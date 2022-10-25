U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,859.11
    +61.77 (+1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,836.74
    +337.12 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,199.12
    +246.50 (+2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.16
    +47.76 (+2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.94
    +0.36 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.40
    +3.30 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.31
    +0.12 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9970
    +0.0095 (+0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    -0.1260 (-2.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1473
    +0.0191 (+1.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9720
    -1.0480 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,127.62
    +779.65 (+4.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.07
    +23.67 (+5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Earnings

Coastal Carolina National Bank
·9 min read
Coastal Carolina National Bank

MYRTLE BEACH, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:CCNB), parent of Coastal Carolina National Bank (the "Bank"), reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022. The Company reported net income of $4,869,031 or $0.79 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $4,572,750 or $0.74 cents per share for the same period ended September 30, 2021, representing a 6% increase. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2,009,804 or $0.32 cents per share, which represents a 35% increase over prior quarter income of $1,493,066 and a 22% increase over quarterly net income of $1,651,954 for the same period one year ago.

2022 Third Quarter and YTD Financial Highlights

  • Third quarter net income of $2,009,804, an increase of 22% year over year, and 35% on a linked quarter basis

  • Quarterly return on average assets and equity of 1.00% and 14.96%, respectively

  • Diluted Eps of $0.32 per share for the quarter and $0.79 year-to-date

  • Quarterly margin expansion of 0.57% resulting in third quarter Bank only net interest margin of 3.91%

  • Total Loans increased $133 million or 29% year-to-date (38% annualized) from $463 million at December 31, 2021 to $596 million at September 30, 2022

  • Total Deposits increased $36 million or 5% year-to-date (7% annualized) to $721 million at September 30, 2022

  • Key credit quality metrics remained strong during the quarter with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.05%

"We are very pleased with our performance for the third quarter of 2022. We continued to see significant loan growth and very sound credit quality metrics this quarter which have contributed to record levels of growth and profitability. Our team continues to focus on building loan and core deposit relationships, as we remain aware of the potential challenges in this unique rising rate and inflationary economic environment in our country. We remain encouraged by the strong local economies in all of our markets and feel we are positioned well for additional growth buoyed by a robust South Carolina economy," says Laurence S. Bolchoz, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank.

Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited)


September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Balance Sheet (In Thousands)






Total Assets

$

805,482

$

801,475

$

794,632

$

759,462

$

735,653

Investment Securities

106,930

111,175

106,446

91,104

86,063

Loans, net of unearned income (total loans)

595,854

551,994

493,540

463,104

456,847

Deposits

720,672

717,296

712,949

684,463

660,619

Shareholders' Equity

53,578

53,891

56,891

59,478

58,219


Total Shares Outstanding (1)

6,162,470

6,156,470

6,154,470

6,153,470

6,153,470

Book Value per Share

$

8.69

$

8.75

$

9.24

$

9.67

$

9.46

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

8.17

$

8.23

$

8.71

$

9.13

$

8.93


Selected % Increases

3rd Qtr 2022

2nd Qtr 2022

1st Qtr 2022

4th Qtr 2021

3rd Qtr 2021

Total Assets

0

%

1

%

5

%

3

%

4

%

Total Loans

8

%

12

%

7

%

1

%

0

%

Total Deposits

0

%

1

%

4

%

4

%

4

%


Selected Ratios

Loan Loss Reserve to Total Loans

1.02

%

1.00

%

1.03

%

1.08

%

1.04

%

Non-Performing Assets (excl TDRs) to Total Assets

0.05

%

0.05

%

0.05

%

0.06

%

0.06

%

Net Charge-Offs to Avg Total Loans (annualized)

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%



For the

For the

For the

For the

For the


Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Earnings Breakdown (In Thousands)

