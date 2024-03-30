Coastal Contracts Bhd (KLSE:COASTAL) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Coastal Contracts Bhd's (KLSE:COASTAL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Coastal Contracts Bhd, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = RM51m ÷ (RM2.0b - RM236m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Coastal Contracts Bhd has an ROCE of 2.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.0%.

See our latest analysis for Coastal Contracts Bhd

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Coastal Contracts Bhd compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Coastal Contracts Bhd for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 2.9%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 21% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Coastal Contracts Bhd is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 28% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Coastal Contracts Bhd (including 1 which is concerning) .

While Coastal Contracts Bhd may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.