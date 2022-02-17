U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,420.23
    -54.78 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,507.29
    -426.98 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,911.67
    -212.42 (-1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.60
    -30.71 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.58
    -2.08 (-2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    +25.40 (+1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.21 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9650
    -0.0820 (-4.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9920
    -0.4600 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,059.91
    -1,505.94 (-3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.26
    -31.91 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,526.74
    -77.04 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

Coast Raises $27.5 Million and Collaborates with Visa to Transform Financial Services for Fleet Operators

·6 min read

Coast's platform and charge cards can be used wherever Visa is accepted, by companies with as few as five and as many as 500 vehicles in their fleet, to control and track spending

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coast, which offers a simple and smart way for companies to control fuel and fleet spending, today announced it has raised $27.5 million in Series A financing led by Accel and Insight Partners. The round includes participation from existing investors Avid Ventures, Better Tomorrow Ventures, and BoxGroup, as well as a number of prominent angels. The company is backed by founders of Affirm, Convoy, Flexport, Marqeta, Plaid, Socure, and others. Amit Kumar from Accel will be joining Coast's Board of Directors, and Rebecca Liu-Doyle from Insight will join the Board as an observer. The company also announced its collaboration with Visa to launch a Visa Fleet card program, enabling Coast Visa Fleet cardholders to make payments at North American merchants wherever Visa is accepted.

Coast will use the new funding to expand the platform's capabilities and offer a wider range of financial products to fleet operators. This will include integrations into accounting tools for ease of managing finances and reconciliation, and telematics and fleet management software to provide real-time data on vehicle status and location, so companies can have actionable spending insights that can connect their transaction data with information about their vehicles in the real world. The company will also continue to scale its team, and is actively hiring for positions across engineering, product, sales, marketing, and customer service.

Businesses that operate fleets of vehicles need to provide their drivers with a way to pay for expenses while out on the road, but ensuring those payment methods are used for authorized purchases can be a major headache that can lead to misused funds and a drag on the company's bottom line. As a result, fleet operators have turned to outdated, legacy fleet cards that are disconnected from their needs, fail to deliver improved technology, and charge hidden fees. Most cards also require a driver to refuel at certain gas stations, and do not allow the operator to customize spending controls or see transactions in real-time.

"Coast's vision is to be the financial platform for the future of transportation, starting with fleet and fuel payments," said Daniel Simon, founder and CEO of Coast. "Fleet operators deserve quality, low-cost financial services like every other segment that's been reimagined by fintech. We are proud to introduce a simple, flexible fleet payments solution through our collaboration with Visa. Our partnership with Accel and Insight gives us the resources to deliver a broader suite of financial offerings to our fleet customers, so fleet operators can focus on growing their businesses faster and more efficiently."

Coast's platform allows fleet managers to set spend limits, issue cards, and authorize payments in seconds. Operators can see where and when their vehicles are being used, get alerts about suspicious transactions, and can freeze a card in one click on the Coast dashboard. Coast can be used anywhere Visa is accepted, and every transaction is approved almost instantly and can be seen in the dashboard, eliminating the need for drivers to spend their downtime submitting expense reports or seeking reimbursement.

"We're thrilled to have Coast as a partner to bring Visa Fleet cards to more businesses," said Veronica Fernandez, SVP, North America Head, Visa Business Solutions. "Through this collaboration, we're transforming where, when, and how fleet businesses manage their card programs and enabling their employees to pay for fuel and other associated costs on the road."

"Fleets are a disproportionately large segment of all domestic B2B spend and yet have been underserved by modern financial products and services," said Amit Kumar, Partner at Accel and a member of Coast's Board of Directors. "Coast's fintech pedigree and sophistication have allowed them to adapt the corporate card innovation we're seeing in other market segments for fleet operators, and we couldn't be more excited to support Daniel and the team."

"What Daniel and his world-class team at Coast have built is a game-changing fintech product for a market that is ripe for disruption," said Rebecca Liu-Doyle, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "The positive impact that Coast's innovative platform will have on drivers, fleet managers and their businesses cannot be overstated. We at Insight couldn't be more excited to partner with the Coast team on this exciting next step in their growth journey."

Coast was founded in 2020 by Simon. Simon previously co-founded consumer finance startup Bread, which was sold to Alliance Data Systems for over $500 million in 2020.