Total Interest Income

$

7,957

$

6,756

$

5,865

$

20,599

$

17,183

Total Interest Expense

725

646

661

1,950

2,151

Net Interest Income

7,232

6,110

5,204

18,649

15,032

Total Noninterest Income

551

622

1,254

1,760

4,010

Total Noninterest Expense

4,702

4,457

4,174

13,328

12,603

Provision for Loan Losses

555

450

192

1,080

661

Income Before Taxes

2,526

1,825

2,092

6,001

5,778

Taxes

516

332

440

1,132

1,205

Net Income

$

2,010

$

1,493

$

1,652

$

4,869

$

4,573


Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.33

$

0.24

$

0.27

$

0.79

$

0.74

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.32

$

0.24

$

0.27

$

0.79

$

0.74

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic

6,156,861

6,156,030

6,145,992

6,155,532

6,147,622

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted

6,194,545

6,203,507

6,168,558

6,202,110

6,154,783


Selected Ratios

Return On Average Assets

1.00

%

0.75

%

0.92

%

0.82

%

0.90

%

Return On Average Equity

14.96

%

10.78

%

11.52

%

11.64

%

10.96

%

Efficiency Ratio

60.22

%

65.98

%

64.35

%

65.16

%

66.00

%

Net Interest Margin - Bank Level

3.91

%

3.34

%

3.16

%

3.41

%

3.22

%


(1) - Total shares outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards

Capital

At September 30, 2022, the Bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier 1, and Total Risk-Based) were 9.15%, 11.31%, and 12.26%, respectively. These ratios exceed the regulatory minimums to be considered well capitalized.

The Company reported book value per share and tangible book value per share at September 30, 2022 of $8.69 and $8.17, respectively compared to $9.67 and $9.13 at December 31, 2021. The reduction in book value per share is the result of changes in unrealized gains and losses in the Bank's investment portfolio partially offset by retained earnings. Significant increases in market interest rates during the year have negatively impacted the fair value of the Bank's investment portfolio.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total Assets increased by 6% during the first nine months of the year to $804 million at September 30, 2022. Asset growth consisted primarily of increases in net loans and securities offset by a reduction in cash and cash equivalents.

Net Loans increased $44 million or 8% during the third quarter, and $133 million year-to-date to $596 million at quarter end. This year-to-date increase represents an annualized growth rate of 38%.

Loan growth was impacted by Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loan pay downs of $6.7 million during the quarter and $13.7 million year-to-date. $0.6 million in PPP balances remained on the Bank's balance sheet as of quarter end September 30, 2022. The Bank is wrapping up the forgiveness process with its customers, and anticipates that the majority of remaining loan forgiveness will occur during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Bank continued to experience deposit growth during the quarter, reporting $721 million in total deposits on September 30, 2022, compared to $717 million at June 30, 2022, and $684 million at December 31, 2021. Total checking balances increased $20 million during the quarter and represented 43% of the Bank's total deposits at quarter end. Checking and savings accounts represented 47% of the Bank's total deposits at quarter end, while money market accounts and time deposits represented 40% and 13%, respectively.

Asset quality metrics remained strong during the third quarter of 2022. The Bank's non-performing asset ratio as of September 30, 2022 was 0.05% excluding TDRs and 0.07% with performing TDRs included. Additionally, the Bank had no loan charge-offs during the quarter and only one charge-off during the first nine months totaling less than $500. The Bank had no outstanding OREO property at quarter end.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased 39% to $7.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $5.2 million during the prior year's third quarter ended September 30, 2021, and increased 18% when compared to $6.1 million reported during the most recent quarter ended June 30, 2022. Year-over-year, net interest income increased $3.6 million or 24% from $15 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $18.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net interest income increases resulted primarily from the significant loan growth noted above, growth in other earning assets, and improved yields on earning assets.

The Bank's quarterly net interest margin was 3.91% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.16% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and 3.34% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Bank's improved margin results primarily from loan growth, improved earning asset yields, and lagging rate increases on interest bearing deposits.

