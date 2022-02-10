Coalition of Trade Associations and Nonprofits Applauds Senate Introduction of the Bipartisan Employee Retention Tax Credit Reinstatement Act
WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A coalition of over 70 organizations representing a variety of charitable nonprofits and trade associations commended U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Tim Scott (R-SC), Mark Warner (D-VA), Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV) and Ben Cardin (D-MD) on today's introduction of the Employee Retention Tax Credit Reinstatement Act and urged swift passage of the bill to restore 2021 fourth-quarter access to the credit.
Introduction comes on the heels of a letter sent by the coalition imploring the Biden Administration and Congress to restore the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC). The letter notes that the now-prolonged recovery has stalled rehiring and cast a veil of financial uncertainty for employers.
The Employee Retention Tax Credit Reinstatement Act originated in the House with U.S. Reps. Carol Miller (R-WV), Kevin Hern (R-OK), Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) and Terri A. Sewell (D-AL) introducing H.R. 6161 in December. The bill now boasts 54 bipartisan co-sponsors.
NAMA and 23 additional coalition members have commented on the bill. Access the full complement of comments online from the following organizations:
National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA)
Associated Builders & Contractors
American Society of Travel Advisors
ASAE
Associated General Contractors of America
Argentum
National Employment Opportunity Network
Hotel Association of New York City
IAAPA, The Global Association for the Attractions Industry
International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA)
Independent Office Products & Furniture Dealers Alliance
Independent Sector
International Franchise Association
ISSA - The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association
Jewish Federations of North America
League of American Orchestras
National Association of Theatre Owners
NFIB
National Council of Nonprofits
National Restaurant Association
NetworkPeninsula
Professional Non-Profit Theater Coalition
The Payroll Group
YMCA OF THE USA
