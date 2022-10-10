U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

Coastal Bridge Advisors Named to CNBC FA 100 List

·2 min read

Connecticut & California-based RIA earns spot on prestigious industry list

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Bridge Advisors, a bicoastal boutique independent Registered Investment Adviser with offices in Westport, Connecticut, and Los Angeles, California, is pleased to announce the firm has been named to CNBC's fourth annual FA 100 list for 2022. Of the nearly 15,400 state Registered Investment Advisers across the country1, only 100 firms were included in the CNBC 2022 ranking.

Helping consumers make smart money decisions is a key part of what the personal finance team does at CNBC, and that includes figuring out when to enlist help, and from who. That mission has been a big driver behind the CNBC FA 100 list, now in its fourth year.2  The CNBC ranking is based on a proprietary methodology developed in partnership with AccuPoint Data Solutions. Read more about the methodology here.

Coastal Bridge is dedicated to "uncomplicating" wealth management by connecting with clients regarding all aspects of their financial lives. The goal is to help them manage their wealth in a way that is effortless, hassle-free and straight-forward. The Coastal Bridge team listens closely to both the financial and lifestyle needs and goals of their clients to develop a comprehensive financial plan and customized investment strategies.

"Coastal Bridge is focused on providing the most value for our clients through bespoke guidance which addresses all their needs and preferences," said Coastal Bridge President Jeff Fuhrman. "We're honored to be named to this prominent CNBC list and will continue to strive for client service excellence."

The firm's leadership has continued to focus on growing the firm, hiring several new team members throughout the pandemic to support the increasingly complex financial needs of its clients. Dedicated investments in technology, operations and client service solutions have also helped the firm to elevate its ability to serve client needs.

1https://www.sec.gov/help/foiadocsinvafoiahtm.html - See October 2022 State Registered Investment Advisers List - #15,420 RIA's
2https://www.cnbc.com/2022/10/04/cnbcs-fa-100-recognizes-advisors-who-help-people-make-smart-money-moves.html

This award was issued by CNBC on October 04, 2022 for the time period 7/01/2021 through 06/30/2022. This material prepared by Coastal Bridge Advisors ("CBA") is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to serve as a substitute for personalized investment advice or as a recommendation or solicitation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Facts presented have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. CBA, however, cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information, and certain information presented here may have been condensed or summarized from its original source. CBA does not provide tax or legal advice, and nothing contained in these materials should be taken as tax or legal advice.

About Coastal Bridge Advisors:

Coastal Bridge Advisors is an independent registered investment adviser founded in 2008 with the aim of providing better client service, personalized and sophisticated guidance, as well as coordinated advice delivery. Its goal is to "Uncomplicate It" for clients, which means explaining even the most complex concepts in a way that delivers the clarity clients deserve. The firm strives to help its clients to more clearly plan for retirement and more simply transfer wealth to future generations so they may more effortlessly enjoy the lifestyle they want today.

For information regarding the firm, including its disclosures, visit www.coastalbridgeadvisors.com.Contact: Deirdre Childs, Director of Marketing, at 203-683-1530 or dchilds@coastalbridgeadvisors.com.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coastal-bridge-advisors-named-to-cnbc-fa-100-list-301644803.html

SOURCE Coastal Bridge Advisors

