Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Announces New Non-Stop American Airlines Route

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN)
·3 min read

Flights From Washington D.C. to Top North Carolina Tourism Destination Begin This June

NEW BERN, N.C., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) and American Airlines are proud to announce that a new seasonal non-stop route between New Bern, N.C., and Washington, D.C., will launch June 4, 2022.

New Saturday service between EWN and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) will be operated by a CRJ-700 regional jet outfitted with 65 seats in a two-cabin configuration and is planned to continue through Aug. 13, 2022.

"As people look forward to summer travel, American Airlines is making it easier than ever to take to the skies with friends and family by providing customers more choice, convenience and flexibility than ever before," said Brian Znotins, American's Vice President of Network Planning. "This new seasonal service builds on our promise to offer customers the industry's best network, with easy access to all the region has to offer."

North Carolina's Outer Banks, the Crystal Coast and Historic New Bern will now be just an 85-minute flight away for those in the D.C. area, giving people more opportunities to explore the quiet beaches, historic landmarks and world-class fishing that eastern North Carolina offers.

The route will begin with weekly 85-minute flights with the hopes of adding more flights in the future.

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport embodies the welcoming spirit of the area and is known for its amazing customer service and relaxing environment. The airport has also recently made infrastructure improvements with several terminal upgrades and a new Airport Rescue & Firefighting facility.

This new route is the result of hard work and collaboration by the airport and area organizations, including Craven 100 Alliance (C1A) and Visit New Bern, along with consistent support by Craven County.

"We are extremely excited about this expansion of flight service by American Airlines. American has been a consistent partner for Coastal Carolina Regional Airport and Craven County. We thank them and look forward to more opportunities to partner in the future," said Craven County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jason Jones.

Media Contact:
Andrew Shorter
252 638-8591 x232
ashorter@flyewn.com


ABOUT COASTAL CAROLINA REGIONAL AIPORT
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) is a modern, full-service airport supporting commercial and private aviation activities. With an easy-to-navigate terminal, friendly staff, affordable parking, quick check-in, and security, EWN boasts one of the Southeast's most accessible and convenient regional airports and an "enjoyable air travel experience." The airport has serviced the area for more than 90 years and acts as the inbound gateway to historic New Bern, the Crystal Coast, The Outer Banks, Emerald Isle, Beaufort, Marine Air Station Cherry Point, and Swansboro, and a portal to destinations all over the world. Learn more at FlyEWN.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
American's purpose is to care for people on life's journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