The Bank's earning asset yield increased 0.61% from 3.55% during the second quarter of 2022 to 4.16% during the third quarter, while the Bank's cost of funds only increased 0.05% to 0.27% for third quarter of 2022. While funding costs remained low during the third quarter of 2022, the Bank anticipates that its costs of funds will increase in future quarters given the current interest rate environment.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $551 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $622 thousand earned during the most recent quarter ended June 30, 2022 and $1,254 thousand in the third quarter of 2021.

The Bank's primary source of non-interest income is mortgage revenue including gain on the sale of mortgage loans. Mortgage sales volume continues to be negatively impacted by the rising rate environment and low housing inventories. Third quarter 2022 mortgage revenues were $174 thousand compared to $267 thousand for the most recent linked quarter, and $957 thousand for the same period in the prior year. While mortgage sales volume is down, the Bank's mortgage production has been sustained by various portfolio mortgage products which contribute to the Bank's net loan growth and core earnings. Most portfolio mortgage products are originated with adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) structures and provide an alternative to fixed rate mortgage loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $4.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $4.5 million for the prior quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $4.2 million for the comparative quarter ended September 30, 2021. Quarter over quarter increases in noninterest expense resulted primarily from increased compensation and benefits expenses and other miscellaneous expenses.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter, the Bank recorded provision expense of $555,000 compared to $450,000 in the most recent linked quarter and $192,000 during the third quarter of 2021. The Bank's loan loss reserves to total loans was 1.02% at September 30, 2022.

About Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. is the Bank holding Company of Coastal Carolina National Bank, a Myrtle Beach-based community bank serving Horry, Georgetown, Aiken, Richland, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Brunswick (NC) counties. Coastal Carolina National Bank is a locally operated financial institution focused on providing personalized service. It offers a full range of banking services designed to meet the specific needs of individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. Headquartered in Myrtle Beach, SC, the Bank also has branches in Garden City, North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aiken, Columbia, and Greenville, as well as a Loan Production Office in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Through the substantial experience of our local management and Board of Directors, Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. seeks to enhance value for our shareholders, build lasting customer relationships, benefit our communities and give our employees a meaningful career opportunity. To learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank, please visit our website at www.myccnb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: the effects of future economic conditions; governmental fiscal and monetary policies; legislative and regulatory changes; the risks of changes in interest rates; successful merger integration; management of growth; fluctuations in our financial results; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; privacy, security and other risks associated with our business. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

# # #

CONTACT:
Russell Vedder
Title: EVP/CFO
Phone: (843) 839-5662
Fax: (843) 839-5699
1012 38th Ave. North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
www.myccnb.com

SOURCE: Coastal Carolina National Bank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722287/Coastal-Carolina-Bancshares-Inc-Reports-Record-Quarterly-Earnings

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft stock dips despite beating Q1 earnings, revenue estimates

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's first-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Google stock falls in after-hours amid a Q3 miss in earnings and revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Google's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Microsoft beats expectations, despite slowdown in cloud growth

    Microsoft reported its Q1 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating expectations despite a slowdown in Azure growth.

  • Google misses on expectations as YouTube ad revenue comes up short

    Google parent Alphabet reported Q3 earnings on Tuesday, missing expectations on revenue.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Google, Microsoft, Spotify, Mattel, Texas Instruments

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which stock shares are making the biggest moves in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Is Soaring Today

    The surge in the home goods retailer's stock follows a report in The Wall Street Journal this morning noting Bed Bath & Beyond, along with other troubled retailers, has secured financing in recent weeks to make it through the holiday season.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today

    As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%. As multiple sources reported, Tesla on Monday announced it was cutting the prices for its popular Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover EVs in China by as much as 9%.

  • Visa beats on earnings, increases dividend by 20%

    Visa Inc. topped earnings expectations for its latest quarter, with the company's chief executive calling out strong spending trends despite "short-term uncertainty."

