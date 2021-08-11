U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

Coastal Cloud Awarded Best Company to Work For by Florida Trend

Coastal Cloud
·3 min read

Coastal Cloud, a provider of consulting, implementation and managed services, has been included in Florida Trend’s annual list of Best Companies to Work For once again.

Coastal Cloud has a large team of experts holding 750+ Salesforce certifications and has completed over 3,700 projects for more than 900 clients. Coastal Cloud delivers services 100% onshore across a network of delivery centers in Florida, Kentucky, Washington DC and Colorado.
Coastal Cloud has a large team of experts holding 750+ Salesforce certifications and has completed over 3,700 projects for more than 900 clients. Coastal Cloud delivers services 100% onshore across a network of delivery centers in Florida, Kentucky, Washington DC and Colorado.
Coastal Cloud has a large team of experts holding 750+ Salesforce certifications and has completed over 3,700 projects for more than 900 clients. Coastal Cloud delivers services 100% onshore across a network of delivery centers in Florida, Kentucky, Washington DC and Colorado.

Palm Coast, Florida, USA, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth year in a row, Coastal Cloud has been named to Florida Trend’s annual list of Best Companies to Work For. The full list ranks companies in small, medium, and large employer categories and will be featured in the August issue of Florida Trend Magazine.

“National recognition for employee satisfaction honors the culture we were founded on,” said Sara Hale, co-founder of Coastal Cloud. “The happiness of our workforce has been a key indicator for our company's success since day one."

Long before the pandemic, Coastal Cloud’s culture was based on flexibility and quality of life, which has promoted diversity among staff because it attracts employees that vary in life stage, race, gender, geography, industry and overall life experience. This diversity fosters an extremely accepting culture and contributes to creative problem solving and adaptive communication skills.

To identify Florida’s best employers, Florida Trend partnered with the Best Companies Group, which surveyed firms that chose to participate. Any firm with at least 15 employees in Florida, including firms based outside the state, could participate at no cost.

“It was interesting to see how the Best Companies plan to operate, going forward, as the pandemic’s threat wanes,” says Executive Editor Mark Howard. “Many of our Best Companies are ‘high-touch’ companies that rely on collaboration among their employees and/or face-to-face contact with their clients. And most indicated that they intended to return to traditional in-office operations. But it’s also clear that many have found that the company’s performance didn’t suffer greatly with employees working from home. Most firms indicated they’re willing to give employees more flexibility in being able to work at home at least some of the time.”

For a full list of the Best Companies To Work For In Florida, visit floridatrend.com/best-companies.

About Coastal Cloud

Coastal Cloud is a Salesforce Multi-Cloud Expert Partner that provides consulting, implementation and managed services to businesses, nonprofits, and the public sector. Founded in 2012, the company offers insight and expertise to a wide variety of industries, including communications and media, healthcare, high-tech, manufacturing, private equity and more. Coastal Cloud has earned a 5/5 customer satisfaction rating on the Salesforce AppExchange and is the #1 rated consulting partner on G2Crowd.com. Coastal Cloud attributes its success to a unique company culture, nimble expertise, onshore-only teams, and a relentless focus on delivering quality and forging long-term customer relationships. For more information, please visit www.CoastalCloud.US.

About Florida Trend

Florida Trend is Florida’s Business Authority—an award-winning media company delivering balanced, trusted, in-depth business news and information across print and digital platforms. Florida Trend reports on all industry sectors, including health care, education, research and technology, finance, law, transportation and real estate. Its monthly business magazine is read by more than 270,000 influential business, civil and governmental leaders, and its companion website, FloridaTrend.com, garners a million page-views and over 170,000 unique visitors each month.

About Best Companies Group

Best Companies Group works with partners worldwide to establish and manage “Best Places to Work,” “Best Companies” and “Best Employers” programs. Through its thorough workplace assessment, utilizing employer questionnaires and employee-satisfaction surveys, BCG identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence. For more information, visit www.BestCompaniesGroup.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Jessie Werner Coastal Cloud (800) 237-9574 jessie.werner@coastalcloud.us


