Coastal Cloud Launches Suite of Accelerated Solutions to Drive Public Sector Digital Transformation

Palm Coast, Florida, USA, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Cloud, an award-winning provider of consulting, implementation, and managed services announced that it has developed a suite of solutions built on the Salesforce platform that are designed to jumpstart project implementation more quickly and efficiently.

“Many government agencies today rely on outdated systems with limited ability to upgrade and adapt to the needs of modern government,” said Tommie Fern, Senior Vice President of Public Sector Sales, State and Local Government at Salesforce. “Coastal Cloud is building solutions for public sector clients across the country, delivering the agility, speed, and scale that federal, state, and local governments need to address employee and citizen needs while lowering IT costs and complexity.”

“I am incredibly proud of Coastal Cloud’s public sector initiatives, particularly over the past two years,” said Sara Hale, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Coastal Cloud. “We are known for pivoting our efforts to rapidly respond to state agencies and organizations in need. As a result of our strategic, agile response to the market, Coastal Cloud has been able to play a significant role in the nation’s recovery. I look forward to building on that momentum as we continue to work with government agencies to utilize the power of Salesforce to solve today’s public sector challenges.”

Coastal Cloud’s Accelerated Solutions for the Public Sector:

Federal and State Grants Management: The process to award and deliver grants needs to be quick, yet thorough, ensuring unique grant criteria are met and data is detailed enough to make reporting easy. Using robust modern configurable cloud-based software, it is possible to create a solution that connects the data, users, and process in one platform – that not only fits today’s needs but can adapt to future challenges or enhancements.

Emergency Management: Emergency management professionals are delivering a broader range of services for a wider base of the populous, that require fast, flexible, and creative solutions. Coastal Cloud’s integrated solution supports the management of multiple simultaneous incidents, events, and exercises that are flexible to the incident type, scope, and complexity for different scenarios. It can track critical needs, lifelines and infrastructure, evacuation and sheltering, and much more.

Workforce Development: This robust, innovative solution provides a public-facing portal to allow self-service for job seekers to search, apply for, and update their registration for unemployment services, jobs, or training programs. It also allows employers to post jobs, search candidates, track applications, request training, and make hires. The solution automatically connects the portal to a robust Customer Relationship Management system to fully empower the workforce development professional.

Licensing, Permitting, and Inspections (LPI): Coastal Cloud’s LPI solution allows agencies to simplify and provide more visibility to its authorization processes. Coastal Cloud’s solution, built on Salesforce, allows regulatory agencies to digitally transform the way they conduct government business and will increase their efficiency and effectiveness for employees and customers.

Social Services Case Management: The Coastal Cloud Empowerment solution is a case management application that leverages the Salesforce user interface and automation functions of data security, workflow, and reporting to provide a comprehensive prevention management program. The unique solution allows at-risk families to view their case information and progress and connect directly with their case manager, while also maximizing funding resources and providing stability for families.

Public Safety Recruitment and Retention: Coastal Cloud’s Public Safety Recruitment and Retention solution allows public safety agencies to eliminate silos between Human Resources, Recruitment, and Background Investigation departments by creating one system. This technology can help recruit and retain the best talent by targeting candidates, automating tools, and providing a 360 view of prospects throughout the agency.

Foster Care Parent Recruitment and Retention: Coastal Cloud’s custom Foster Parent Recruiting solution was built in conjunction with child welfare experts to meet the needs of organizations in the public sector and nonprofits who are working every day to find more good homes for children in need. The solution allows organizations that recruit foster parents to cut down on paperwork, create automated processes to track applications, and accelerate the approval process.

Story continues

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Coastal Cloud

Coastal Cloud is a Salesforce Multi-Cloud Expert based in Palm Coast, Florida. Through its unique consulting business model, the company provides implementations and managed services to assist clients in migrating to next-generation systems. Coastal Cloud has pre-configured the Salesforce platform to help state and local government agencies meet the challenges of grants management, workforce management, connected city initiatives, and disaster recovery. Coastal Cloud has earned a 5/5 Customer Satisfaction rating on the Salesforce AppExchange and is ranked #1 on G2.com for Salesforce Consulting. For more information, please visit www.CoastalCloud.US.

CONTACT: Jessie Werner Coastal Cloud 615-881-3782 jessie.werner@coastalcloud.us



