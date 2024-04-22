Coastal estate in Tiverton with views of the river sold for over $1.5M: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling property in Tiverton is a stunning estate that sold for $1,595,000.

A picturesque home with views of the Sakonnet River, 24 Little Harbor Road is a one of kind. Beautifully crafted this 3,465-square-foot home, has an elegant foyer, custom built-ins, French doors, and a new glassed solarium.

Built in 1992, the home is light and airy with a gourmet kitchen, a fireplaced living room, three spacious bedrooms, and multiple sitting rooms.

On over 2 acres of lush land, the property offers a covered pergola, a custom potting cottage, and amazing gardens. It was last sold in 2022 for $1,300,000.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

15 Delano Street, for $283,350

from James E. Faulkner to True Brother Inc.

80-82 Milton Street, for $100,000

from Four Kings LLC to Joseph Rapoza.

468 Slocum Road, for $451,000

from Juvenalio R. Rasteiro to Hunt Lt.

24 White Alder Way, for $1,575,000

from Paul M. Milhousa to Henry V. Dejesus.

Fall River

166 Bradford Avenue, for $659,000

from Antonio M. Costa to Marcio C. Dossantos.

612 Charles Street, for $390,000

from Santos O. Rivera to Nellie Degny.

489 Elsbree Street #2-9, for $280,000

from Gayle R. Velozo to Zachary D. Schwartz.

132 Hall Street, for $750,000

from David A. Gagne to 21 Pear St LLC.

774 Hicks Street, for $470,000

from Nelson B. Moniz to Cordeiro Ft.

109 Howe Street, for $410,000

from 109 Howe St LLC to Charlot Mill Lofts LLC.

387 King Philip Street, for $98,000

from Diane J. Thibeault to Donald R. Levesque.

40 Lafayette Street, for $448,500

from Wai-Yid Chan to Carlos Lobo.

905 Locust Street #2, for $235,000

from Powderhorn Properties LLC to Oscar J. Bonilla.

62-64 School Street, for $695,000

from Ashun Clarke to Andrew Freed.

32 Slater Street, for $440,000

from Enedina R. Holden to Josue D. Carchipuendo.

550 Spring Street #2, for $380,000

from Grizotte Capital LLC to Helen T. Mitchell.

Timber Lane, for $240,000

from Christian G. Acevedo to Karina C. Janeiro.

598 Valentine Street, for $498,000

from R&D RT to Thomas D. Keyes.

New Bedford

22 Acushnet Avenue, for $315,000

from John Afonso Property LLC to Kevin Abarca.

2777 Acushnet Avenue, for $340,000

from Nb Wellness LLC to B Youtiful Escape Pllc.

63 Adams Street, for $630,000

from Antonio J. Pacheco to Quintiliano M. Da Silveira.

974 Barnum Street, for $430,000

from Candace A. Nichols to Cory Wilson.

423 Brook Street, for $335,000

from Jesse Bernardo to Juan V. Romano.

143 Collette Street, for $83,000

from Osvaldo Carvalho to Klaisa Dasilva.

186 Collette Street, for $435,000

from Konrad St Gelais to Southcoast Prop Buyers LL.

11 Dudley Street, for $375,000

from Darosa Beatriz Est to Carla Duarte.

71 Eugenia Street, for $430,000

from Teixeira Investments Inc to Diego T. Chanchavac.

273 Highland Street, for $389,000

from Joyce A. Gonzales to Andrea J. Cantin.

60 Independent Street, for $495,000

from John M. Monte to Ronald P. Maldonado.

82 Liberty Street, for $140,000

from Steven C. Roderick to Donna West.

37 Lucas Street, for $375,000

from Russell Clark to John A. Mccoy.

143-R Parker Street, for $20,000

from Ancienthopi LLC to Julio Barbosa.

45 Ricketson Street, for $400,000

from Kathleen M. Hope to Kathleen M. Beck.

Somerset

85 Berube Avenue, for $395,000

from Jo A. Gorman to Robert Gryncewicz.

135 Harrington Lane, for $690,000

from Richard E. Alpert to 135 Harrington Ln RET.

294 Highview Avenue, for $483,000

from Thomas E Hasey Ft to Alex C. Ensign.

Swansea

572 Sharps Lot Road, for $866,000

from Creative Spaces LLC to Layal Nicolas.

231 Tess Abigail Lane, for $850,000

from Jm Camara Equipment Inc to Ronald & C M Lavoie Ft.

94 Whalon Avenue, for $180,000

from Catherine L. Casimiro to Springwell Properties LLC.

Tiverton

24 Little Harbor Road, for $1,595,000

from Jonathan Palmer to Dennis A. Degrazia.

447 Stafford Road #E7, for $260,000

from John F. Miranda to Lisa A. Ohara.

Westport

26 Bergeron Lane, for $850,000

from Michael Brendlinger to Jennifer Gomes.

64 Christopher Circle, for $520,000

from Michael Raposo to Jose L. Cruz.

90 Davis Road, for $255,000

from Judith A. Crawford to Palmer Property Mgmt LLC.

1636 Drift Road #W, for $160,000

from Russell A. Mellor to Enjoy The Drift LLC.

121 Gifford Road, for $790,000

from Long Built Homes Inc to George Melo.

304 Sanford Road, for $399,000

from Roso Investment Rt to Sadie M. Alves.

204 Sodom Road, for $600,000

from Carlos Cordeiro to Darlene Vendittelli.