About Coast
Coast is re-imagining the trillion-dollar US B2B card payments infrastructure, with a focus on the country's 500,000 commercial fleets, 40 million commercial vehicles, and many million commercial drivers. Drivers, fleets, and the merchants that serve them all increasingly demand modern digital payments experiences and affordable and transparent financial services products. Coast's mission is to deliver them at a transformational scale and to improve working lives in one of the country's biggest industry sectors. Coast is founded and led by Daniel Simon, who previously co-founded digital payments platform Bread (breadpayments.com), which was acquired by Alliance Data Systems for over $500 million in 2020. For more information, visit coastpay.com.

About Accel
Accel is a leading venture capital firm that invests in people and their companies from the earliest days through all phases of private company growth. Atlassian, Braintree, Cloudera, CrowdStrike, DJI, Dropbox, Dropcam, Etsy, Facebook, Flipkart, FreshWorks, Jet, Qualtrics, Slack, Spotify, Supercell, UiPath and Vox Media are among the companies the firm has backed over the past 35 years. For more, visit www.accel.com or www.twitter.com/accel.

About Insight Partners
Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

James Christopherson
PR Manager
Coast
6502698666

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coast-raises-27-5-million-and-collaborates-with-visa-to-transform-financial-services-for-fleet-operators-301484485.html

SOURCE Coast

Recommended Stories

  • Mohamed El-Erian on the market: ‘We have lost our most important anchor’

    Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens College, Cambridge University, and Allianz Chief Economic Advisor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss surging inflation, markets, and how the economy will react to the Fed's decision.

  • Nvidia stock slips despite strong fourth quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Nvidia.

  • Is it a Good Time to Acquire AT and T (T) Shares?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Hickory Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +6.54% was recorded by the fund in the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming its Russell Midcap benchmark that delivered a +6.44% return. For the calendar year, the […]

  • Why These 2 Cloud Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Thursday

    Concerns continued to linger Thursday morning, and that weighed on sentiment for how the trading session would go. The cloud computing arena has been a huge moneymaker for investors over the past several years, with many companies standing out from the crowd to produce amazing returns. This morning, shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) posted large new losses after releasing their latest financial results, as investors didn't see enough positive news to help them regain their confidence about the two cloud companies' long-term prospects.

  • Palantir Falls the Most in Nearly a Year on Sustained Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. shares fell the most in almost a year after the data software company reported financial results that illustrated a continued lack of net profit.Most Read from BloombergBiden Sees ‘Very High’ Probability of Invasion: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady:

  • This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Devon had a breakout year in 2021, fueled by higher oil prices and its strategic combination with WPX Energy that closed early last year. The combined company generated $4.9 billion of operating cash flow (three times what Devon produced in 2020) and $2.9 billion of free cash flow, the highest in its 50-year history.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk Sparks Another Controversy

    Elon Musk's tweet linking Adolph Hitler and a prominent Head of State sets off a social media firestorm.

  • Walmart tops estimates in Q4, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Walmart.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • Amplitude Stock Falls 50%. It’s a Buying Opportunity, One Analyst Says.

    William Blair's Bhavan Suri maintained his Outperform rating despite the company's disappointing outlook, as he sees potential for growth over the long term.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Stocks: Palantir tumbles, Fastly plunges on missed earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Here's Why Fastly Is Plunging by Another 30% Today

    The stock market was having a generally negative day on Thursday, with all three major averages down by more than 1% at 10 a.m. ET. As you might expect, the plunge is related to Fastly's fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released on Wednesday afternoon. In fact, revenue grew by 13% year over year, surpassing analyst expectations, and Fastly posted a narrower adjusted loss than analysts had been expecting.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 126% to 248% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Whether you realize it or not, stock market corrections, and even crashes, are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. According to a select group of analysts and investment banks, the latest correction could yield massive upside for a trio of supercharged growth stocks. If Wall Street's high-water price targets come to fruition, these fast-paced companies could rocket higher by 126% to as much as 248% over the next 12 months.

  • Should You Buy Affirm Holdings on the Dip?

    The company's buy now, pay later business is a lot more popular with consumers than investors right now.

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • Here's the Most Important Number in Upstart's Earnings Report

    The lending disruptor had one of the most impressive reports of earnings season, but here's what I'm focusing on.

  • Nvidia Can’t Catch a Break. The Stock Is Falling but Is Still a Buy.

    The chip maker delivered what Wall Street was expecting, and more, when it reported fourth-quarter earnings late Wednesday, and yet the stock is falling.

  • Why Coeur Mining Stock Tanked 12.5% at the Open Today

    Shares of the gold and silver miner fell after it reported earnings. Here's a look at why investors were downbeat on the update.