: winning globally, living better and growing sustainably. For each metric an ambitious but achievable target will be set for 2030, and every year the Coalition will update Canada's progress in moving towards these targets. Each metric is an internationally accepted indicator of a country's economic, social or environmental progress. The scorecard can be viewed here.

"We refuse to accept that slow growth and stagnation are inevitable," said Lisa Raitt. "The scorecard is a critical tool that we can use to hold all of us – the public, private and non-profit sectors – accountable for the decisions we make in the years to come."

Coalition members have agreed to hold another summit in 2022. McLellan and Raitt will continue to co-chair the Coalition's Advisory Council and will be assisted by Rosemary Thompson, who has just joined the Business Council of Canada as vice president, stakeholder relations. As a member of the Coalition, the Business Council of Canada is offering support to help the Coalition's ongoing development. Rosemary Thompson is a former award-winning journalist and senior executive with several of Canada's leading cultural institutions, including the National Arts Centre and the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

Find more information about the Coalition for a Better Future please visit https://canadacoalition.ca/ or https://coalitioncanadienne.ca. Follow the Coalition on your favourite social media platforms:

Twitter - https://twitter.com/CdnCoalition_

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/CanadaCoalition

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/canadacoalition/

Organizations interested in joining the Coalition for a Better Future are encouraged to contact ryan.greer@hkstrategies.ca.

SOURCE Coalition for a Better Future

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/28/c9049.html

Recommended Stories

  • Chicago Council Approves $16.7 Billion Budget With Guaranteed Basic Income

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chicago City Council on Wednesday approved a $16.7 billion budget for 2022 designed to help the city recover from losses sustained during the pandemic, through measures including one of the biggest guaranteed basic income programs in the country. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan relies on both

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former President's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

  • Elon Musk to Congress: Drop the billionaire tax. It will only mess with ‘my plan to get humanity to Mars’

    The divisive proposal would treat billionaires’ fortunes like business income, subjecting the unrealized gains to a new annual tax.

  • Here’s how Congress wants to combat early withdrawals from retirement accounts

    Americans’ retirement portfolios suffer from “leakage” every year, which is defined as early withdrawals from retirement accounts for reasons outside of retirement. Most retirement accounts require investors to be age 59 1/2 before they’re allowed to take penalty-free distributions, but hardships do happen, such as job loss, a disability or a death in the family. Distributions for non-emergencies, such as cashing out an account when switching jobs, however, could unnecessarily put an American’s future retirement in peril.

  • Pfizer CEO blasts America's drug pricing system: 'We have a problem here'

    Prescription drug prices have become a key target of criticism by those calling for reforms to the U.S. health care system.

  • The real reason the Pentagon is sounding the alarm over China's hypersonic missile

    The real reason the Pentagon is sounding the alarm over China's hypersonic missile

  • Big Oil Pressed to Quit Trade Group in Climate-Science Grilling

    (Bloomberg) -- Executives from Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BP Plc were urged by U.S. lawmakers to abandon the leading oil-industry trade group and cut off funds to any groups sowing doubts about climate science. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is

  • What's in, and what's out, as Biden offers scaled-back plan

    After months of talks with Democratic lawmakers, President Joe Biden outlined Thursday a $1.75 trillion framework to support families and education as well as protect against global warming. The updated plan includes universal preschool, funding to limit child care costs and a one-year continuation of a child tax credit that was expanded earlier this year and applied to more families. The framework fits an approximately $1.75 trillion budget over 10 years, rather than the $3.5 trillion budget plan originally envisioned.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn's Question About 'The Biggest Lie' Backfires Spectacularly

    The GOP lawmaker got a blunt reminder of his own past.

  • Here's what's in the $1.75 trillion framework Biden is pitching to Congress

    The White House announced a $1.75T spending plan on Thursday morning that administration officials say they should gain the support of every Democratic senator and pass the House.

  • Fox News's 'Craziest Trump Lie Yet' Revealed In 'Late Show' Segment

    Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino dropped a real whopper this week.

  • Pemex CEO Says Mexican Government to Take Over Debt Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the great champion of his beloved but beleaguered state-owned oil giant, may be making his boldest move yet to keep it afloat.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakePetroleos Mexicanos chief Octavio Romero told la

  • India’s first official cryptocurrency scout says the ecosystem has now come of age

    Private cryptocurrencies like bitcoin will lose value once global central banks launch their own digital currencies.

  • Microsoft to work with community colleges to fill 250,000 cyber jobs

    Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it plans to work with community colleges across the United States to fill 250,000 cybersecurity jobs over the next four years. Microsoft said it will provide scholarships or assistance to about 25,000 students and will provide training for new and existing teachers at 150 community colleges across the country. The company also said that it will provide curriculum materials for free to all community colleges, as well as four-year schools, in the country.

  • Meghan McCain Cuts Ties With Lindsey Graham: He’s ‘Not’ a ‘Member of My Family’

    NICHOLAS KAMMMeghan McCain dramatically kicked Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to the curb on Wednesday, publicly declaring that the man she once affectionately referred to as an “uncle” is not a “member of my family” and “hasn’t been for a very long time.”For years now, Graham has tried to reconcile his close relationship with the late Sen. John McCain and his undying loyalty to disgraced former President Donald Trump, who notoriously attacked McCain and derided the Vietnam POW’s war record—even in

  • Biden admin unveils revamped $1.75T spending framework

    The Biden administration has unveiled a revamped $1.75T spending framework. Yahoo Finance's Jessica Smith shares the details.

  • President Biden announces $1.75T spending plan - here's what's in it

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brian Cheung discuss President Biden's latest spending bill.&nbsp;

  • Biden Tax Plan Gets Tossed Into Shredder in Hunt for New Revenue

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s tax agenda, crafted by experts who worked on the proposals for years and wrote books about their ideas, is getting a wholesale revamp as Democrats battle to find a program their caucus can unite behind.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at S

  • EU Gas, Power Tumble After Russian Signals to Add More Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas and power prices dropped after more signals from President Vladimir Putin that Russia will send extra gas to the continent next month.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Russian leader ordered Gazprom PJSC late Wednesday to focus o

  • Oil hits two-week low on Iran talks resuming, U.S. crude build

    Oil prices fell about 1% to their lowest in two weeks on Thursday after Iran said talks with world powers on its nuclear programme would resume by the end of November and on rising U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude was $1.06, or 1.2%, lower at $83.52 a barrel by 12:31 p.m ET (1631 GMT), having hit a two-week low of $82.32 earlier in the session and falling 2.1% on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 79 cents, or 0.9%, at $81.86, having earlier touched a two-week low of $80.58.