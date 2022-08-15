Coalition Completes Acquisition of Insurance Carrier With Licenses In All 50 States

Carrier purchase will support Coalition's long-term growth in the admitted insurance market

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalition , the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, announced today that it has received regulatory approval and completed the acquisition of Digital Affect Insurance Company from Munich Re Digital Partners US Holding Corporation. Digital Affect Insurance Company is a property and casualty insurer licensed in all 50 states.

The acquisition will allow Coalition to offer insurance policies through its own admitted insurance carrier. Coalition currently offers cyber, technology errors & omissions, directors and & officers, and other executive risks policies through partnerships with Allianz, Arch Insurance North America, Ascot Group, Lloyd's of London, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Vantage, and Zurich among others.

"This strategic move empowers Coalition to expand the reach of our market leading active cyber insurance offering together with other admitted insurance products," said Shawn Ram, Head of Insurance for Coalition. "The acquisition is a natural next step in our evolution and will allow us to better serve our broker partners and customers, while continuing to push the boundaries of innovation in cyber insurance, executive risks insurance, and beyond."

This acquisition builds on a string of important company milestones in 2022. Most recently Coalition announced a $250M investment in July 2022, boosting the valuation of the company to $5B, and appointed its first ever chief financial officer and general counsel earlier this month ahead of a planned expansion into the UK.

Coalition's Active Insurance combines industry-leading cybersecurity tools, access to around-the-clock digital forensics and incident response, and comprehensive insurance coverage to help organizations identify, mitigate, and insure digital risk. Coalition's technology advantage has allowed the company to build a sustainable, high-performing book of business in a highly-dynamic cyber market, while also helping Coalition customers spot and manage digital risk before it strikes. Coalition now serves over 160,000 customers with Active Cyber Insurance, Active Executive Risks Insurance, P&C insurance, and cybersecurity capabilities.

To learn more about Coalition, visit coalitioninc.com .

About Coalition

Coalition is the leading provider of cyber insurance and security, combining comprehensive insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk. Through its partnership with leading global insurers Arch Insurance North America, Allianz, Ascot Group, Lloyd's of London, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions and Vantage, Coalition offers its Active Insurance products in the US and Canada and its security products to organizations globally. Coalition's Active Risk Platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses remain resilient in the face of cyber attacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition is a distributed company with a global workforce that collaborates both digitally and in office hubs across the globe.