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) were jumping 6.6% higher as of 11:17 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical stated in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it has entered into an accelerated stock-buyback agreement with Citibank, a subsidiary of Citigroup. Investors usually like stock buybacks because the transactions underscore a company's confidence in its prospects.

  • General Electric misses on earnings as renewable energy orders crashed in Q3

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for GE as the company is looking to split into three unit.

  • Why GameStop Is Running Ahead of the Market Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are running 7% higher as of 10:44 a.m. ET on Tuesday, on a day when the stock market as a whole is just inching higher. GameStop is, of course, still a heavily shorted stock, with some 20% of its shares outstanding sold short, giving it a short interest ratio of 7.6 (anything over 7 is considered a lot). It was an even heavier short interest that caused GameStop to become one of the market's hottest meme stocks last year as Reddit investors induced a massive short squeeze.

  • Why Ford, Boeing, and Carnival Stocks Are Rocking

    As the trading day wears on, stock markets just keep powering higher, with the S&P 500 gaining a full percentage point through 12:35 p.m. ET. Blue chip stocks are turning out to be some of the biggest beneficiaries of today's stock market rally, with aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) flying 2.9% higher, automotive powerhouse Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) gaining 4.3%, and cruise stock bellwether Carnival (NYSE: CCL) doing best of all -- up 4.7%. Ford's stock price rise -- while not the biggest of the three -- may be both the easiest to explain and the one with the most logic behind it.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Green Thumb Industries, and OrganiGram Holdings Are Melting Up Today

    Positive corporate earnings and industry-specific news are providing a much-needed boost to these beaten-down pot stocks.

  • Why Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Popped Today

    Shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE: ARI) popped today after the company reported its third-quarter earnings results. Apollo reported adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.37 on total revenue of $76.3 million, both numbers beating analyst estimates for the quarter. "Our third-quarter results demonstrate the resilience of ARI's floating-rate loan portfolio in a quickly evolving and volatile market environment," CEO Stuart Rothstein said in the earnings statement.

  • Key Factors to Impact Medical Properties' (MPW) Q3 Earnings

    Medical Properties' (MPW) Q3 performance is likely to have witnessed year-over-year growth in funds from operations per share and revenues.

  • AGNC Investment (AGNC) Tops on Q3 Net Spread and Dollar Roll

    Rising asset yields aid AGNC Investment's (AGNC) Q3 average net interest spread. However, the rise in the weighted average cost of funds has been a headwind.

  • Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 1 Year?

    At the time, investors were impressed by the data-mining company's formidable reputation and robust revenue growth, and the Reddit-driven rally in hypergrowth and meme stocks amplified its gains. Palantir collects and analyzes data through two main data analytics platforms: Gotham, which mainly supports government agencies; and Foundry, which serves commercial customers. When the company went public, Palantir's government business grew at a much faster clip than its commercial segment.

  • Google Earnings Badly Miss Estimates As YouTube Ad Revenue Falls

    Google-parent Alphabet reported third-quarter results that missed estimates as its core digital advertising business fell short of expectations.

  • Why Brown & Brown Stock Was Down Big on Tuesday

    Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) saw its stock price drop significantly on Tuesday, as it fell as much as 12.6% by around 11 a.m. ET and was down 11% at 12:30 p.m. ET. Brown & Brown, a leading insurance broker, released its third-quarter earnings on Monday after the market close, showing that it missed revenue and earnings estimates. The company posted revenue of $928 million, which was up 20.4% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.50, down from $0.58 in the prior year.

  • Why Crown Holdings Stock Was Tumbling Today

    Shares of Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) were tumbling today after the packaging manufacturer said rising costs ate into profits in its third-quarter earnings report, and it slashed its guidance for the full year. Crown Holdings, which makes products like aluminum and steel cans for food and beverages, posted solid top-line growth in the quarter as revenue was up 11.6% to $3.26 billion, though that was slightly below analyst estimates at $3.3 billion.