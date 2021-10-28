U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,559.75
    +15.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,461.00
    +72.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,680.25
    +93.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.80
    +8.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.68
    -0.98 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.10
    +8.30 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5400
    +0.0110 (+0.72%)
     

  • Vix

    16.52
    +0.54 (+3.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3744
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6400
    -0.1700 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,030.80
    +2,010.63 (+3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,469.05
    -5.28 (-0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.21
    -10.06 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     
BREAKING:

U.S. economy expanded at 2% annualized rate in Q3

It was the slowest clip in over a year, and lower than expectations

Coast Copper Signs Investor Relations Contract with Mars and Grants Stock Options

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TSX.V: COCO

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Coast Copper Corp. ("Coast Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: COCO) (formerly Roughrider Exploration Limited) wishes to announce that it has retained the services of Vancouver-based Mars Investor Relations Inc. ("Mars"), a full-service investor relations and consulting services company focused on the junior mining sector. Under the terms of the engagement agreement (the "Agreement"), Coast Copper will compensate Mars $180,000 over the 12-month initial term of the Agreement and has granted Mars stock options (the "Mars Options") exercisable to acquire an aggregate of 500,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share until October 27, 2026. The Mars Options shall vest quarterly over a period of 12 months, with 25% vesting each quarter. The Mars Options and any shares issuable upon exercise thereof are subject to a hold period of four months and one day. Mars may from time to time acquire or dispose of securities of the Company through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. Mars and Coast Copper are non-arm's-length parties as a result of a common Insider, but otherwise have no other relationship except pursuant to the Agreement. Mars and/or its affiliates currently hold 4,487,400 common shares of the Company.

Coast Copper has also granted a total of 2,015,000 stock options to Directors, Officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling Stock Option Plan, with the stock options having the same terms as the Mars Options.

The Mars Agreement and all stock options granted are subject to regulatory approval.

Adam Travis, the Company's CEO, comments: "We look forward to working with the Mars team to move Coast Copper into the next phase as we prepare for drilling at the Empire Property."

About Coast Copper Corp.

Coast Copper's exploration focus is the optioned Empire Mine Property, located on Northern Vancouver Island, B.C., which covers three historical open pit mines and two past-producing underground mines that yielded iron, copper, gold and silver. Coast Copper's other properties include its 100% owned Eldorado, Gin and Bonanza properties located in the Golden Triangle of northern B.C. which are adjacent to the Red Chris Mine, the Knob Hill NW Property located on northern Vancouver Island and the 100% owned Sterling, Sandy and Home Brew properties which are located in central B.C. Coast Copper's management continues to review precious and base metals opportunities in western North America.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Adam Travis"

Adam Travis, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information regarding the proposed Transaction, private placement, board and management changes, as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Coast Copper, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, geological and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Although Coast Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: fluctuations in market prices, exploration and exploitation successes, continued availability of capital and financing, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations, expropriation or nationalization of property and general political, economic, market or business conditions. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release, or incorporated by reference, are qualified by these cautionary statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Coast Copper Corp

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/28/c5101.html

Recommended Stories

  • Halving road deaths and injuries by 2030: a key commitment in Global Road Safety Plan

    Today marks the launch by the World Health Organization of the Global Road Safety Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety. The plan is a blueprint for achieving the 2030 target to halve road deaths and injuries.

  • Mastercard's third-quarter profit soars 60% on spending recovery

    After more than a year of staying homebound, customers have started venturing out for travel, dining and other social activities made possible by vaccinations against the coronavirus, driving up spending volumes at payment companies like Mastercard. Analysts were expecting a figure of $2.19 per share on average, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • European Corn Risks Being Left in Fields as Gas Crunch Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- European corn farmers are facing the prospect of having to leave crops in fields because of the energy crunch, a fresh sign of how the crisis is heightening the risk of global food inflation.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe grain typically needs to be dried down after it’s collected to ensure the proper moisture content,

  • ECB Keeps Stimulus on Track as Inflation Unsettles Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe European Central Bank renewed its pledge to conduct emergency bond-buying at a “moderately” slower pace, holding its nerve even as surging inflation prompts investors to advance unwelcome bets

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Nokia third-quarter profit beats expectations despite chip shortage

    The firm reported net profit of 463 million euros for the July-September period in comparison to 305 million euros a year earlier.

  • Shopify earnings fall short amid ‘more normalized spending environment’

    Shopify Inc. fell short of earnings expectations in its most recent quarter as its chief financial officer called out a "more normalized spending environment."

  • Exxon Mobil Raised Its Dividend, Ensuring It Remains a ‘Dividend Aristocrat’

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Explaining Bitcoin's drawback and the rise of Shiba Inu

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss recent cryptocurrency price action.&nbsp;

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Royal Dutch Shell Earnings Missed the Mark. The Stock Is Falling.

    U.S.-listed shares of Royal Dutch Shell were falling more than 4% in premarket trading Thursday after the oil major missed third-quarter profit forecasts, citing damage caused by Hurricane Ida in the U.S. The U.K.-listed company, which is under pressure from activist investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point to break itself up, had flagged earlier this month it would take a $400 million hit to earnings because of the prolonged outage. Shell also set itself tougher emissions targets.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Wish or JD.com

    Its stock stumbled over the past year amid concerns about its slowing growth, widening losses, and heavy reliance on Chinese merchants for cheap products. Let's take a closer look at Wish, how it measures up to JD's much larger business, and if it's a more compelling buy for value-seeking investors. Most of its merchants were based in China, and they sold most of their products at much lower prices than other regional retailers or e-commerce marketplaces.

  • We may need to start thinking about Tesla at $3 trillion: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

  • Shopify Stock Falls As Q3 Earnings, Revenue Miss Estimates

    Shopify stock fell early Thursday after its third quarter earnings, revenue and gross merchandise volume missed expectations as e-commerce slowed down amid global supply-chain issues.

  • Why Genius Brands Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell on Wednesday after the children's media company announced a major acquisition. Genius Brands agreed to purchase WOW! The Canadian animation company has a strong presence on popular social media sites such as YouTube and TikTok, which Genius Brands says will help it better appeal to teens and young adults.

  • China Trading Apps Tank After Official Calls Them ‘Illegal’

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest cross-border brokers plummeted in U.S. premarket trading after a central bank official questioned the legitimacy of their operations amid Beijing’s continuing crackdown on private enterprise.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThese online brokers are engaged in “illegal financial activities” because they have n

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Why Teladoc Health's Prospects Look Better Than You Might Think

    I think many investors are missing the forest for the trees when it comes to Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). That's especially the case in the aftermath of the company's third-quarter update on Wednesday.