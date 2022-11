Coalition for a Better Future Co-chairs Anne McLellan and Lisa Raitt are available for media comment on the Fall Economic Statement

McLellan and Raitt's Coalition for a Better Future represents 139 organizations from the private sector and civil society

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Anne McLellan and the Honourable Lisa Raitt, Co-chairs of the Coalition for a Better Future, will be available for media comment before and after the tabling of the Fall Economic Statement by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland on Thursday, November 3. Ms. McLellan and Ms. Raitt are the Co-chairs of Canada's newest public policy organization, the Coalition for a Better Future, which is dedicated to strengthening the Canadian economy as we emerge from the pandemic.

The Coalition for a Better Future represents a diverse and growing community of like-minded organizations from the private and not-for-profit sectors that recognize the need for an ambitious long-term economic plan that is inclusive and sustainable to ensure a better future for all Canadians.

Now in its second year, the Coalition for a Better Future believes that the economy should not be a partisan issue, and that the public, private and not-for-profit sectors must roll up their sleeves to work together to ensure the economic prosperity of Canadians for years to come.

The Coalition for a Better Future represents rural Canada and big cities, dairy farmers, medical research, biotec, ports, transportation, agriculture, energy, finance, high-tech, insurance, conservation, labour, the biggest charitable organizations, and biggest not for profits in the country. Join us as we build the kind of economy we want for Canadians.

