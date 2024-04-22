Coastal estate in Tiverton with views of the river sold for over $1.5M: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling property in Tiverton is a stunning estate that sold for $1,595,000.
A picturesque home with views of the Sakonnet River, 24 Little Harbor Road is a one of kind. Beautifully crafted this 3,465-square-foot home, has an elegant foyer, custom built-ins, French doors, and a new glassed solarium.
Built in 1992, the home is light and airy with a gourmet kitchen, a fireplaced living room, three spacious bedrooms, and multiple sitting rooms.
On over 2 acres of lush land, the property offers a covered pergola, a custom potting cottage, and amazing gardens. It was last sold in 2022 for $1,300,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dartmouth
15 Delano Street, for $283,350
from James E. Faulkner to True Brother Inc.
80-82 Milton Street, for $100,000
from Four Kings LLC to Joseph Rapoza.
468 Slocum Road, for $451,000
from Juvenalio R. Rasteiro to Hunt Lt.
24 White Alder Way, for $1,575,000
from Paul M. Milhousa to Henry V. Dejesus.
Fall River
166 Bradford Avenue, for $659,000
from Antonio M. Costa to Marcio C. Dossantos.
612 Charles Street, for $390,000
from Santos O. Rivera to Nellie Degny.
489 Elsbree Street #2-9, for $280,000
from Gayle R. Velozo to Zachary D. Schwartz.
132 Hall Street, for $750,000
from David A. Gagne to 21 Pear St LLC.
774 Hicks Street, for $470,000
from Nelson B. Moniz to Cordeiro Ft.
109 Howe Street, for $410,000
from 109 Howe St LLC to Charlot Mill Lofts LLC.
387 King Philip Street, for $98,000
from Diane J. Thibeault to Donald R. Levesque.
40 Lafayette Street, for $448,500
from Wai-Yid Chan to Carlos Lobo.
905 Locust Street #2, for $235,000
from Powderhorn Properties LLC to Oscar J. Bonilla.
62-64 School Street, for $695,000
from Ashun Clarke to Andrew Freed.
32 Slater Street, for $440,000
from Enedina R. Holden to Josue D. Carchipuendo.
550 Spring Street #2, for $380,000
from Grizotte Capital LLC to Helen T. Mitchell.
Timber Lane, for $240,000
from Christian G. Acevedo to Karina C. Janeiro.
598 Valentine Street, for $498,000
from R&D RT to Thomas D. Keyes.
New Bedford
22 Acushnet Avenue, for $315,000
from John Afonso Property LLC to Kevin Abarca.
2777 Acushnet Avenue, for $340,000
from Nb Wellness LLC to B Youtiful Escape Pllc.
63 Adams Street, for $630,000
from Antonio J. Pacheco to Quintiliano M. Da Silveira.
974 Barnum Street, for $430,000
from Candace A. Nichols to Cory Wilson.
423 Brook Street, for $335,000
from Jesse Bernardo to Juan V. Romano.
143 Collette Street, for $83,000
from Osvaldo Carvalho to Klaisa Dasilva.
186 Collette Street, for $435,000
from Konrad St Gelais to Southcoast Prop Buyers LL.
11 Dudley Street, for $375,000
from Darosa Beatriz Est to Carla Duarte.
71 Eugenia Street, for $430,000
from Teixeira Investments Inc to Diego T. Chanchavac.
273 Highland Street, for $389,000
from Joyce A. Gonzales to Andrea J. Cantin.
60 Independent Street, for $495,000
from John M. Monte to Ronald P. Maldonado.
82 Liberty Street, for $140,000
from Steven C. Roderick to Donna West.
37 Lucas Street, for $375,000
from Russell Clark to John A. Mccoy.
143-R Parker Street, for $20,000
from Ancienthopi LLC to Julio Barbosa.
45 Ricketson Street, for $400,000
from Kathleen M. Hope to Kathleen M. Beck.
Somerset
85 Berube Avenue, for $395,000
from Jo A. Gorman to Robert Gryncewicz.
135 Harrington Lane, for $690,000
from Richard E. Alpert to 135 Harrington Ln RET.
294 Highview Avenue, for $483,000
from Thomas E Hasey Ft to Alex C. Ensign.
Swansea
572 Sharps Lot Road, for $866,000
from Creative Spaces LLC to Layal Nicolas.
231 Tess Abigail Lane, for $850,000
from Jm Camara Equipment Inc to Ronald & C M Lavoie Ft.
94 Whalon Avenue, for $180,000
from Catherine L. Casimiro to Springwell Properties LLC.
Tiverton
24 Little Harbor Road, for $1,595,000
from Jonathan Palmer to Dennis A. Degrazia.
447 Stafford Road #E7, for $260,000
from John F. Miranda to Lisa A. Ohara.
Westport
26 Bergeron Lane, for $850,000
from Michael Brendlinger to Jennifer Gomes.
64 Christopher Circle, for $520,000
from Michael Raposo to Jose L. Cruz.
90 Davis Road, for $255,000
from Judith A. Crawford to Palmer Property Mgmt LLC.
1636 Drift Road #W, for $160,000
from Russell A. Mellor to Enjoy The Drift LLC.
121 Gifford Road, for $790,000
from Long Built Homes Inc to George Melo.
304 Sanford Road, for $399,000
from Roso Investment Rt to Sadie M. Alves.
204 Sodom Road, for $600,000
from Carlos Cordeiro to Darlene Vendittelli.
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property transfers that took place in April in Greater Fall River